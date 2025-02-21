The dim flame of hope must not be extinguished - editorial

For those in Israel who have been longing for the hostages’ return, demanding it urgently, Thursday was exhausting. It was a reflection of all that we have been shouting so loudly, our throats are hoarse and mouths dry. We had the sudden understanding: Is anyone even listening?

On Thursday, four hostage bodies were returned to Israel: Oded Lifshitz, as well as Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and a fourth anonymous body instead of Shiri Bibas's.

The four hostages were taken by Hamas on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz and held for 503 days.

The family – a mother and her two sons – were initially slated for release under the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal, but it was only recently revealed they were deceased.

The Bibas family has drawn significant attention as Ariel and Kfir were the youngest civilians abducted, with Kfir being just nine months old. Shiri, their mother who remains captive in Gaza, is known as a caring figure in the kibbutz. Pictures of Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel, in Jerusalem, February 20, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

One of the more famous images representing the struggle for the return of the hostages was that in which she is seen surrounded by terrorists, face contorted in fear, hugging her two boys to her, wrapped in a polka-dotted blanket.

The mother and her boys – her babies – were taken alive and later held by the Kataib Mujahadin terror group.

Battles to come

The protests throughout Israel, as well as internationally, have been crying out their names, as well as those of the rest of the hostages, for over 500 days. And now, when it is finally time for their return, we are so tired.

We are tired.

Tired, because we didn't want to believe that they were truly dead.

Tired, because on Thursday, we saw big coffins stomped around with little bodies inside, and that will always be a tragedy – one that could have been prevented.

Tired, because Hamas-supporting parents with children came to watch the spectacle during which the bodies of children – the same ages as those clapping on the sidelines – were paraded around and handed off to the Red Cross.

Tired, because even now, many worldwide have not truly comprehended the horror of the situation, while it is only now hitting others who we have been begging for sympathy from internationally for over a year, and even so, it is minimal.

For 16 months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have protested, torn between hope and grief, knowing that both the best and worst outcomes were possible – the return of living, breathing people, as well as bodies in coffins.

On Thursday, we saw the worst-case scenario: Babies in coffins.

Now, that grief has hit the rest of the country. This raises the question: What happens to a society that has spent over a year begging for humanity?

This was the first round of releases of hostages who were returned only to be buried. The rest that returned through either of the two ceasefire-hostage deals were brought back alive. This now has caused a wave of national nausea because it raises another question: How many more will return, only for their families to read the Kaddish over their bodies?

Hope in Israel, after the events on Thursday, is a dim flame, shrunken down by the oppressive darkness created by forces of terrorism who celebrate at a funeral procession. That flame will be diminished the more bodies are returned in coffins – and to be sure, this painful chapter is not yet over.

The way forward for each and every one of us, because we were all collectively impacted, is community, understanding, and self-reflection. Even in exhaustion, we must not stop. The weight of grief may bear down on us, but it must not silence us. We must keep calling out their names, fighting for their return–not just for those still held in captivity, but for the dignity of those who have already been lost.

The world may not always listen. It may choose to look away. But we will not. The hostages are not just symbols of a national tragedy; they are people – mothers, fathers, children, grandparents. And as long as even one remains in Gaza, we must hold on to the belief that demanding their return is not futile.

If we stop shouting and allow despair to overtake us, then we risk losing not just them but ourselves.