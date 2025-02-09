Trump's bold and transformative approach electrifies the world - opinion

President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal has electrified the world with his bold and potentially transformative approach to addressing one of the world’s most entrenched conflicts.

The proposal is historic and innovative, offering both humanitarian relief for suffering Gazans and strategic advantages for Israel. Advocates of this plan, including those who support Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran, believe, as do I, that it could be a game-changer, paving the way for lasting peace in a region that has been plagued by decades of violence and instability.

Trump’s proposal is brilliant, amazing, and historic. Why? For the suffering Gazans it means a future in a developed country with housing and benefits and a new life not under the brutality of Hamas. For Israel, it means that IDF soldiers don’t have to return to fight and die as they battle the Hamas monsters who will never relinquish their hold on power until they are utterly defeated. For Israel’s long-term future it means having a true ally – the United States – rather than terrorists – as a neighbor. If it works, Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

One of the most compelling aspects of Trump’s proposal is its promise to improve the lives of Gazans who have long suffered under the brutal rule of Hamas and the constraints of ongoing conflict created by Hamas. The Gaza Strip has faced severe economic, social, and infrastructural challenges, exacerbated by necessary blockades to stop weapons reaching Hamas and repeated military conflicts caused by their acts of terrorism. For many Gazans, daily life is marked by poverty, unemployment, and limited access to essential services such as clean water, electricity, and healthcare, as Hamas robs them of any future. US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Relocating Gazans

TRUMP’S PROPOSAL, which includes relocating Gazans to developed countries where they can access housing, social benefits, and educational opportunities, offers a new life away from the brutality of Hamas. Such a move could empower Gazans to rebuild their lives in an environment of stability and growth. Providing a safe and supportive environment for those affected by years of conflict and living under one of the most oppressive and inhuman terror organizations on earth would not only alleviate their suffering but also create a more hopeful and productive future.

Furthermore, removing Hamas from the equation could significantly diminish the threat of radicalization and violence in the region. By giving ordinary Gazans a chance to thrive in a peaceful society, the cycle of conflict that has gripped Gaza for years could finally be broken.

For Israel, the proposal presents several critical advantages. One of the most immediate benefits would be the reduced risk to Israeli Defense Forces soldiers. For years, IDF personnel have been tasked with defending the country against Hamas terrorists, often at great personal risk. My own son has fought there. The prospect of not having to send soldiers back into Gaza to confront these threats is a significant step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of Israel’s armed forces.

Moreover, the plan could fundamentally alter the security landscape for Israel. The presence of a stable, cooperative, and democratic neighbor, rather than a territory controlled by a hostile terrorist organization, would enhance Israel’s long-term security. A peaceful and prosperous Gaza would reduce the need for constant military vigilance and allow Israel to focus on other pressing domestic and international challenges.

Another long-term benefit for Israel would be the potential for stronger regional alliances. If Gaza were transformed into a peaceful and productive area, neighboring countries would be more inclined to engage in cooperative economic and diplomatic relationships with Israel. This could further solidify the Jewish state’s position as a key player in the region.

If successfully implemented, Trump’s proposal could be a historic achievement worthy of international recognition. The Nobel Peace Prize has long been awarded to leaders and organizations that make significant contributions to peace and humanitarian efforts. In this case, a proposal that brings lasting peace to Gaza and strengthens the security of Israel would certainly qualify as such an achievement. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Of course, the proposal’s success is contingent on several factors, including the cooperation of international stakeholders and the logistics of providing adequate resources and support for Gazans’ transition to an infinitely better life.

Nonetheless, the proposal demonstrates a creative and bold approach to an intractable problem. Rather than relying on traditional diplomatic negotiations that have often failed, Trump’s plan offers a fresh perspective that prioritizes both humanitarian relief and strategic security. It challenges the status quo and presents a vision for a future where both Gazans and Israelis can live in peace and prosperity.

Trump’s Gaza proposal represents a potentially transformative solution to one of the most complex and enduring conflicts in the world. By offering Gazans a new life in a developed country and ensuring Israel’s security, the plan has the potential to create lasting peace in the region. If successfully implemented, it would be a monumental achievement easily deserving the Nobel Peace Prize.

However, its success will depend on careful planning, cooperation, and a commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of all stakeholders. In a region where hope is often elusive, this proposal offers a glimmer of optimism for a brighter future.

The writer is an international best-selling author of a newly published guide to fighting back for Israel, The Israel Warrior. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @RabbiShmuley.