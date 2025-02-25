Syria’s new leadership faces a defining test - opinion

The new Syrian administration has quickly gained legitimate authority and widespread recognition both regionally and internationally. This rapid acceptance reflects a strong desire from Arab and international parties to open a new chapter with Syria.

They aim to ensure the stability of this major Arab country, preserve its unity and cohesion, and serve the interests of the Syrian people.

In return, the world expects the Syrian administration to pass important trust tests and prove it has a national agenda completely unrelated to its past. The new leadership must demonstrate good intentions and sever any lingering links with terror elements that threaten regional and global security.

From their first hours in power, the new Syrian leadership has shown clear awareness of their sensitive position. They fully understand the critical need to rebuild their public image and present themselves differently from past negative perceptions.

The administration also recognizes the real danger of exploitation or deliberate undermining of Syria’s new relationships. They took decisive action when they confronted the dangerous January 25 Revolutionaries group that emerged from Damascus to threaten Egypt’s national security. ''Revolutionaries of January 25'' video, with Ahmed al-Mansour in the center, showing Egypt's pre-republic flag. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The group called on Egyptians to “overthrow the regime,” raising serious concerns about the exploitation of Syria to gather anti-Egyptian terror elements. Egypt paid heavy human and material costs until it succeeded in eliminating the persistent terrorism that has caused severe losses since 2011.

While no one denies the new Syrian administration’s previous ties to extremist organizations, the substantial support they have received confirms the sincere desire of regional and global powers to move forward.

This new relationship requires respecting essential priorities and clear red lines. Closing the troubled chapter on the past and preventing terror organizations from using Syrian territory to threaten neighboring countries and the wider world stands foremost among these requirements.

Recent regional experiences since the chaotic events of 2011 show that terror organizations often hide more sinister plans than they reveal. Any responsible country finds it hard to overlook potential threats, regardless of apparent size.

Strong international reactions took place when a prominent Jaish al-Fatah member openly threatened Egypt from Damascus. The Syrian authorities quickly recognized this imminent danger and acted with transparency, announcing the inciter’s swift arrest while not specifying further punitive measures. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The real danger from these mercenary elements comes not from their individual capabilities, but from their extensive external connections and constant readiness to receive operational orders from hidden entities with their own dangerous agendas.

Will Syria become a hostile threat to Israel?

These covert connections explain the sudden and unpredictable movements of these organizations across regional borders in recent troubled years. The new Syrian administration has repeatedly declared that Syria will not become a hostile threat to any country, including Israel.

They offer this necessary reassurance during this sensitive rebuilding phase. They must also address the hard challenge of old comrades who violate their official public position. The new leadership has unique, detailed knowledge about these elements from their time fighting Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime.

They know their exact locations, sophisticated weapons, and complex networks. Addressing this extremely complex security challenge is an urgent top priority for building genuine trust with Arab countries and the cautious international community.

The recent high-level ministerial meeting in Riyadh, attended by the new Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s determined leadership in correcting past diplomatic mistakes with Syria.

Arab nations see a highly favorable opportunity to welcome Syria back to the regional fold. The important Arab initiative began shortly after Assad’s unexpected fall, with remarkably little hesitation this time.

This situation has created a crucial opportunity for Syria to capitalize on strong Arab support while respecting firm red lines – particularly regarding national security, territorial sovereignty, and preventing any terror presence.

This careful consideration is the fundamental key to securing immediate support, expediting comprehensive reconstruction, and enabling the safe return of millions of displaced Syrians.

The landmark Riyadh conference provided unprecedented Arab backing and called for the urgent lifting of crippling economic sanctions on Syria. Ahmed al-Sharaa and his senior colleagues now bear the enormous responsibility of maintaining this positive momentum and fulfilling their public promises.

They must implement their international obligations in line with the extensive goodwill they have received from both regional partners and the global community.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.