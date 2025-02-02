Journey of faith, sustainability: Encountering Jewish convert communities in El Salvador - opinion

As an Israeli photojournalist exploring the intersection of sustainable tourism and cultural identity, I’ve encountered countless stories of resilience from various parts of the world. Still, few have touched me as profoundly as the Jewish convert communities of El Salvador. My family and I embarked on a journey to this small Central American country, once known as the most dangerous in Latin America, but now celebrated as the safest. Our mission was to explore its transformation through sustainable tourism. However, our encounters with the Shavei Israel convert communities illuminated the enduring power of faith and tradition.

A historical overview of Jewish converts in El Salvador

Individuals from Christian backgrounds, descendants of those forcefully converted during Inquisition times, were drawn to Judaism – inspired by the Bible, personal revelations, or a yearning for spiritual connection. Over time, these individuals began to coalesce into small communities, fostering a shared identity and practicing Judaism to the best of their knowledge (often based on ancient practices that remained in families). In 2012, Shavei Israel, an Israeli organization dedicated to recovering “lost Jews,” assisting “hidden communities,” and encouraging people of Jewish descent to strengthen their connection to Israel, began supporting these communities, providing education, resources, and guidance. Today, the largest groups are in San Salvador and the town of Armenia.

This journey has not been without challenges. Conversion to Judaism requires immense dedication, particularly in a country with no Jewish schools, limited kosher food, and little institutional support. For many, the ultimate goal is aliyah. Approximately 40% of the community has already made aliyah, settling primarily in Kochav Yaakov, where their children have joined the IDF and integrated into Israeli society. Those who remain face an uphill battle to preserve their Jewish identity amid economic and social pressures. SHAVEI ISRAEL chairman Michael Freund recites sheva brachot under the huppah. (credit: LAURA BEN-DAVID)

Conversion: A path of devotion

Conversion to Judaism in El Salvador has been facilitated by Orthodox rabbis affiliated with Shavei Israel. These conversions adhere strictly to Halacha (Jewish law), and while these individuals or families make aliyah, Shavei Israel representatives mediate with the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to recognize their conversions, requiring them to go through an ulpan culminating in an additional “stringency” conversion. However, this rigorous process sets them apart from other convert communities worldwide.

For instance, the Falashmura in Ethiopiade – descendants of Ethiopian Jews who converted to Christianity under duress – face ongoing debates regarding their Jewish status, despite mass aliyah operations. Similarly, in Guatemala and some African countries, convert communities often lack formal recognition, leaving them in a spiritual and legal limbo. The Jewish converts of El Salvador, by contrast, benefit from the structured support of Shavei Israel, though they share the common challenge of limited resources and societal isolation.

A Shabbat to remember

Our journey led us to San Salvador this past Hanukkah, where we spent Shabbat with the Beit Israel community. The group of about 40 individuals, including families with young children, gathers weekly at the community center. As we joined them, we witnessed their meticulous preparations, from baking challah to studying Torah. Hebrew-Spanish prayer books bridged linguistic gaps, while their Torah reading reflected a deep reverence for every word and inflection.

Sharing Shabbat meals infused with Salvadoran flavors – cornbread, beans, and homemade cheese – we felt a profound sense of connection. The children’s Torah talks and the men’s heartfelt Shabbat songs underscored their commitment to Jewish life. Lighting Hanukkah candles together was particularly moving; I was honored to recite the blessings, uniting our voices in celebration.

Armenia: A community at a crossroads

Our journey continued to Armenia, a picturesque town an hour from San Salvador. Here, we met a modest but vibrant Jewish community. The local leader, a passionate advocate for cultural tourism, shared the bittersweet reality of their existence. While they host visiting American Orthodox Jews and maintain an authentic Jewish life, the lack of Jewish education and economic opportunities makes aliyah inevitable for most families.

During our three-day stay, we experienced the warmth of their hospitality. We dined on kosher chicken prepared by the local butcher, who also serves as the community’s chazan (cantor). Walking through Armenia’s colorful streets, we felt the magic of its simplicity, unspoiled by mass tourism. Yet, the leader’s words lingered: “The golden age of Jewish converts in El Salvador is fading. Our future lies in Israel.”

Sustaining tradition and community

The resilience of El Salvador’s Jewish converts inspires action. As they prepare for Passover, 26 families face significant economic challenges. Supporting them is not just an act of charity but a commitment to preserving their unique contribution to the Jewish people. A $50 donation provides essential food for one family, while $200 funds a complete Seder. Learn more here.

Moreover, promoting sustainable tourism in El Salvador – including visits to these communities – offers a regenerative model that deepens cultural connections. This dual approach supports the local economy while highlighting the remarkable story of El Salvador’s Jewish converts, ensuring their legacy endures.

A community worth preserving

El Salvador’s Jewish convert communities are at a crossroads. Their dedication to preserving Jewish traditions in challenging circumstances is a testament to the enduring power of faith. By supporting their journey, whether through aliyah or sustainable tourism, we honor their resilience and reaffirm the interconnectedness of the global Jewish community.

The writer is a photojournalist specializing in sustainable tourism, wellness, and nature conservation, currently on a family emissary mission with Bedein – Agents of Hope across North and Central America.