How a diplomat made a aquare in Tirana a symbol of peace - opinion

During one of my first weekends in Tirana, the capital of Albania, just a month after taking up my role as Deputy Ambassador for Tirana and Bosnia and Herzegovina in August 2016, I sought a place for breakfast. Traveling on this mission alone, with my family—my wife and three daughters—remaining in Israel, I was joined by my counterpart, the British Deputy Ambassador to Tirana, Robert.

Robert kindly entertained me and shared valuable insights from his extensive experience, discussing the diplomatic club established two years prior, the local culture, recommended venues for hosting, weekend travel spots, and more.

After we finished our meal, we took a brief stroll through Tirana's center, admiring the eclectic mix of Italian, Ottoman, and communist architectural styles. We visited the National Historical Museum, as well as the Et'hem Bey Mosque in Skanderbeg Square.

While he explained the significance of various main streets in the area, I turned to him and asked, "Robert, I see a street named after George Bush. Do you think Albanians would favor naming a street or square after our late president, Shimon Peres?"

A passionate supporter of Israel, Robert possessed a commendable knowledge of our history and of Shimon Peres. He expressed enthusiasm for the idea. I recounted that as Foreign Minister, Peres was the first to visit Tirana, noting his deep emotional response to the reception he received from the Albanian people at the ‘Mother Teresa’ airport. I highlighted his appreciation for the religious tolerance prevalent in Albania, particularly given its Muslim majority.

Once the idea was proposed, I earnestly began pursuing its realization. Initially, it seemed like a distant dream. My thoughts raced as I considered how to start, who could offer influential guidance, and the understanding that such an initiative would fall under the municipality's jurisdiction. Therefore, I arranged a series of meetings with the official responsible for external relations and urban planning.

The journey was not straightforward; however, as the prospect of the dream began to solidify, so too did my motivation. The pinnacle of this effort came about a year and two months later when I met with Tirana's mayor, Mr. Erjon Veliaj, in his impressive city hall office.

Our meeting was amicable, and as I articulated the importance of naming a square after President Shimon Peres, the mayor expressed his agreement and support for the initiative. He also mentioned that a committee of 15 city council members would ultimately decide.

I soon learned that convening the city council was no simple task. After the mayor's preliminary approval, it took an additional three months for the committee to meet. I recognized the bureaucratic hurdles but remained optimistic, believing the dream was inching closer to reality, and that patience would bear fruit.

Eventually, the anticipated day arrived, and I was invited to present my case to the city council members. I discussed Shimon Peres' achievements, the ties between Albania and Peres, his international stature, his legacy as a symbol of peace, and his Nobel Peace Prize.

I added that upon receiving council approval, I could proceed to find an artist to design a unique sculpture in Peres' honor and invite a family member to the unveiling ceremony. Throughout this process, I kept Shimon Peres' family and the Peres Center for Peace in the loop. The members of the committee—comprising experts in Albanian history, urban planning, and more—were required to endorse the construction of the square.

The city council's approval came swiftly. I soon collaborated with the Deputy Mayor for Cultural Affairs, Mr. Besim Petrela, to arrange the inauguration ceremony. After selecting an artist to create the sculpture, the family, along with the council, agreed on a design— a stone shaped like a Star of David bearing his likeness.

We chose to feature the Tirana Philharmonic Orchestra, perform both countries' anthems, deliver speeches by the city council leader and myself, and include the ceremony for unveiling the statue and naming the square in honor of the president.

The square, inaugurated on July 26, 2018, in Tirana, stands as a grand tribute to President Shimon Peres and reflects the special relationship between Albania and Israel—one that transcends government ties and resonates between the Albanian and Israeli peoples.

This square, a tribute to Peres' memory and contributions, will serve as a lasting memorial for future generations—both for Israeli visitors to Albania (following the recent signing of an aviation agreement to facilitate direct flights) and for Albanians traversing the vibrant city of Tirana.

I extend my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the privilege of serving as Deputy Ambassador to Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina. I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to Ambassador Boaz Rodkin, who has been an exceptional leader, a colleague, and a friend, along with the wonderful staff at the Embassy.

Yuvale Fischer is Deputy Ambassador of Israel in Albania & Bosnia and Herzegovina. Fischer has also authored two books: Albania: Albanians and Jews during the Holocaust (Steimatzky), a historical exploration based on rare archival documents, and In My Heart, My Albania: Present Without Borders (Galilee Publishing), a poetry collection celebrating artistic connections and shared humanity.