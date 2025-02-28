The demand for Palestinian statehood remains one of the most debated and complex issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For decades, the international community has argued over whether a Palestinian state would bring peace and stability or pose a serious security threat to Israel.

Some see it as a fundamental right, while others argue that the conflict is not just about borders but about ideology and religion, making statehood an inadequate solution.

Supporters of a Palestinian state argue that all people have the right to self-determination, and Palestinians are no exception. They believe a two-state solution, backed by many global leaders, would allow Israel and Palestine to coexist peacefully as sovereign nations.

Governments and organizations, including the European Union, Russia, China, and the United Nations, have endorsed this idea. The UN has already granted Palestinians non-member observer status, signaling international recognition of their aspirations. Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine to the UN, Riyad Mansour attends a United Nations Security Council meeting about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 4, 2024. (credit: David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters)

Advocates claim a Palestinian state would reduce dependence on foreign aid, improve governance, and decrease the motivation for terrorism.

Many Israelis also once supported this vision, believing that granting Palestinians statehood would remove grievances that fuel violence and create a stable, self-sustaining entity. However, history has shown that each step toward Palestinian independence has led to increased instability.

Hopes for a “New Middle East” after the Oslo Accords in the 1990s quickly turned into waves of terror. Suicide bombings, bus explosions, and mass killings shattered expectations of peace. The First and Second Intifadas resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza. Rather than fostering peace, the disengagement led to Hamas’ takeover and the transformation of Gaza into a base for rocket attacks against Israel. Today, Hamas prioritizes weapons and warfare over infrastructure and governance, using international aid to strengthen its military capabilities rather than improve civilian life.

Polling among Palestinians, even after the October 7 attacks, shows strong support for Hamas and its violent tactics.

A Birzeit University survey found that nearly 90% of Palestinians would vote for Hamas in new elections. Similar surveys indicate that most Palestinians do not accept Israel’s right to exist, raising doubts about whether a Palestinian state would genuinely seek peace.

The 2006 Palestinian legislative elections resulted in 80% of elected officials being Hamas members. No further elections have been held since. After Hamas’ victory, the group violently seized Gaza, executing Fatah members and forcing others to flee. This internal strife suggests a Palestinian state would likely be plagued by division, instability, and extremist control.

A Palestinian state in the West Bank would pose an immediate and severe security threat to Israel. While the Palestinian Authority, controlled by Fatah, claims to accept Israel’s existence, Hamas openly calls for its destruction.

The threat of Hamas gaining control

If Hamas were to gain control of the West Bank, Israel’s key cities, including Tel Aviv, as well as Ben-Gurion Airport – would be within direct rocket range.

Israel’s narrow geography makes such a scenario particularly dangerous. These borders would be difficult, if not impossible, to defend.

Tzipi Livni, who led past negotiations with PA President Mahmoud Abbas, admitted after their last meeting that “There is no one to talk to.” Abbas’ repeated failures to unite Palestinian factions further highlight the challenges of establishing a stable state.

Supporters of Palestinian statehood often overlook the deep ideological nature of the conflict.

Islamist groups view all of Israel as Muslim-owned (waqf) land and refuse to accept any compromise. This is not just about territorial disputes – it is a fundamental rejection of Israel’s right to exist.

Israel has made multiple peace offers, all of which were rejected. Even generous proposals – including the 2020 Trump peace plan, which offered a Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank with $50 billion in economic aid – were dismissed outright.

Therefore, during his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump reversed his stance, saying, “The two-state solution is going to be very, very difficult, and I’m not sure it can work anymore.” His change in position reflects a broader shift in global attitudes. As Palestinian violence continues, more world leaders recognize that statehood may not bring peace but rather embolden extremists.

A FEBRUARY poll by Direct Polls found that 71% of Israelis oppose Palestinian statehood, citing the October 7 attacks as a key factor.

Over half also reject a peace deal with Saudi Arabia if it includes a Palestinian state.

Trump's proposal

Meanwhile, President Trump’s proposal for voluntary migration from Gaza has 80% support among Israelis.Hamas leaders have made their stance clear: They will never accept Israel’s existence. Their calls for Israel’s destruction and the October 7 massacre they carried out demonstrate that they have no interest in coexistence.

Abbas’ promise to stop payments to terrorists lasted only a few days before he reinstated them under a different name. Recently, he reaffirmed his support for “martyrs” and prisoners, declaring, “Even if we have just one cent left, it will go to them.”

The PA continues to glorify terrorists in school curricula and public statements. The recent discovery of West Bank-based terror cells plotting attacks on Israeli civilians serves as yet another reminder of the dangers that would come with Palestinian statehood.

The events of October 7 marked the end of the Palestinian statehood dream. Even Abbas understands this reality. Israeli politicians who continue to advocate for a Palestinian state must face the facts.

Palestinian textbooks remain filled with incitement, and terror attacks from the West Bank persist. The notion of peace with Hamas is an illusion. Every attempt to promote Palestinian independence has resulted in more violence, not less.

A Palestinian state is not the solution – it is a security risk Israel cannot afford to take.

Until Palestinian leadership fundamentally changes and renounces terrorism, the chances of a Palestinian state remain close to zero.

The writer is the CEO of Radios 100FM, an honorary consul, deputy dean of the Diplomatic Consular Corps, president of the Radio Communications Association, and a former correspondent for IDF Radio and NBC News.