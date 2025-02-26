Loneliness and burnout: Helping our healthcare heroes - opinion

In our current era of widespread hardship, it might seem counterintuitive to pause and consider the inner struggles of those we assume are impervious to suffering – our doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Yet, as a psychologist, I’ve seen that behind the professional façade of competence and resilience lies a human need for connection and support.

Our society often views medical professionals as exceptionally strong figures, expected to make life-and-death decisions without showing vulnerability. This cultural ideal of stoicism, while intended to inspire confidence, can inadvertently isolate those in the field. The pressure to appear infallible discourages doctors and nurses from sharing their emotional challenges, creating an internal barrier that leaves many feeling profoundly alone – even when surrounded by colleagues and patients.

The demands on healthcare professionals are enormous. Long hours, high patient volumes, and the emotional weight of caring for others take a significant toll. For instance, an emergency department doctor told me that in her hospital during peak illness seasons, waiting times for care can extend to 40 to 60 hours, creating conditions that are a breeding ground for burnout. Chronic stress and isolation can lead to a cascade of negative outcomes.

As Dr. Moshe Cohen, a cardiologist writing in Ynet, noted: “Repercussions arise such as [that] doctors in Israel suffer from smoking and obesity at higher rates compared to the general population. Their family lives are impacted, leading to very high rates of separations and divorces. In extreme cases, doctors suffer from poor health, illness, and even a high suicide rate compared to the general population.”

This stark observation underscores how the hidden pressures of the profession extend far beyond the clinical setting, affecting physical health, personal relationships, and overall quality of life. The program is part of a national effort to alleviate the Israeli doctor shortage. (Illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

These challenges have been magnified in recent times. In addition to overwhelming workloads, many professionals are now grappling with feelings of betrayal from once-solid international support networks. The withdrawal of professional opportunities – such as conference participation and publication avenues – has deepened feelings of isolation and abandonment.

A cause for hope

Despite these formidable challenges, there is cause for hope. Medium- and long-term policy initiatives aimed at expanding the workforce – such as streamlining the licensing process for internationally trained professionals and establishing new medical schools – are promising steps toward alleviating systemic pressures.

In the short term, fostering a culture of mutual support within hospitals and clinics can make a significant difference. Informal support networks and peer discussions have proven to be effective strategies for mitigating the psychological toll of the job.

We all have a role to play in this healing process. The next time you encounter a healthcare professional, consider taking a moment to ask about their well-being. Simple, genuine inquiries about their lives beyond the hospital walls – whether it’s about their family or how they are managing the pressures of their work – can offer them a much-needed moment of connection. Listening with empathy can help bridge the gap between professional expectations and human need.

By acknowledging the hidden struggles of our medical community and supporting efforts to build a more compassionate work environment, we can help ensure that our healthcare heroes receive the care and understanding they so deeply deserve. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The writer, a PhD, is a psychologist with the Tikva 24/7 Helpline, (074) 775-1433. She’s also podcast host of The Van Leer Series on Ideas.