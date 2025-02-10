A rolling ball of justice

The practical ideas that President Trump brings to the Middle East and the entire world are not only innovative and creative, but they also address historical and moral justice. For this reason, they are destined to succeed.

Even before the establishment of the State of Israel, the Arab world made it its mission to prevent any possibility of Jews establishing a Jewish state in the Land of Israel, even in a small part of it. The Arabs did not seek independent lives, a state, or governance for themselves—they were solely focused on one goal: preventing the establishment of a Jewish state. Even after Israel was founded, they fought against it and directed all their ideological and practical efforts toward its destruction. To that end, they fabricated and invented a new people called "palestinians" and attempted to craft a new history. Credit: Steve Berzi

The leaders of the newly established and small State of Israel did not have the strength to withstand the flood of international pressure. Over the years, they made mistakes and agreed to political plans that forced concessions on the Jewish people’s homeland, on the state's strategic and security assets, and on Jewish heritage and history. The Arabs, however, remained steadfast in their path and continued their desire to destroy Israel, never settling for anything less.

Despite half the people of Israel opposing and warning against it, dangerous plans were implemented under international sponsorship. This is precisely how the Oslo Accords were signed under President Clinton—an agreement that led to the murder of thousands of Israelis and continues to cost Israel dearly in blood. The same applies to the disengagement plan from Gush Katif and the evacuation of communities, which ultimately led to the October 7th massacre.

Over the years, the pressure increased, led by U.S. presidents. President George W. Bush promoted the "Roadmap for Peace," which sought to establish a palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel. President Obama imposed a building freeze across all of Judea and Samaria and attempted to push for an Israeli withdrawal to the 1967 lines. Fortunately, reality was far from aligning with these plans, and they never materialized.

Each president in turn attempted to invent a new formula, but under the same distorted principles—and so, they were doomed to fail. As we in the right-wing camp and the settlement movement have warned for years, these principles contradicted historical justice and thus crashed against the rock of reality. The people of Israel have returned to their ancestral homeland, where Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, King David, and the prophets of Israel lived. G-d designated this land for the Jewish people. Acting against this fundamental principle simply cannot succeed.

The approach of previous presidents turned the Arab ambition to eliminate Israel into a "prize-winning plan." Paradoxically, the more terrorism increased and the more Jews were murdered, the more pressure mounted on Israel to relinquish its homeland. As this happened, the axis of evil in the Middle East grew stronger, posing a real threat to Israel and the entire free world. President Biden has failed catastrophically in this regard—perhaps unintentionally, he sought to reward Hamas for the October 7th massacre by once again pushing for a palestinian state, thereby increasing Hamas’ and Iran’s motivation to continue their plan to destroy Israel.

Now, President Trump has arrived and chosen an approach that, for the first time, does not conflict with the principles of morality and historical justice but rather aligns with them. He declared that a palestinian state is not a good idea and that there is no future for a palestinian-controlled Gaza after the massacre committed by Gaza terrorists against Israel. The President has appointed senior officials who recognize the Jewish people’s right to their land and have visited us here in Ancient Shiloh. Most recently, he appointed Paula White to a position that reflects, more than anything, the importance he places on biblical principles. For this reason, he is expected to succeed and bring blessings to the Jewish state, to America, and to the entire world. It is no coincidence that the blessing we sent to the President and his team in Times Square was: "Blessings from the Biblical Heartland."

The justice championed by Trump will lead to true peace between Israel and the Arab nations—a peace based on genuine recognition of Israel and its land, rather than one built on the hope of its destruction. This shift will isolate Iran and its allies from the dark side of the world and bring light to the free world.

Thus, President Trump has, in essence, set in motion a snowball made entirely of historical and moral rights. It has begun rolling from Jerusalem, across the Middle East, and will continue to grow—bringing blessings to the Jewish people, the American people, and the entire world.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council

