Hard times strengthen real friendships - opinion

One of the most repeated quotes in the modern history of international relations is about states not having friends, only interests. At times, it seems that you cannot succeed in politics without quoting that at least once during your career. And yet, let me challenge this commonly accepted assumption.

But there can be states that are connected by something more than just some shared or complementary interests. There may be some kind of unspecific, undefinable fabric that ties two countries together outside sheer pragmatism. This is what we call friendship.

Ours, rooted in the positive tradition of Czech-Jewish relations, often goes beyond what is considered standard in the international arena. It manifests itself in various forms; being open and candid with each other are the most important.

Although we are still deeply shocked by the tragic events of October 7, 2023, we cannot lose our hope in humanity. Every illegal, unprovoked, and ruthless aggression represents the worst wound for every society and shakes its cornerstones. Peace, security, independence, sovereignty, and untouchable territorial integrity must be guaranteed to every player in the international arena.

Breaking international law cannot be tolerated and a clear message must be sent: Nobody can just take the lives of our beloved and decide their future. Everyone comes to this world as a free person; this must be respected and the life of all, especially vulnerable and innocent people, needs to be protected at any cost. President Herzog with his Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel in Jerusalem. January 15, 2024. (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)

Standing in solidarity against terrorism

Czechia has firmly stood in solidarity with Israel from the first moments after Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023. We have repeatedly stressed Israel’s right to self-defense against all forms of terror as a fundamental principle.

We consider unacceptable any type of aggression against a free, independent state, causing suffering, hurting the civilian population, and damaging the social bonds and trust that people have in their homeland. Severe humanitarian consequences, suffering, and psychological destruction cannot be neither imagined, nor understood by those who never experienced such a terrible thing as losing personal liberty and hope in tomorrow; that the sun will rise and be seen again.

ISRAEL IS, and will always remain, Czechia’s most important strategic partner in the Middle East. The first Czechoslovak president, Tomás Garrigue Masaryk, and his son Jan, contributed and fully supported the idea of a Jewish state. Both advocated for the Zionist project during the British Mandate, leading later to the creation of the State of Israel.

Today, Israel faces many challenges on the international stage. Therefore, international cooperation and developing ties with true and close friends like Czechia are extremely important for Israel as well as for the family of free and democratic nations, of which both of our countries belong – countries that believe in democratic values and the rule of law.

Real friendship isn't just about enjoying peaceful times together; a real storm shows how stable the boat we are in is. Difficult times especially remind us on whom we can rely.

Our bilateral relations have been proven through decades, and are getting stronger. This can be called a special relationship, or, just simply – friendship. If we speak honestly and don’t hold anything back, we can learn more about each other’s situation and the regions where we live. It is important for us to learn as much about the Middle East and its challenges as possible.

Czechia and Israel maintain a robust economic partnership characterized by significant trade, technological collaboration, defense cooperation, and diplomatic support. The cooperation is multifaceted, reflecting a strong and enduring partnership.

In 2023, bilateral trade between the two nations reached approximately $1.05 billion, with Israel exporting $199.6 million worth of goods to Czechia and importing $847.7 million from it. Israel’s advanced technological sector presents valuable opportunities for Czech companies. Collaborations in innovation and technology have the potential to enhance competitiveness and open new markets for Czech industries.

Czechia also has consistently supported Israel in international forums. In May 2024, it was one of nine countries to vote against Palestine’s UN membership, underscoring its diplomatic alignment with Israel.

Israel and Czechia share a strong cultural connection, largely due to the large Jewish community that once lived in Czechoslovakia before World War II. We work together on various cultural and educational initiatives, preserving the history of Jewish life in Czech lands and promoting mutual understanding.

Universities and research institutions in both countries regularly collaborate, especially in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. Czech students and scholars often participate in Israeli academic programs, and vice versa, with both nations benefiting from the exchange of knowledge and ideas. The future of further developing ties looks more than promising. We are eager to continue building on our strong economic and cultural partnership.

The main goal of diplomacy is to bring to the table all partners, sides, and opinions in order to intensify our common efforts to reach a compromise. But in certain situations, compromise can be hard to find. Nevertheless, our strong will and sincere hope to find a way forward should always lead us to find the right pathway.

Czechia stands with Israel. Our support is, and will remain, resolute. Together, we hope to bring an end to a tragic war, bring all hostages home, end all hostilities, and restore international order – namely related to Israel’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Every person deserves to live in peace and freedom, and has the right to choose freely how his or her future will look.

In light of the ongoing events and latest developments in the Middle East, Czechia considers itself one of Israel’s crucial allies within the European Union and beyond. Especially hard times prove real friendship.

The writer is foreign minister of Czechia.