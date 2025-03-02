Israel’s security reality necessitates rethinking our energy infrastructure - opinion

In a country blessed with approximately 280 sunny days per year, the fact that only 30,000 rooftops in Israel generate solar electricity highlights one of the greatest missed opportunities in the Israeli economy. The Energy Ministry recently presented an ambitious plan to install 100,000 solar rooftops, including new investment return models and tax incentives, but is this really enough?

Israel’s security reality necessitates rethinking our energy infrastructure. Imagine a scenario where a single missile hits one of the central power stations – a third of the country could plunge into darkness within minutes. Central power stations produce the vast majority of electricity in Israel, grid management depends on them, and they constitute large, prominent, and vulnerable targets.

In contrast to the centralized model, distributed generation based on solar energy can transform every roof, parking lot, and even wall into an independent production point. This creates a network of “micro-grids” – autonomous energy islands capable of functioning even when the national grid is compromised. A hospital with an independent solar system and storage can continue to operate during emergencies, as can entire neighborhoods.

As Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated: “Those who put money in the bank instead of investing in solar energy are harming their families.” One could extend this to say: A country that doesn’t invest in distributed energy infrastructure is compromising its national security. An illustrative image of solar panels and wind power generation equipment. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Israel is uniquely positioned to lead this revolution. The same innovation that transformed us into a hi-tech powerhouse can drive a revolution in the energy sector as well. Israeli companies are already developing flexible solar panels, advanced storage systems, AI-based energy management platforms, and smart grids that enable energy trading between neighbors.

The transition to a distributed model requires overcoming barriers: outdated regulations, limited grid infrastructure, and cybersecurity challenges. However, the good news is that economics is working in our favor – the dramatic decrease in the prices of solar panels and storage systems makes distributed generation economically attractive.

Distributed energy revolution

Just as water scarcity pushed Israel to invent modern desalination, security challenges can push us to lead the distributed energy revolution. A conceptual shift is needed – understanding that energy security is not just about diversifying fuel sources but about completely decentralizing energy infrastructure.

The government plan to expand the use of solar rooftops is a step in the right direction, but we need to be much more ambitious. Not 100,000 solar rooftops, but one million. Not a goal for the coming years, but an immediate revolution.

The transition to distributed energy generation is not just an option – it is the imperative of the hour and the key to Israel’s resilience in the 21st century.

The writer is CTO of Apollo Power.