From Auschwitz to TikTok: how Lily Ebert inspired millions - opinion

This Holocaust Memorial Day, as we mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the end of the Holocaust, we face an urgent challenge: how to preserve the lessons of history as the survivor generation fades away.

For my family, this is a particularly poignant year, as it is the first without my incredible great-grandmother, Lily Ebert—Safta, as we called her. Her absence feels deeply personal, but it mirrors a broader reality: the eyewitnesses are dwindling, and the responsibility to carry their stories forward now rests with us.

Safta survived Auschwitz-Birkenau, where her mother, Nina, and her youngest siblings, Berta and Bela, were murdered on arrival. Amid the horrors of that place, she made a promise to herself: if she survived, she would tell the world what happened and dedicate her life to ensuring it never happened again. That promise defined her life and became the foundation of the work we did together.

In 2021, I suggested starting a TikTok account to share her story with younger generations. Safta laughed and said, “I’ll do it, but I’m not dancing!”

Instead, she spoke directly to the camera, answering questions about her experiences and reflecting on kindness, tolerance, the dangers of hatred, and the power of resilience. Her videos reached over a billion people, with more than two million followers on TikTok alone. She became a grandmother figure not just to our family but to countless others inspired by her message of hope and humanity. Two hundred years of survival. Lily and Walter together in Lily's home in London, UK. (credit: Adam Lawrence/March of the Living UK)

Antisemitism continues to evolve

But even as Safta’s story touched millions, she reminded me that the fight against hatred is far from over. The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers; it began with words—words of hate, dehumanization, and indifference. Antisemitism, the world’s oldest hatred, continues to evolve, finding new forms in a world that should know better. It persists not because it is inevitable but because it is allowed to, left unchallenged by silence or indifference.

Since the events of October 7 last year, we’ve seen a chilling surge in antisemitism worldwide. Violent rhetoric, Holocaust distortion, and open hostility toward Jews have left many in Jewish communities feeling increasingly vulnerable. This moment demands action. Holocaust Memorial Day must remain more than a day of remembrance; it must be a call to arms against hatred in all its forms.

Safta always believed in the power of individuals to make a difference. She saw it during the Holocaust, in the small but brave acts of resistance by ordinary people who risked their lives to save others. She saw it in the countless messages we received from people inspired by her story, some of whom shared how her positivity gave them hope during their darkest moments. “Never Again,” she often said, “is not guaranteed. It requires vigilance, education, and action.”

Technology offers immense potential to carry survivor stories into the future. Initiatives like interactive holograms, virtual reality programs, and AI-driven tools allow younger generations to engage with testimonies dynamically. But these tools must complement—not replace—the human connection that made survivor stories so impactful. Safta didn’t just recount facts; she shared emotions—grief, hope, and joy—that resonated deeply with those who heard her.

This year's Holocaust Memorial Day theme, "For a Better Future," is a powerful reminder that remembrance alone is not enough. We must act on the lessons of the past to build a world free of hatred, where every individual's humanity is respected. As Elie Wiesel said, "To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all." We cannot afford to be bystanders.

Safta’s story—and the stories of all Holocaust survivors—compels us to educate, to challenge prejudice, and to stand united against hatred. The dehumanization of Jews, which reached its horrific zenith during the Holocaust, did not end in 1945. It persists today, from online antisemitism to violent attacks on Jewish communities. Left unchecked, this hatred threatens not only Jews but the values of humanity itself.

As we commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, I will think of Safta’s smile, her laughter, and her unwavering hope. I will remember the names of her mother, her youngest siblings, and over 100 other members of her family who were murdered. And I will continue her promise: to tell her story, to educate, and to ensure the world remembers—not just for her, but for all those who cannot tell their own.

The Jewish people have survived before, and we will survive now. But survival is not enough. We must ensure that no one else endures the horrors that we have faced. This Holocaust Memorial Day, let us stand together—Jews and non-Jews alike—to reaffirm the simple truth that binds us all: every human life is sacred, and despite our differences, we all bleed the same color—red.

Dov is an advocate for Holocaust remembrance and Jewish education. He co-authored Lily’s Promise, a memoir that includes an introduction by King Charles III, which became an instant New York Times bestseller and has been translated into 15 languages.

Dov is on the Masa alum Changemakers: a celebration of 18 exceptional young men and women from around the globe. Chosen from an impressive pool of over 200.000 Masa alumni, these individuals represent the pinnacle of leadership, creativity, and impact. The List highlights the inspiring contributions of Masa alumni worldwide, showcasing their noteworthy and inspiring achievements. Read the full list here: https://www.masaisrael.org/go/masas-change-makers/