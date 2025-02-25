The Tehran dictator and a bankrupt, collapsing Iran - opinion

Today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, marks a momentous day. On this date, February 22, 1921, Reza Shah the Great saved Iran from complete downfall and oblivion.

Incorrectly labeled as a coup, it was not; it was a patriotic, honorable, knowledgeable, and strong officer who returned Iran to the proper path of history and civilization.

One hundred four years have passed since those days, and today, the grandson of that person—a 64-year-old prince—stated in his interview with the Telegraph yesterday: "Be prepared for the imminent collapse of the Islamic Republic."

The Pahlavi brand still shines after a century, and the people of Iran believe in it because they know that the Islamists and the Mullah mafia in Iran have driven the country to bankruptcy, destruction, and collapse. Perhaps later, one might only find Iran's name in history books. Islamists and the religious have always been destructive in Iran's history.

After the Arab invasion of Iran and the destruction of the several millennia-old Persian Empire, the Islamists pillaged Iran to access power and wealth. Different Islamic caliphates came and went, each leading the country of Iran to destruction, always with the despicable and ominous institution of mullahs standing alongside corrupt and dictatorial caliphs. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks with defense industry experts in Tehran, Iran, February 12, 2025 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

For the past 520 years—since the sinister Safavid dynasty came to power and made the Shia religion official in the country—Shia mullahs, like earthworms and old viruses, have remained within the body of Iran and today have become a deadly poison. In these days, Iranian society is akin to the latter days of the Qajar era.

A dissatisfied, angry society seeking a national uprising and rebellion against a collapsed, powerless, and corrupt governance. Khomeinism, which orchestrated the 1979 revolt based on Islamic-Marxist terrorism, has reached a deadlock, fundamentally based on terrorism and far removed from Iranian civilization and history.

Within the country, a corrupt, delusional, stubborn, mad, and incompetent dictatorship under the name of Ali Khamenei survives only through propaganda and suppression, dragging today into tomorrow. The internal crisis in Iran has also led to the disgrace, discredit, and despisal of mullah-producing institutions in the cities of Qom, Mashhad, and Tehran.

The inquisitive, dynamic, and young Iranian society has realized that the agents of misery, backwardness, pillaging of the country, destruction, and global disgrace are the same Shia mullahs who always preach from a three-meter pulpit and consider themselves knowledgeable scientists directed by an unknown god towards leading society to destruction and ruin.

Moving beyond superstitions

In actuality, Iranian society has moved beyond these superstitions. No one believes anymore that a bloodthirsty madman like Khamenei represents Allah or The Lord and a god who, through the voice of a notorious and oppressive two-legged human, seeks the destruction of Israel and America—countries with millions who believe in Christianity and Judaism, including thousands of Muslims. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The deceit of malicious and vile mullahs no longer finds buyers in Iranian society. Alas, however, the crisis-stricken society does not turn to the opposition either. The majority of the Iranian opposition are heroes in front of the cameras and have no real footing in Iran.

Some have been recognized as terrorists or separatists and murderers; some are part of the mullah regime's mafia, reformists, or involved in Islamic or Marxist terrorism.

One was in the IRGC and claims daily in the media to be in touch with news from inside the MOIS (the regime's intelligence ministry). Others have served Saudi Arabia or Turkey, previously assisted Saddam, or lived off USAID money, while some profit from personal businesses.

Some dance for their own enjoyment, some are thrilled with the Nobel Prize and media attention, and there are hundreds of other despicable cases that can't be articulated in English but can be described as similar deceit and trickery associated with the mullahs. There are numerous examples of this fake opposition.

Awkwardly, among American and Israeli think tanks, there is no correct and logical understanding of the situation in Iran. But perhaps at the Iran desk in the CIA or Mossad or Persian Gulf states’ intelligence, professionals know what I am talking about and might either laugh at my analysis or lick their lips and rub their hands with excitement that someone finally told the story.

But let me clearly say that all the political activity of the Iranian opposition is a media show, repetitive and empty words. The solution lies elsewhere. Many of them, instead of fighting Khamenei, are fighting with the name and brand of Pahlavi. But the late Shah, the patriot and knowledgeable ruler of Iran, died on July 27, 1980, in Egypt. Here I write to say the so-called Iranian opposition, aligned with Tehran's dictator Ali Khamenei, is fighting against someone who has been under the earth for 45 years.

But between "Death to the Shah" to "Return Shah" and "Long live the Shah," only 46 years have passed, during which the lives of several generations of Iranians have been wasted. From the time the detested and despicable institution of mullahs came to power in 1979 and established the Shia Islamic caliphate, until today, two dictators like Khomeini and Khamenei have committed every crime both inside Iran and abroad.

A relic of 2800 years of Iranian royal history, a 64-year-old prince is neither seeking power nor wealth but simply wants to lead the transition period in ruined Iran and, later, through an election box, let the nation participate in voting and determine their own fate and future.

But the other side of the coin of the Islamic Republic, the terrorist group MEK, uses all its factions and fans, similar to the reformist mafia within the Iranian regime abroad, under a flag named republicanism, saying, "Death to the Shah!" and deceitfully and cunningly shaping leadership abroad and within Iran, so that the prevailing thought in Iranian society isn't about moving beyond 1979 and returning to the glory of the Iranian monarchy.

When the HRH Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi traveled to Israel, the same dead opposition, aligned with the regime established in 1979 with the presence of a terrorist like Yasser Arafat and the green light from the Kremlin, insulted him. And they want to label him an Israeli pawn.

In the history of the Pahlavi monarchy, there are plenty of such lies and forgeries; to this day, they say Reza Shah the Great was English, Mohammad Reza Shah was American, and Prince Pahlavi is Israeli; but they do not say that if that is so, why did Reza Shah drive the British out of the country and eliminated their agent, or Mohammad Reza Shah faced the betrayal of Jimmy Carter and they even wanted to hand him over to Khomeini, or what need does the Crown Prince have for Israel when the Iranian nation is on the verge of a national uprising?

Iranian society is alive, and when this spark is ignited, it will transform into a dangerous and massive wave. After a painful ordeal, Iranian society will experience a rebirth. However, today, the self-important dictator of Iran grieves for a terrorist like Nasrallah, but soon, Iranian society will bury the foundation of his oppression, his palace of tyranny, and his delusion.

And 104 years later, the name Pahlavi is still used to save the ruined Iran. The prince of Iran can rely on the power, will, and honor of the Iranian nation, and once again, Iran will rise from its ashes.

Any country that comes to the aid of the Iranian people will be loved, and anyone who remains behind the scenes hand in hand with the criminal mullahs will be despised and will have no place in the future of Iran.