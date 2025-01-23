2025 will be pivotal for health industry start ups - opinion

The public healthcare systems in Europe and Israel are under immense financial strain, with growing costs, an aging population, and increasing demand for innovative therapies. As we enter 2025, health start-ups are stepping up to address these challenges, particularly those offering medical devices and technologies that reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and empower patients to manage their own care.

Economic strain and structural challenges

In Europe, the healthcare landscape is seeing alarming trends. A 13% increase in costs has been reported in Germany, where 84 hospitals have filed for bankruptcy. Private healthcare groups are stepping in to acquire struggling facilities from governments, churches, and other organizations, underscoring the need for sustainable financial solutions.

The current system demands hospitals to specialize in areas of expertise rather than focus solely on basic care, as profitability through general services is increasingly difficult. In Israel, a country known for its robust public healthcare system, similar challenges exist. Without transformative innovation, these systems risk losing their ability to provide high-quality care.

The role of digitalization

Digitalization is emerging as a cornerstone of healthcare transformation. Start-ups leveraging 24-hour surveillance tools and diagnostic apps are optimizing patient care and reducing inefficiencies. Digital labs are improving operational workflows, further enhancing efficiency. These technologies offer a dual benefit: They lower costs while ensuring higher-quality outcomes.

Moreover, healthcare professionals stand to gain from these advancements. Today, 30-40% of doctors’ activities and 20-30% of nurses’ tasks are unrelated to their medical training. By adopting technologies that automate administrative and routine tasks, start-ups can help redirect medical staff’s efforts back to patient care, creating greater value for both patients and professionals. Israel Start up (credit: INGIMAGE)

Start-ups at the forefront

Start-ups in the health and medical device sectors are uniquely positioned to tackle these challenges. Their ability to innovate and pivot quickly is essential in addressing the economic and operational gaps in public healthcare systems. Here are some key areas where start-ups are driving change:

1. Cost-efficient solutions: Medical devices that empower patients to self-monitor chronic conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, are reducing the need for hospital visits and lowering treatment costs.

2. Value creation for healthcare providers: Innovation is not just about new technologies; it must provide real value for medical professionals. Start-ups are developing tools that streamline workflows, enabling doctors and nurses to focus on what they were trained to do: deliver care.

3. Digital health platforms: Platforms that integrate patient data with real-time monitoring systems are enhancing preventive care and early diagnostics. These tools help improve health outcomes while reducing long-term costs.

4. Collaborative ecosystems: Partnerships between start-ups, academic institutions, and healthcare providers are fostering innovation. These collaborations are particularly crucial for developing affordable solutions in areas like diagnostics and treatment optimization. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A year of transformation

Healthcare systems in Europe and Israel are at a turning point. The economic pressures, combined with the increasing complexity of care, highlight the need for innovative solutions. Start-ups that focus on digitalization, cost efficiency, and creating value for medical professionals will be pivotal in shaping the future of healthcare.

As public and private sectors come together to address these challenges, 2025 will likely be remembered as the year health start-ups redefined the way care is delivered. By reducing costs, improving efficiency, and empowering both patients and providers, these innovators are poised to ensure the sustainability of healthcare systems for generations to come.

The writer is CEO and founder of InnoSource Ventures.