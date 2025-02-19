Kol Israel calls for unity in WZO elections amid Orthodox-liberal tensions – opinion

A recent Times of Israel article highlighting the Orthodox-liberal struggle in the upcoming World Zionist Organization elections reveals a troubling trend that we believe must be addressed head-on. That is, the old, tired divisions threaten to undermine the very foundation of our shared Zionist vision.

When we allow ourselves to be defined by narrow sectarian interests – whether they be ultra-Orthodox, Modern Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, or secular – we diminish the mighty, unifying force Zionism has been for the Jewish people for over a century. In this unnecessary battle between religious ideologies, the big loser is Zionism itself.

The WZO elections should not be reduced to a contest for religious control over resources and recognition. Rather, they should serve as an opportunity to advance a more inclusive and expansive view of our connection with Israel – one that transcends denominational lines and embraces the full diversity of Jewish people worldwide.

As a party focused exclusively on representing the interests of Jewish communities outside of Israel, Kol Israel stands for a broader vision that rejects simplistic binary choices between religious and secular, between Orthodox and Liberal, and between Right and Left.

Rather, we believe that our strength as a people lies in our ability to honor our differences and work toward shared goals. The question we should be asking is not which stream of Judaism will dominate the WZO, but how all streams can contribute to strengthening our collective bond with Israel – and with each other. Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against Zionism in Jerusalem on May 23, 2024 (credit: ALEX WINSTON)

Tone-deaf Israeli politics

Moreover, it has always seemed a little tone-deaf to have domestic Israeli political parties like the Likud, Labor, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz, and Yesh Atid running in Zionist elections outside of Israel. These parties are rightly focused on the domestic agenda in Israel. They give little mention and little focus to issues outside of Israel and, for the most part, use the National Institutions as a way to give their political allies cushy jobs and budgets.

As Jews around the world prepare to vote in these crucial elections, we urge them to consider what kind of Jewish future they envision and how best to connect with Israel. Do we want an Israel that belongs only to certain segments of our people? Or do we want an Israel that serves as a spiritual and cultural home for all Jews, regardless of their religious practice?

The horrors of October 7 struck us all as Jews, not as religious or secular, Orthodox or Reform. Our enemies make no such distinctions, and neither should we in response. It is our obligation as a people to emerge from this tragedy changed, with a renewed commitment to unity and mutual respect for one another.

We believe that we can disagree on matters of religious practice and still stand shoulder to shoulder in support of Israel and the Jewish people. We can debate theological issues and work together to ensure Jewish security and continuity. We can maintain our distinct identities and recognize that what unites us is far stronger than what divides us.

What are we doing to help our own people in this time of crisis? Are we building walls or bridges? Are we using our resources to heal or to divide? If we cannot find ways to overcome our ideological differences for the greater good, then we have failed not only ourselves but generations to come.

The upcoming WZO elections offer us a choice: we can perpetuate the polarization, or we can chart a new course toward a more inclusive Zionism, one that celebrates our diversity as a source of strength, rather than weakness.

And we can imagine a next wave of dynamic Zionism that puts forth bold new ideas and rallies our people to achieve them. Let us adapt the Start-up Nation ethos and apply it to new Zionist ideas. We intend to launch an office of Zionist innovation that will create a Zionist accelerator to encourage and fund new ideas.

Together, let us reject the politics of division and embrace a vision of Jewish unity that honors our differences. We invite all (North American) Jews – regardless of denomination or level of observance – to join us in affirming our shared destiny and ensure that Zionism remains the vibrant, unifying force it should be for the Jewish people.

The time has come to move beyond the tired old struggles to focus on what truly matters: our collective responsibility to each other, to Israel, and to the future of the Jewish people.

David Yaari is the chairman of Kol Israel, a party of the World Zionist Congress, and vice chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF). Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is the secretary-general of Kol Israel and Israel’s special envoy for trade & innovation.