Trump will save the world from radical Islam - opinion 

If you still believe that US President Donald Trump is impulsive, erratic, and unpredictable, it’s time to reconsider.

Trump is likely a genius—yes, he has his spontaneous moments like everyone else—but at his core, his words and actions, including his well-calculated solution for the residents of Gaza, are meticulously thought out. He sees reality with clear eyes, without sugarcoating or pretense.

He does not hesitate to distinguish between good and evil, and unlike most world leaders, he chooses a side. In our case, he has chosen the good, the just, the moral—those who cherish life, not those who glorify bloodshed, murder, and terror.

For years, much of Europe has been consumed by hypocrisy, turning a blind eye as waves of Muslim migrants have reshaped its cities. What began as a policy of tolerance has morphed into surrender, with many European governments unwilling or unable to confront the radicalization within their borders.

Instead of upholding the values that once defined their societies—pluralism, democracy, and individual freedoms—they have capitulated to political calculations that reward appeasement over principle. In doing so, they have handed a megaphone to those who incite against the very foundations of Western civilization, all in exchange for votes. Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip via the Rashid Street on the sea in the western Gaza Strip, on February 5, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

At the same time, Israel has become an easy scapegoat for a world unwilling to confront the true threats to its security. The growing disdain for Israel is not about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, or National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. It is pure antisemitism. This is not about settlements or military operations—it is about radical Islam’s ambition to annihilate Jews and Christians alike.

Trump’s clarity

Fortunately for Israel—and, in the long run, for the free world—Trump is back in the White House. While much of Europe remains blinded by Palestinian propaganda, which has successfully cast terrorists as freedom fighters and transformed the most moral army in the world into a so-called force of genocide, Trump recognizes the truth. He understands that Israel is not the problem; it is the frontline defense against radical Islamic terrorism.

The previous administration succumbed to pressure and criticism against Israel. While President Joe Biden provided substantial military aid, he also withheld critical assistance at key moments—aid that Trump has now restored. By adopting a conciliatory stance in the battle between civilization and barbarism, Biden inadvertently empowered pro-terror narratives. The result? A surge in antisemitism on US college campuses, a South African government brazenly accusing Israel of genocide, and an International Criminal Court (ICC) president, Karim Khan, who prefers issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders rather than prosecuting Hamas terrorists and their Iranian backers.

Under Biden’s watch, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Ireland’s President Michael Higgins—both known for their hostility toward Israel—felt emboldened to attack the Jewish state. The violent riot against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam was another symptom of this global shift. When the mayor of Amsterdam embraces weekly protests calling for Israel’s destruction, it is no surprise that Jewish soccer fans become targets of pogroms. The same applies to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, whose actions suggest he aligns more with Hamas than with Israel.

But Trump? He sees through the lies. He understands that what happened in Gaza was not genocide by Israel but rather a genocide perpetrated by Hamas against its own people. He recognizes that the terrorists of Hamas—who hoard humanitarian aid for themselves while leaving civilians to starve—are solely responsible for the suffering in Gaza. Had Israel fully cut off aid for just a few days, Hamas would have crumbled under internal pressure, expediting both the release of Israeli hostages and the collapse of the terror regime. Unfortunately, Netanyahu lacked the resolve to take the decisive actions necessary—actions reminiscent of Golda Meir’s decision in 1973 to encircle and cut off Egypt’s Third Army. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A war for survival

The West, particularly Europe, has begun to accept the warped notion that the mass murder of Jews in their homes, at a music festival, and in front of their own children is a legitimate form of “resistance.” The barbaric acts committed on October 7—rapes, kidnappings, and executions—were not acts of war. They were acts of genocide, targeting Jews simply for existing.

Hamas and its propagandists, including UN officials and ICC judges, have turned reality upside down. The world briefly sympathized with Israel on October 7, but as soon as it became clear that Israel would not crumble, that its people would fight back, the narrative shifted. Every time Israel gains the upper hand against terrorists, the accusations of “genocide” reemerge.

Hamas initiated this war in the name of Allah. Much of the Islamic world rallied behind it, hoping for Israel’s destruction. But once Hamas and Hezbollah suffered significant military defeats, their leaders rebranded their war as a fight against oppression rather than a religious crusade. Civilian casualties in Gaza are, of course, tragic—as they are in any war—but the blame lies solely with Hamas. The world has fallen for Hamas’s deception, painting terrorists as victims while condemning Israel for defending itself.

Trump is not afraid to state the obvious: there is no moral equivalence between Israel and its enemies. He famously illustrated the absurdity of the world’s scrutiny of Israel with a simple analogy: “My desk is the Middle East, and the tip of my pen is Israel. That’s a pretty accurate analogy. It’s a tiny piece of land, and it’s amazing what they’ve managed to do.”

Surrounded by 22 Arab states and 57 Muslim-majority countries, Israel is a beacon of democracy and innovation. Consider this: the Sinai Peninsula alone is nearly three times the size of Israel and 164 times the size of Gaza, yet its population is only a fraction of Gaza’s. Given these realities, Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans to the Sinai Desert is entirely logical. Before 1967, Gaza was part of Egypt for nearly two decades. Instead of pressuring Israel, Egypt should take responsibility for the enclave it once controlled.

Sovereignty and strength

The world must recognize an undeniable truth: between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, there is room for only one state. There will be no two-state solution. Israel must assert full sovereignty over its land and provide Palestinians with the opportunity for a better life elsewhere.

Iran, the global sponsor of terror, must be punished. Its nuclear program must be dismantled. Its tyrannical regime, which oppresses its own citizens before exporting violence abroad, must fall. The radical Islamic war against Israel did not start on October 7—it has been ongoing since 1948. The very premise of this war is the refusal to acknowledge the Jewish people’s historical and moral right to their homeland. No matter how much the world tries to rewrite history, the truth remains unchanged: the Jewish connection to Israel predates Islam itself.

Memy Peer is a strategic communications consultant at Peer Levin Communications.