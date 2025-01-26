From paradise to peril: The alarming rise of antisemitism in Australia - opinion

Before embarking to Australia a decade ago to serve as a representative of the Jewish National Fund (JNF), I asked members of the Jewish community there what life was like for them. Without hesitation, they described it as a paradise, a haven for Jews outside of Israel.

During my seven years living in Australia, this sentiment proved true. Jews thrived, contributing to society while openly maintaining their faith and practicing their traditions freely. I worked closely with Jewish organizations, engaged with Australian politicians, and felt nothing but pride in my identity. Never once did I feel threatened because I was Jewish or Israeli.

But now? Australia has shifted from paradise to something approaching a nightmare for its Jewish citizens.

Since October 7, 2023, the day Hamas unleashed its barbaric terror attack on southern Israel, the Jewish community in Australia has faced an unprecedented wave of hostility and violence. This shift has been nothing short of devastating for the community and all those who saw it as an oasis of tolerance and acceptance.

Australian Jews, from influencers speaking out on social media to leaders of Jewish organizations and even Jewish politicians, have displayed extraordinary courage. They have stood firm, protecting their community and the Jewish state from vicious lies and hateful propaganda while asserting their identities. A policewoman stands guard at the scene of a fire at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia, December 6, 2024. (credit: AAP Image/Con Chronis via REUTERS)

Their efforts have been impressive and gargantuan, but they have faced an ever-growing and morphing bombardment of antisemitism, made worse by the deafening silence of far too many bystanders. For decades, we lived under the illusion that Australia was immune to antisemitism.

We believed that hatred against Jews had no place in such an open and democratic society. That illusion has now been shattered. Thousands of extremists, spanning the radical left, the far right, and parts of the Muslim community, seized on the conflict in the Middle East as a pretext to unleash their latent antisemitism.

I admit, like so many others, I was naïve. I believed that the Australian government and its citizens would unequivocally support the Jewish community in a time of crisis. I trusted in the values of fairness and solidarity that Australia embodies. But I was wrong. I have heard the heartbreak of Australian Jews who now question their place in the country they love, wondering how this betrayal could happen.

We also know from experience that antisemitism rarely stands alone but is frequently a barometer of the overall social health of a nation. What starts with the Jews never ends with us. Still, I am not without hope. The vast majority of Australians are good, educated, and fair-minded people.

They, too, have been misled by radicals from all sides of the political spectrum into accepting narratives that foster division and hate. This is why education is our most powerful tool. We must engage in dialogue to expose the dangers of antisemitism and remind Australians of the shared values that unite them. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Addressing antisemitism globally

At the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), we have made it a priority to address antisemitism globally, at the local, regional, and national levels, and we are determined to bring these efforts to Australia. Over the last few years, CAM has held well-attended mayoral summits in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

We believe that mayors have a unique ability to confront antisemitism at the local level, where it is most directly felt, because they know their communities intimately. As mayors who have attended our summits tell us, it is in our cities, on the streets of our communities, where we can make a tangible difference in the fight against the world’s oldest form of hatred.

That is why we have recommended that mayors and other municipal leaders come together, learn from each other, share best practices, and foster collaboration. We have also asked them to commit to a multifaceted Municipal Antisemitism Action Index to help delineate and counter antisemitism in their cities and towns.

When I first proposed hosting a mayoral summit against antisemitism in Australia, many told me it wasn’t necessary. They argued that Australia didn’t have an antisemitism problem. Now, it is clear that such a summit is not just needed; it is vital, timely, and urgent.

I am proud to share that this year, for the first time, we will host a major summit in Australia, and we expect hundreds of mayors will answer our call to action to stand against antisemitism and address hate head-on.

We are honored to be joined in this endeavor by four esteemed members of the Australian Jewish community, who will co-chair the Summit Committee: David Gonski AC, Stanley Roth AM, Dr. Orna Triguboff, and Dr. Ron Weiser AM.

The fight against antisemitism in Australia is ongoing and difficult, but it is a fight we can win. Together, we must ensure that Australia returns to being the paradise it once was, a place where Jews can live freely and safely, with their heads held high.

The writer is the Israel-based chief operating officer for the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).