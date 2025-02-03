A matter of perspective: incorporating eternal values into our everyday lives - opinion

One of the most striking interpretations of this week's Torah portion, Beshalach, comes from a Midrash describing the splitting of the Red Sea. In the midst of this miraculous event, the Midrash presents a conversation between two men, Reuben and Shimon, as they cross the seabed.

“In Egypt, we were immersed in mortar, and here we are still surrounded by mortar,” they remarked. “In Egypt, we had the mortar that accompanied the bricks, and here at the Red Sea, we have the mud caused by the splitting waters.”

Reuben questioned the difference between their past bondage and their current situation. Amidst the miracle, all he could see was mud and dirt; to him, mortar was mortar, this time, in a new place. His perspective was clouded, preventing him from grasping the significance of the moment. He could not see past the mud to look up and appreciate the miraculous, historic events unfolding around him.

This Midrash underscores the power of perspective. It is possible to witness miracles yet fail to recognize them. A person could see the sea split before him, yet still find something to complain about.

What I Learned from Meirav Berger

The entire country, and I think, the whole Jewish world celebrated the release of Agam Berger from captivity last week. Seeing the moving footage of Agam’s reunion with her family reminded me of various meaningful moments shared with her mother, Meirav, throughout the past year and a half: Agam Berger reunited with her family following her release from Hamas captivity. January 30, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Meeting a delegation of Jews from abroad, Meirav said, "Agam was kidnapped because she's Jewish. Be more Jewish!”Meirav met people at Rachel's Tomb, at the Western Wall, and at countless prayer events, some of which were large gatherings while others were more intimate. “I only started learning the parashah now,” she said, “and it gives me such an anchor, such a compass.”

Meirav also launched an initiative centered on family purity, encouraging women to pray for Agam while immersing in the mikveh. Notices bearing her words appeared across mikvaot throughout the country: “We need renewal. We need to go to the mikveh and emerge different—all of us.”

Meirav came to every event wearing her shirt, like all family and friends, with Agam's famous quote on it: "I have chosen the path of faith." This quote from Psalms was on Agam's social media profile, and it became the motto of this entire struggle. “I have chosen the path of faith” — not the path of TV studios, not the path of politics.

Speaking to Nova survivors Meirav gave them comfort and encouragement. "Don't be afraid to live, to dance, to be happy. I'm telling you this as a mother of a hostage: Don't feel guilty! I want to see you smiling."

On Simchat Torah 5784, exactly one year after the kidnapping, Meirav stood before a Torah scroll and, surrounded by hundreds of people, spoke from her heart. It was an indescribable moment,

Thank you, Meirav, for reminding us about the big story and making us feel more connected to it.

What to do with all these feelings?

If you're feeling overwhelmed these days, struggling to contain your emotions, consider the coping mechanism offered by the Torah portion we read just last Shabbat; amidst the historic, dramatic narrative, we received practical tools.

One moment the plague of the firstborn is described, and all the firstborn sons in Egypt die, and the next, we are given a practical commandment—to sanctify the month. Then, Pharaoh announces that the people of Israel can leave Egypt, but in the midst of this drama, God commands us to wear tefillin and celebrate the Seder night in every generation.

Why does the portion that describes our exit from Egypt also contain no fewer than 20 commandments? There's a deep and important message here. The Torah is not a fictional book or a movie. It is a Torah of life. Therefore, amidst the most intense, dramatic moments, it gives us anchors, incorporating eternal values into our routine, everyday lives. The story is engraved onto our hearts in the most practical way.

In this period too, there is a call to elevate our turbulent emotions to something tangible: commandments and good deeds. During these emotionally charged days particularly, everyone is invited to ponder what they will take upon themselves, which permanent anchors they will add to their lives.

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin, Janine Muller Sherr

Want to read more by Sivan Rahav Meir? Google The Daily Thought or visit sivanrahavmeir.com