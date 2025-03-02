The fabrication by criminal terrorists to please Iran’s dictator - opinion

In today's real world, in the chaotic and anarchic 21st century, it seems unlikely that anyone would be a nuisance oroppose justice and the rule of law. However, it is surprising and laughable if members of Hamas, Hezbollah, andIslamic Jihad were to file a lawsuit or complaint against Mossad in a court, or if groups like al-Qaeda, the Taliban,and the Houthis were to initiate a case and take legal action against the CIA.

The same ridiculous scenario is currently unfolding in Iran's political scene. Among those who appear to be againstthe Islamic Republic, Marxist terrorists like the Organization of Iranian People's Fedai Guerrillas (OIPFG), Islamicterrorists like the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), and even the reformists within the mullah’s regime in Tehran are intenton preserving the Islamic Republic of Iran.

These notorious terrorist groups, with a long history of crime and betrayal, are prepared to let Khamenei and the Islamic Caliphate regime remain in power, but not to let the ominous palace of the 1979 upheaval collapse or allow Iranian society to transition from the Islamic Republic and shift towards regime change.

All these seemingly oppositional organizations and domestic intelligence institutions within the Iranian regime haveone common enemy: the Pahlavi name. They are prepared to commit any crime and betrayal, but heaven forbid the name of HRH Prince Reza Pahlavi is mentioned.

Whenever Pahlavi shines on the international stage, conspiracies and media propaganda orchestrated by the sinister mafia linked to intelligence institutions begin, aimed at attacking him and, in their delusions, fighting against a phantom Pahlavi. No psychologist in the world knows how to cure this disease of Pahlavi-phobia or can remedy this irrational fear of him.

Recently, a group of these morally and historically bankrupt individuals and agents of evil in 1979, infamous anddishonored in Iranian society and with a detestable record, have naively conspired under the guise of human rightsagainst one of the most reputable and esteemed companions of the late Shah in America.

SAVAK was the intelligence and security organization of Iran during the reign of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the lateking who ruled from 1941 to 1979. It was established in 1957 and operated until the monarchy was overthrown in1979.

When SAVAK, the renowned and patriotic organization, was established in 1956 – a few years after thefounding of the CIA – during the peak of the Cold War in Iran, SAVAK, the esteemed and patriotic organization,became a major collaborator of the CIA and Mossad against communism and the Soviet Union.

All Islamic and Marxist terrorist groups, such as the People's Fedaian, MEK, Freedom Movement of Iran (followers of Mossadegh, the populist and demagogue prime minister), Fedaian Islam, Islamic Coalition, etc., all rallied behind Khomeini and committed every crime and act of sabotage, murder, and terrorism.

According to the memoirs of Khomeini's associates, Khomeini was fully aware of all these crimes; 33 cinemas were even set on fire in an attempt to blame SAVAK. The late Shah of Iran faced such dangerous rogues and thugs whose intent was the destruction of Iran and the acquisition of power and wealth.

However, the project to discredit and defame SAVAK was not only started by Islamists and communists but also bythe Soviet KGB, since Mossad and the CIA were present in Iran and were successfully conducting their projects.Upon Khomeini's rise to power, the same terrorist groups carried out brutal assassinations of SAVAK's loyal andpatriotic agents to please him.

On the very first nights of Khomeini's arrival in Tehran, many SAVAK generals were executed, including aphilosopher-scientist named General Hassan Pakravan, who had prevented Khomeini's execution in 1963 andinadvertently facilitated his rapid ascension to the rank of Ayatollah. In other words, he helped Khomeini attain therank of Ayatollah overnight and escape execution.

Pakravan was one of the most reputable heads of SAVAK. Even one of the traitors to the late Shah, General Nasser Moghaddam, was executed by Khomeini to prevent the secrets of his cooperation with Mehdi Bazargan and Khomeini's associates from being revealed; he was executed along with another head of SAVAK, Nematollah Nassiri.

One of the most pivotal and important figures in the Iranian Intelligence Organization was Parviz Sabeti, whoheaded the Third Office — comparable to the FBI in America — focusing on internal security. He was the eyes and ears of the Shah and one of the most experienced and skilled individuals in identifying terrorist groups, thwarting their terrorist operations, and crippling their sabotage.

After the official publication of Sabeti’s memoirs in 2012, In the Trap of Events, in California, Islamic and communist terrorists in Persian media mourned, insulted, and denounced him, calling themselves political heroes and fighters, and tried to defame the Shah and tarnish the SAVAK's reputation.

Ridiculous claims of terrorists

All the ridiculous claims of the terrorists were under the guise of being political prisoners. They tried to showthemselves as legitimate and credible, falsely claiming that they were tortured. But in the fight against terrorism,naturally, no country offers tea and coffee to terrorists, and the threat must be quickly neutralized. However, in Iranand its politically poisoned society, this tactic is still used. Yet, this toxic maneuver persists in Iran's politically charged atmosphere.

Opponents of Pahlavi, both inside and outside Iran, are united in a project and conspiracy designed to attack him against the honorable Parviz Sabeti, who is very popular among Iranian youth and a celebrated symbol of patriotism, by lying in the media and in front of cameras.

The so-called Iranian human rights mafia abroad resembles more commercial shops, doing business under the name of Iran and Iranian identity. In a new project, they have filed a lawsuit in a court in Florida against Sabeti and Pahlavi, ostensibly seeking justice while effectively demanding a ransom.

It is clear that a sensational case led by Islamic and Marxist terrorists will have a predictable outcome. No court gives credence to the tricksters and schemes or merchants of a terrorist mafia. But in fact, these Islamic and Marxist terrorists participated in the Khomeini revolt, while criminals and terrorists in Iran came to power after 1979 and continue to work towards the development of Islamic terrorism today.

The path to democracy in Iran is a long and rocky one, and as long as these poisons and pests are present in the path of the Iranian people's revolution, the Islamic Republic regime is lucky, and its collapse will not be easy. Ultimately, however, Iranian society will make its own decision and emerge from this swamp of humiliation or quagmire of degradation.

In these difficult times, as the Iranian regime is on the verge of collapse and the nation rises against the criminalmullahs, these thugs and rogues are attempting to distract the Iranian people from uniting behind the leadership ofthe Prince of Iran — but their deceitful efforts will lead nowhere.

But truly, why don't any of them take legal action against the evil, crime, and Islamic terrorism of Khamenei and terrorist institutions like the IRGC? This is a question that is being asked on social networks about these corrupt, extortionate, and funded criminals.