Azerbaijan's example, attitude, friendship, and tolerance give us hope - opinion

On January 27, the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this day, the President of Israel Isaac Herzog delivered a powerful speech at the United Nations, reiterating to the world—never again. The President of the Jewish State spoke with deep sorrow about the lessons of the past and the troubling present, highlighting the moral bankruptcy of the United Nations and other international organizations.

“Instead of demonstrating courage and leading the fight against the jihadist terror epidemic—savage and brutal—this organization repeatedly reveals its moral bankruptcy.

International forums and UN institutions, with appalling cynicism, provide protection for criminals. They blur the very concepts of ‘good’ and ‘evil,’ attempting to equate monstrous murderers with their victims.

Why is it that today, international institutions, created after the genocide of the Jews, pervert the very concept of ‘genocide’ with the sole aim of justifying attacks on Israel and the killing of Israelis? How is it possible that institutions established after the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition now allow anti-Semitic views to spread unchecked? And this is happening after the most horrific tragedy the Jewish people have faced since World War II. How is it that many members of the world’s ‘family of nations’ have ceased to understand basic truths?”- the President of the State of Israel said, with anger and pain, to the United Nations General Assembly.

During the dark days of the Holocaust, Jews were not only murdered by the Nazis—without the broad and willing cooperation of the local population, the monstrous scale of the tragedy would not have been possible, a tragedy from which the Jewish people have not recovered to this day. Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev met with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog at the Munich Security Conference in February 2024. (credit: Office of the President of Azerbaijan)

Even today, eighty years later, the Jewish population worldwide is smaller than it was at the beginning of the 1930s. We were killed, and there was nowhere to flee—Israel did not exist at that time.

Thus, ships carrying Jewish refugees from Germany seeking safety were turned away at the ports of all European democratic countries and were forced to return to Germany, to their deaths… Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in anti-Semitism and hatred toward our people.

Many international women’s organizations refused to listen to or support the complaints of women who had been raped and humiliated by terrorists—simply because they were Israeli.

There were representatives of humanitarian organizations who came to witness the suffering of children in Gaza but refused to meet with and speak to Jewish children injured and maimed by terrorists. Simply because they were our Jewish children.

The Red Cross was deeply concerned about the conditions in Israeli prisons where Palestinian terrorists and murderers were held after the October 7 attacks. But never did representatives of the Red Cross visit or demand an investigation into the condition of Israeli babies, children, women, and elderly people who had been captured and dragged into Gaza by the terrorists.

Who knows—perhaps this could have saved the lives of many of them…

Attacks on Jews in France and Belgium, the atrocities committed by anti-Semites in American universities, the anti-Israel statements by leaders and prominent public figures in Ireland, Norway, Armenia, Spain, and many other countries, and the demonstrations in the Muslim world all cause deep concern…

Friends from Europe tell me how they are preparing shelters in their country houses for their Jewish friends. “Just in case,” they say. Some publications have appeared in the press suggesting that the “golden age” of world Jewry is over, and now we will face great difficulty.

But, on the other hand, when has it ever been easy or simple for Jews?

During World War II, a Jewish partisan unit operated in Belarus, founded by the Bielski brothers. They killed Nazis and saved Jews. Years later, a film was made in Hollywood about this unit. In the movie, a Soviet officer asks Zus Bielski: “Why is it so difficult to be friends with you Jews?” “Try living as a Jew,” - replied the partisan commander.

Yes, today we have a powerful IDF, one of the strongest and most modern armies in the world. Any enemy that dares to attack the Jewish state will face a devastating blow.

But do the Jews, does Israel, have real friends in the "family of nations," as our President referred to? Those who can be relied upon in times of joy and prosperity, and in the dark times of war and misfortune?

It is true that friends are tested in adversity. After the tragedy of October 7, it suddenly (or not so suddenly) became evident that in many parts of the world, people have not stopped hating Jews. In democratic Europe, in free America, in the Muslim world—anti-Semitism has raised its ugly head everywhere.

One country was different

But there was one country in this ocean of hatred where ordinary people brought flowers and memorial candles to the Israeli embassy after October 7.

And on the fence near the embassy, people hung the flags of both Israel and that country. People wept and mourned with us. Moreover, despite enormous pressure from the Muslim world and liberal Europeans, that country continued to supply vital fuel to Israel.

This country is a key strategic partner of Israel, and Mossad agents could tell much about the help this country has provided to Israel in the fight against Iran. But in Mossad, they say they have never been there and do not understand what I am asking them about.

In the central squares of this country, there are monuments to a Jew, a national hero of that country, and homes are adorned with the names of outstanding Jews who lived and were born there. In this country, there has never been anti-Semitism. I can personally attest to this because I was born and raised in this country, as were generations of my ancestors.

In this country, the only one in the world besides Israel, there has existed for centuries the Jewish town of Krasnaya Sloboda, a historical testament to the culture and flourishing of Jewish life…

In the modern world, where anti-Semitism and xenophobia are overwhelming, this country stands as a model of tolerance and acceptance. It is an example of respect for the Jewish community and steadfast friendship with Israel.

Here, there have never been any anti-Semitic incidents, and synagogues and Jewish centres have never been guarded by armored vehicles or armed guards—because there was no need to protect them…

The people in this country are incredibly warm and friendly, but beware—if people hear that you come from Israel, you will be enveloped in strong hugs and expressions of love…

As my friend, a native Israeli who has traveled to many countries but visited this one for the first time, said: "I think this is the only place in the world where they love us."

In this country, the president believes that multiculturalism and the multiethnic nature of the country are a great gift from God, which the authorities must strengthen and protect, and this is precisely what the country’s leadership continually does…

This country stood by us during the holiday when people took to the streets wrapped in Israeli flags, and during the war.

This country is Azerbaijan.

A beautiful secular Muslim country that demonstrates through action its relationship with Israel and the Jewish people.

The example of Azerbaijan and the attitude of the Azerbaijani people show that friendship and tolerance can illuminate the world even in the most difficult and darkest times.

And they give us hope.

The author is an Israeli political scientist and writer.