Germany’s political shift: Why the real threat isn’t the far Right – opinion

Germany stands at a turning point. Its recent elections sparked widespread concern over the country’s political direction, with headlines warning of a shift toward far Right extremism.

The growing support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party frequently accused of harboring nationalist and extremist elements, seemed to confirm these fears. But a closer look at the election results tells a more complicated story.

The real transformation in German politics is not a leap toward the far Right, but rather, a shift away from a left-wing movement that has lost its moral compass. The greater danger to democratic values is not coming from the Right – it is coming from the Left.

While the AfD did gain support, the biggest winners of the election were actually Center-Right parties such the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU).

These parties gained ground not because voters were fully embracing their ideologies, but because they were rejecting a left-wing leadership that is becoming increasingly hostile to fundamental democratic principles, particularly in its approach to Israel and Jewish communities. German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz speaks during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2024. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Antisemitism on the rise

For a nation that still bears the weight of the Holocaust, its stance on antisemitism is crucial. Germany has dedicated decades to ensuring that history does not repeat itself. Schools teach the horrors of the Nazi regime, Holocaust denial is a crime, and the government has committed itself to supporting Jewish communities.

Yet, despite these efforts, antisemitism is on the rise again, not just from the far Right but also from the Left – where it is often disguised as advocacy for social justice. Right-wing antisemitism is visible and widely condemned. Neo-Nazi groups, hate speech, and Holocaust denial are met with immediate backlash.

Left-wing antisemitism, however, is more subtle; it often emerges in political rhetoric under the guise of criticism of Israel, but it follows patterns eerily similar to classic antisemitism.

One of the most glaring examples occurred on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a brutal terrorist attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking hostages, including children and the elderly. In the days following the attack, pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupted across Germany, not as calls for peace, but as celebrations of violence.

In Berlin, mobs chanted antisemitic slogans, vandalized Jewish-owned businesses, and set fire to Israeli flags. Jewish students were warned not to wear visible religious symbols for their own safety. In Hamburg, police had to disperse crowds glorifying Hamas, a terrorist organization that openly calls for the destruction of Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Instead of taking a firm stand against these acts of hatred, some left-wing politicians hesitated. Members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party expressed only lukewarm condemnation, with some attempting to justify the violence as a response to Israeli policies.

The German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has supported international investigations into Israel’s military actions, yet has remained silent on far worse atrocities committed by Hamas and other regimes. To many Germans, this selective outrage feels like a betrayal of the country’s commitment to fighting antisemitism.

This issue is not confined to Germany.

Across Europe, left-wing parties have been accused of tolerating antisemitism. In the United Kingdom, the Labour Party faced a massive scandal under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who failed to address obvious antisemitism among party members.

In France, left-wing protests have frequently included chants for the destruction of Israel, fostering antisemitic sentiment. Germany is now facing a similar issue, as voters grow increasingly concerned about a left-wing movement that seems willing to overlook antisemitism when it aligns with its political narratives.

The election results suggest that many Germans recognize this problem. The rise of Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU, reflects a demand for a government that defends democratic values consistently. His increasing popularity signals growing frustration with a left-wing establishment that many believe has abandoned its duty to fight all forms of hatred.

GERMANS DO not want a government that picks and chooses which forms of discrimination to condemn; they want leaders who will stand firmly against bigotry in all its ways.

This does not mean that the rise of the AfD should be ignored. Any increase in extreme far Right support is a cause for concern. However, reducing the election results to a simple narrative of growing nationalism overlooks a crucial reality: many voters who turned to the AfD did so, not out of support for its ideology, but as a protest against a left-wing government that they feel has betrayed them.

Now at a crossroads, Germany has worked tirelessly to ensure its past does not repeat itself, but the rise of left-wing antisemitism threatens to diminish that progress. This new form of bigotry does not march under swastikas or wear military uniforms – it hides behind academic discussions, political activism, and the language of human rights. But it is dangerous, nonetheless.

The message from German voters is clear: They want a government that respects history, rejects extremism on both sides and protects all citizens, including Jewish communities.

If the Left continues to excuse antisemitic rhetoric and actions within its party, it risks losing the trust of the people. In a country built on the hard lessons of its past, that is a mistake no government can afford to make.

The writer is a high school student from Great Neck, New York, passionate about advocacy and government. Through his writing and activism, he engages others in meaningful conversations about US politics, international relations, and Israel’s significance as a homeland for the Jewish people and a key ally of the US.