Editor's Notes: Why are influencers taking over the WZC? - comment

If there’s one thing that will be remembered from the 39th elections to the World Zionist Congress (WZC), it’s the influx of social media influencers across many of the 21 competing slates. The shift is not just notable—it’s transformative.

The WZC, established by Theodor Herzl in 1897, serves as the democratic body of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and is often referred to as the "parliament of the Jewish people."

Held every five years, the WZC determines leadership and funding allocations for key Zionist institutions, including the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), and Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal. It provides Jews worldwide with a platform to influence policies on issues such as Zionism, Jewish education, religious pluralism, and global Jewish community development.

Take, for example, the Aish Ha’am slate, led by Aish HaTorah institutions. Among its candidates: Lizzy Savetsky, a pro-Israel activist known for her bold stance against antisemitism; Jamie Geller, the “Queen of Kosher,” a celebrity chef turned Jewish media mogul; Melinda Strauss, a kosher food blogger and lifestyle influencer; Tanya Zuckerbrot, creator of the F-Factor Diet; Zach Sage Fox, a viral content creator who amplifies Jewish pride; and Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish educator currently suing Harvard for antisemitism.

And they aren't alone. Josh Hammer, a conservative journalist with a strong online presence, is running on the Israel365 Action Slate, while Elon Gold, a Jewish comedian and actor, is also in the mix.

It’s not just a popularity contest. Voting for the so-called “parliament of the Jewish people” in the US takes place between March 10 and May 4, 2025, offering American Jews a rare opportunity to shape Israel’s future, strengthen Jewish communities worldwide, and proudly stand for Zionism.

But why now? What changed that made social media influencers suddenly want to join political slates in an election many American Jews had never even heard of?

A new era of Jewish activism

Part of the answer lies in October 7. The Hamas massacre ignited a Jewish awakening—online and offline. Many Jewish influencers who had never engaged in political activism suddenly found themselves on the frontlines of the battle for Jewish identity and Israel’s global standing. This surge of digital activism coincided with a historic shift in the WZC elections, where the number of slates has nearly doubled—from 13 in 2020 to 21 this year—potentially driving record voter turnout among American Jews.

But there’s another factor at play: a fundamental reshuffling of the Zionist landscape. Until now, religious Zionist representation was largely monopolized by World Mizrachi, which is now running as the Orthodox Israel Coalition (OIC) – Mizrachi. This time, however, several Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox slates have entered the race, along with Israeli-American slates, haredi political factions, and even anti-Benjamin Netanyahu progressive coalitions.

"This Zionist Congress is unlike any before," a senior source in the WZO told me this week. He pointed to the "Jewish awakening" post-October 7, as described by the Jewish Federations of North America. "There are more voters, higher participation—there's talk of doubling the number of participants in the US alone, potentially reaching 250,000 voters, compared to 120,000 last time. Fifteen years ago? That number was just 15,000."

And it’s not just in the US. In countries like France and Canada, there haven’t been WZC elections for over a decade—until now. Historically, Jewish communal organizations in these countries reached internal agreements instead of holding competitive votes. That’s changing. As Jewish communities in the Diaspora redefine their relationship with Zionism, the WZC is suddenly becoming relevant again.

The fracturing of religious Zionism

Another fascinating subplot in these elections is the deepening fractures within the Religious Zionist movement.

For decades, World Mizrachi was the sole Orthodox slate. Now, it faces competition from multiple factions. One of them, Achdut Yisrael (Unity Israel), is led by Davidi Ben-Zion, deputy council head of the Samaria Regional Council and a former member of Mizrachi. Ben-Zion, who also serves as a volunteer board director at KKL-JNF, one of Israel’s four major Zionist institutions, broke away from Mizrachi over what he describes as “institutional corruption”.

"I founded Achdut Yisrael because I couldn’t stay in Mizrachi anymore,” he told me this week. “They prioritize jobs for their senior members over budgets for critical national projects.” He insists that, unlike other slates, his is not about political patronage. “We’re not seeking jobs or salaries—we’re fighting for real influence in national institutions.”

His slate, he says, is focused on subsidizing housing for IDF reservists, funding programs for people with special needs, and strengthening Jewish communities in Israel and abroad. But Achdut Yisrael is also deeply tied to Modern Orthodox American Jews. When I asked Ben-Zion if Nathan Sharansky—the legendary former Jewish Agency chairman and Soviet refusenik—was really on his board, he hesitated. “He blessed our efforts,” he admitted, but he’s not actually on our slate. After some back-and-forth, Ben-Zion conceded that Sharansky’s name would be removed from his website.

Rumor also had it that Ben-Zion would partner with the far-right Israeli Otzma Yehudit party, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ben Zion said that this is not true and that he has received requests from a number of Knesset political parties, but that he wasn’t partnering with Ben-Gvir or any others at the moment. When asked if he would consider joining forces with Ben-Gvir, he said he wouldn’t create an alliance with him and his party.

The battle over Zionist funding

On the other end of the spectrum, a new left-leaning Israeli-American slate, The AID Coalition (AID), has emerged, backed by groups like Brothers & Sisters in Arms, UnXeptable – Saving Israeli Democracy, and Bonot Alternativa—all organizations opposed to the Netanyahu government.

Their main campaign message? Redirecting $1.5 billion annually away from haredi sectoral funding and toward rebuilding communities near Gaza and Israel’s northern border. AID’s rhetoric mirrors that of the ultra-Orthodox Eretz HaKodesh slate—except from the opposite political direction.

Worried about the ultra-Orthodox slate

According to the head of the Likud list, Yaakov Hagoel, who is also the chairman of the World Zionist Organization, his list includes all sectors of Israeli society: Sephardim, Ashkenazim, Persians, Halabis (Syrian Jews), and also Israelis living in the US. It also includes Jews from the former Soviet Union. “It is estimated that this broad representation will bring in many votes,” he explained. “We have reached communities not traditionally part of the mainstream Zionist movement.”

The 2020 WZC elections marked a shift in power from the progressive left to the religious right, as Orthodox and right-wing slates secured more than 62,000 votes, surpassing the 54,098 votes received by Reform, Conservative, and progressive groups. Eretz HaKodesh, a then newly influential ultra-Orthodox slate, finished third despite its platform avoiding the words "Zionist" or "State of Israel", appealing to religious voters by stating that participating in WZC elections does not equate to Zionist endorsement.

The Orthodox Israel Coalition - Mizrachi and Eretz HaKodesh together received a third of all votes, significantly increasing religious influence over major Zionist institutions and budget allocations. While Vote Reform remained the largest slate, its overall influence declined compared to 2015, and progressive slates like Hatikvah saw weaker results.

Many of the progressive slates, as well as the Mizrachi slate, are worried that Eretz Hakodesh, will receive even more votes than they have obtained five years ago. They’ve been working in a very smart and strategic way in the past few years, opening branches around the world, investing funds in relevant institutions and strengthening their own brand.

A senior member of one of the progressive slates explained this week that Eretz HaKodesh’s entry into WZC congress is continuing the trend from 2020 and gaining momentum. Rabbi Dov Lando, one of the most senior haredi rabbis has recently instructed Degel HaTorah members to withdraw from Zionist institutions, calling Zionism secular and heretical. However, he allowed Knesset participation for pragmatic reasons.

His stance reinforces the ultra-Orthodox rejection of WZO influence as religious-right factions like Eretz HaKodesh gain ground.“Rabbi Lando’s statement has completely shifted the landscape,” the progressive source added. “They have gained significant influence everywhere, mainly by delegitimizing Reform Judaism,” the source explained. “Their ideology is fundamentally anti-progressive, and they do not support Zionism at all,” they shared.

This is an extremely interesting development—the question is: who will the Haredi public listen to?

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, an Executive Board member of the WZO and the Head of the Department of Irgoon and Connection with Israelis also sees this as a game changer. “Eretz HaKodesh’s success has intensified the Reform movement’s determination,” she said, as a representative of the Reform movement in the WZO.

She added: “Look at how they talk about us: we pay taxes, serve in the IDF, and yet they delegitimize us. This motivates Reform voters even more.”

Yehoshua Braverman added that among Reform Jews, there is greater awareness, especially following political changes in the US, to be involved in the WZC. “There is significant frustration, just as I am personally frustrated with this Israeli government.

The government refuses to investigate the most significant disaster [October 7] in Israel’s history. There are horrific threats against Reform and Conservative Jews in Israel and abroad. But there is also a realization of a shared destiny.”

As these elections draw closer, the battle lines are clearer than ever. The right-wing, Orthodox, and ultra-Orthodox factions are better organized than ever before, while progressive and liberal Zionists are racing to counter their gains.

One thing is certain: these elections will shape the future of Zionist institutions for years to come. And for the first time in decades, American Jewish influencers, activists, and digital warriors are playing a leading role in that fight.

There isn’t enough room in this column to specify all of the spin-off slates and the fascinating, in my honest opinion, politics representing a microcosm of the Jewish world. I may need to write another column on this topic - stay tuned.