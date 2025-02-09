Israel and North Africa: Security challenges and strategic alliances - opinion

The stability of North Africa has long been a subject of concern for regional and global powers. Encompassing key nations such as Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco, the region faces challenges ranging from political upheavals and economic instability to the rise of militant groups.

Against this backdrop, Israel’s evolving security relations with North African states present a significant dimension in the broader geopolitical landscape. While some nations have embraced security cooperation with the Jewish state, others remain steadfast in their historical stances.

North Africa serves as a bridge between the Middle East, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It is strategically significant due to its vast energy resources, trade routes, and cultural influence. The Mediterranean coastline and proximity to the European Union make the region crucial for trade, migration control, and counterterrorism efforts. Any instability in North Africa can have direct security ramifications for Israel and the broader region.

Since the Arab Spring of 2011, the region has witnessed political transformations, civil wars, and economic distress. Libya’s ongoing conflict, Tunisia’s fragile democracy, and Algeria’s internal unrest contribute to a volatile environment. Morocco and Egypt, on the other hand, have demonstrated relative stability but face their own challenges.

A pivotal development in Israel’s engagement with North Africa came with the Abraham Accords when it normalized relations with Morocco. This marked a shift in regional geopolitics, breaking longstanding taboos on open Israeli-Arab security cooperation. A SOLDIER walks in Western Sahara in 2016, near ruins that were bombed in a war with Morocco more than 25 years ago. (credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS)

Morocco, in exchange for US recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, formalized diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020. This relationship has since expanded into security and intelligence collaboration.

The two nations have signed multiple agreements enhancing military cooperation, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism efforts. However, Morocco still faces domestic opposition to its rapprochement with Israel as pro-Palestinian sentiment remains strong among segments of its population.

Egypt, which established peace with Israel in 1979, remains a crucial regional actor. It has maintained security cooperation with the Jewish state, particularly in counterterrorism efforts in the Sinai Peninsula, where militant groups have posed a persistent threat. Despite this cooperation, Cairo continues to balance its relations with its neighbor carefully, given the historical sensitivities and the Palestinian issue.

Unlike Morocco and Egypt, Algeria has positioned itself as a staunch opponent of normalization with Jerusalem. Algiers maintains strong pro-Palestinian rhetoric and has criticized the Abraham Accords. Algeria’s foreign policy is deeply rooted in anti-colonial narratives, and it perceives Israel’s presence in the region as part of a Western-backed agenda.

North African rivalry

FURTHERMORE, Algeria's geopolitical rivalry with Morocco adds another layer of security complexity. The diplomatic rift between the two countries has widened, with Algeria accusing Morocco of leveraging its ties with Israel to counter Algerian influence.

Libya remains another security wildcard. The country has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with various factions vying for control. The presence of extremist groups, human trafficking networks, and foreign interventions has made Libya a hotspot for instability.

While there have been reports of covert Israeli-Libyan security contacts, any formal recognition of the Jewish state remains unlikely due to Libya’s fragmented political landscape and the dominance of Islamist factions in certain regions.

North African stability – or its absence – has direct security implications for Israel. The spread of militant groups in Libya and the Sahel region presents potential threats as weapons and fighters can easily move across porous borders. Israeli intelligence closely monitors these developments, given the potential for extremist groups to target Israeli interests or forge alliances with anti-Israel actors.

Furthermore, Morocco and Egypt’s cooperation with Jerusalem in intelligence and military matters is significant in countering regional terrorism. Israel’s expertise in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and defense technology has made it a valuable partner for countries seeking to combat extremist threats.

Beyond counterterrorism, Israel sees strategic opportunities in strengthening security ties with North African nations. Defense agreements between the Jewish state and Morocco, particularly in military training, intelligence-sharing, and cybersecurity, highlight the potential for deeper security collaboration. Israeli defense firms have also expressed interest in equipping North African militaries with advanced technology to enhance border security and counter-insurgency efforts.

Egypt has also benefited from Israeli security assistance, particularly in intelligence-sharing regarding Sinai-based terror groups. The natural gas partnership between the two nations has security dimensions as well, as both countries work to protect their energy infrastructure from potential militant threats.

North Africa’s security landscape is deeply intertwined with Israel’s regional strategy. While some nations, like Morocco and Egypt, have embraced varying levels of security cooperation, others, such as Algeria and Libya, continue to resist collaboration.

As geopolitical shifts continue, Israel’s role in the region will be shaped by counterterrorism efforts, defense partnerships, and broader security considerations. Ensuring stability in North Africa is not only a regional necessity but also a global imperative, with significant implications for Israeli security and beyond.

The writer, a Middle East Forum fellow, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco.