Iran's regime on the brink: Khamenei’s theocracy faces collapse – opinion

The current state of Iran is a powder keg of societal dissatisfaction, relentless repression, and environmental collapse. Theocratic rule under Iran’s dictator, Ali Khamenei, has pushed the nation toward disintegration. Khamenei, an obstinate autocrat, clings to power despite cascading failures, deluding himself with fantasies of triumph as the country suffers. His tirades, filled with vitriol against Israel, the United States, and the modern West, reveal his growing fear of an imminent uprising by the Iranian people.

Islamic countries also bear significant responsibility for nurturing this malignancy.

When the previous dictator, Ruhollah Khomeini released his book, Wilayat al-Faqih, in Lebanon in 1970, neither Islamic nations nor Persian Gulf states denounced its deceitful, hateful rhetoric, influenced by Soviet-style communism and autocracy. Driven by delusions and supported by allies endorsing Islamic terrorism and Marxist militancy, Khomeini pursued his vision of Islamic jihad and the creation of a terror-driven Islamic regime.

Initially, the Soviet Union and figures such as Yasser Arafat and Fidel Castro actively backed this venture. Even Saddam Hussein provided a radio platform and Muammar Gaddafi funneled financial aid, fueling the rise of this destructive ideology.

The Shia crescent, a manifestation of clerical tyranny driven by the Islamic Republic, has spread across the Middle East like an octopus. It has fueled terrorism, ignited sectarian conflicts, and destabilized the region –all at a great cost to Iran’s wealth and its people’s well-being. Only dismantling this theocracy can pave the way for peace, democracy, and liberation from this destructive empire. A member of Iranian militia forces (Basij) gestures during an anti-Israeli march in Tehran, Iran, January 10, 2025 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

An unconfronted Iran

For over half a century, Israel has stood as a witness to the relentless and malignant expansion of Islamic terrorism. Yet, when Israel advocated for regime change in Iran following the catastrophic 1979 revolt, the global community leaned toward appeasement and diplomacy with the Islamic Republic’s terrorists or the criminal ayatollahs in Tehran. When Israel exposed the transnational terrorist networks orchestrated by the Shiite mullahs, the world chose to counsel Israel rather than confront Iran’s regime. Even as Khomeini openly declared his intent to export the “Khomeinist Islamic Revolt,” it appeared that Western intelligence agencies had not even bothered to read his Wilayat al-Faqih. This neglect was a true tragedy in the 20th century.

Ahmad Kasravi, a historian and founder of a political-social movement whose goal was to build an Iranian secular identity, boldly exposed the fabrications of Shiite clerics, especially their invention of the “12th Imam.” Kasravi’s steadfast criticism led to his assassination on March 11, 1946, in a Tehran courthouse, by members of the Shia fundamentalist group Fada’iyan-e Islam, followers of Navvab Safavi. Those terrorists, ignoring truth and reason, are mirrored in the oppressive forces still prevalent in Iran today. Both Khomeini and Khamenei have praised Safavi, a corrupt cleric who embodies their shared values.

In his 1944 book, Kashf al-Asrar, (“Unveiling of Secrets”), Khomeini explicitly called for Kasravi’s execution in front of his followers, seeing himself as the earthly representative of the mythical 12th Imama – delusion Khamenei continues today. Both have promoted the belief that the Islamic Caliphate should endure until the Day of Judgment, awaiting a savior to emerge and redeem humanity. Khomeini and Khamenei audaciously claim to be the emissaries of this redeemer, justifying their tyrannical reign.

Khamenei’s regime is caught in a paradox in which each oppressive act only increases its international isolation and accelerates its inevitable collapse. The relentless courage of the Iranian people suggests that the era of religious despotism and terror-driven governance is nearing its overdue end. He continues to deliver rambling, disjointed diatribes, resembling a deranged autocrat’s behavior. His venomous tirades against Israel, the United States, the broader Middle East, and his own people, often laced with threats, are now met with indifference or ridicule, even among his dwindling supporters.

IRAN'S PUBLIC anger is palpable – a nation suffocated by decades of corruption, authoritarianism, and the criminality of its clerics. Deep-seated hatred for the regime stems from daily hardships: a plummeting economy, widespread poverty, environmental degradation, and oppressive religious dogma. Internationally, the regime's failures are evident. Its " axis of resistance" has unraveled, and its dreams of regional dominance have fallen into disarray. The terror networks it once cultivated are faltering, highlighting the regime's decay and diminishing influence.

Khamenei embodies the corruption at his regime’s core. He is a vindictive despot in denial. Recently, he has delivered multiple speeches claiming empty victories over Israel and the West, showcasing his detachment from reality. His aggressive and delusional rhetoric underscores his slide into irrelevance. Cloaked in a guise of piety, Khamenei’s true legacy is the devastation of Iran and the Middle East.

This dictator, driven by delusions and a relentless thirst for control, constantly seeks new victims to oppress. Daily, he tightens the noose, embodying the cruelty and tyranny of his rule. Iranians compare him to the evil Zahhak of Persian mythology, symbol of relentless cruelty and bloodshed.Beneath the surface, a simmering fire of resistance burns among the Iranian people. Despite decades of relentless suppression, their desire for freedom persists. A tipping point appears close. The potential for an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities or the removal of Khamenei or his successor, Mojtaba, might ignite a nationwide uprising. Such an event could dismantle the remnants of the 1979 revolt, paving the way for a new era in Iran and the region.

This moment in history presents a rare and fleeting opportunity. The collapse of the regime would liberate Iran and strike a decisive blow against the roots of Islamic terrorism that have troubled the Middle East for decades. The world is on the brink of seeing the end of an 86-year-old dictator and a 46-year-old despised theocratic regime. This crucial moment promises to reshape the Middle East’s future, offering hope to millions and closing one of history’s darkest chapters. Let this be the moment Iran breaks free from tyranny, allowing the world to exhale a collective sigh of relief.The final solution involves escaping the suffocating grip of clerical rule and dismantling the ideological, financial, and cultural networks that support the oppressive Shiite clergy. This shift would pave the way for a progressive, rational, and inclusive society, where humanity, logic, and equality replace superstition and fanaticism.

International actors are vital in this transformation. Regional and global powers must collaborate to ensure Iran’s peaceful transition and protection from external interference. Together, they can position Iran as a stabilizing force in the Middle East, free from the shadows of terrorism and tyranny.

FOR A moment, imagine a Middle East liberated from Velayat-e Faqih (the Shi’ite clerical octopus or mafia) and the networks of Islamic terrorism. Visualize Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi leading Iran through a transitional government – this could establish a stable, democratic future with the right safeguards against internal and external pressures. Envision Israel and the United States reopening their embassies in Tehran and the ideologies of Khomeinism and the turmoil of 1979 being relegated to history. Then, we could truly celebrate the emergence of a new Middle East.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His most recent book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD.