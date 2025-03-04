Women’s entrepreneurship: Resilience and leadership in times of crisis - opinion

The past year has profoundly impacted our lives, compelling us to pause and reassess our direction. In Israel, these changes have been particularly significant, prompting us, as women, to consider how we can lead, innovate, and build a new future for ourselves, our daughters, and society at large.​

Women’s entrepreneurship serves as a vital engine for growth, offering not only economic independence but also personal and social resilience. In uncertain times, the ability to initiate becomes essential – a means to regain stability, assume responsibility, and effect meaningful change.​

Our role models have always included a diverse array of women, from successful businesswomen to pioneering social activists. This perspective has expanded further. Today, we draw strength from mothers striving to reunite with their loved ones, women overcoming immense traumas yet continuing to act, and communities rebuilding from adversity. This evolution underscores the multifaceted nature of leadership and resilience.

Business entrepreneurship doesn’t exist in isolation. Female entrepreneurs, whether leading startups or local ventures, navigate a complex landscape of emotional, social, and economic challenges.

It's crucial to equip young women with the understanding that they don't need to choose between strength and sensitivity; vulnerability can be a source of power.

Starting at a young age

Embarking on an entrepreneurial journey at a young age offers real-life education. Young women who develop ideas, launch businesses, and adapt to evolving markets acquire critical skills: decision-making under uncertainty, negotiation, problem-solving, and leadership.

These abilities not only define successful careers but also bolster confidence and the capacity to navigate complex realities.​

In Israel, where economic and security instability are common, entrepreneurship transcends personal success; it drives national growth. Increasing female participation in key roles leads to a more diverse job market, an innovative economy, and a society that fully leverages its potential.​

Despite progress, barriers persist for women in business leadership. Female entrepreneurs often secure less investment, encounter competitive challenges, and must continually prove their capabilities. Society’s responsibility extends beyond encouraging young women to pursue entrepreneurship; we must also provide necessary support systems: experienced mentors, access to capital, specialized training programs, and practical tools.​

Entrepreneurial education from an early age: Integrate business and leadership skills into the school curriculum.​ Diverse role models: Expose young women to leaders across various fields, demonstrating that success manifests in multiple forms.​ Robust support networks: Create environments where women can learn, connect, and grow together.​

THIS CHALLENGING year presents a pivotal opportunity. By redefining women’s entrepreneurship, not merely as an economic tool but as a foundation for personal, business, and societal resilience, we can transform this period into a call to action.​

Women are warriors, not only in traditional arenas but also in social, economic, and political spheres. They lead with a comprehensive vision, bridging community and economy, strength and vulnerability.

Recognizing that our future depends on more women in decision-making positions is not merely symbolic; it’s a critical necessity for the resilience and advancement of our global society.

The writer is the CEO of Unistream, a nonprofit organization empowering youth through entrepreneurship and innovation.