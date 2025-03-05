IDF’s social media ban is way overdue - editorial

The IDF has long been aware of the risks of social media, but it took the horrors of October 7 for the military to take decisive action.

On Tuesday, the army announced sweeping restrictions on soldiers’ social media use, following the findings of a probe published earlier this week that exposed a critical security failure.

The investigation revealed that Hamas had used publicly available social media posts by soldiers to map out nearly every unit, sub-unit, and building within the Nahal Oz base ahead of the attack.

Hamas did not need spies or sophisticated cyber capabilities – soldiers had unknowingly provided all the information needed for a precise and devastating assault.

The probe found that "Hamas was aware of the location of the base's generators, the video cameras, the safe rooms, the coordination situation room, how and when the patrols moved around, and where the base commander and the company commanders each slept."

Hamas constructed model of the base in Gaza

So detailed was Hamas’s knowledge that it was able to construct an exact model of portions of the base in Gaza, which it then used to rehearse its attack.

“Photos taken by IDF soldiers on their first or last days in their roles granted Hamas significant knowledge of the base, enabling it to build a model of portions of the base to practice its invasion,” the probe said.

The consequences were catastrophic. When Hamas launched its attack, it knew exactly when and where to strike, launching waves of fighters and hitting the base with 65 rockets between 6:30 and 7:05 a.m. “By 6:45 a.m., Hamas invaders had rallied in significant numbers from multiple sides of the base in order to attack the base on two fronts simultaneously,” the probe revealed.

Fifty-three soldiers were killed, including 16 female field observers who were burned alive inside their posts. Others were taken hostage, their suffering in Gaza documented in videos released by Hamas.

According to the IDF's findings, "many of the fighters inside the base fought valiantly, and the female lookouts made spot-on reports despite the pressure they were under," but their efforts were ultimately overwhelmed by Hamas's superior planning and tactical execution.

IDF will impose a strict ban on social media

To combat this intelligence failure, the IDF announced on Tuesday that it will impose a strict ban on social media use by soldiers, alongside other security measures. Among the new policies, “a ban on photography inside IDF facilities and raising awareness on the issue” will be strictly enforced, with “strict penalties for those who violate the order.”

Additionally, soldiers in sensitive roles “would not be allowed to open Facebook or other social media accounts” to prevent enemy forces from constructing intelligence profiles on them. Furthermore, the documentation of military ceremonies and events attended by civilians will also be prohibited.

This decision is a necessary response to a security disaster, but it raises troubling questions: How did this happen in the first place? The dangers of social media use in the military are not new.

In 2017, the IDF banned soldiers from downloading messaging apps like Tinder and Telegram on military phones due to hacking concerns. In 2021, intelligence agencies warned that Hezbollah was catfishing soldiers to extract sensitive information.

Despite these warnings, social media use within the IDF remained widespread, even encouraged. The military’s own digital engagement strategies leveraged soldiers’ online presence to project a relatable and modern image of the IDF.

The IDF’s social media ban is an overdue but critical first step, yet a ban alone will not suffice. Soldiers must be trained to understand the real risks of digital exposure. Encryption protocols, controlled information-sharing practices, and cyber hygiene should be standard across all units. Commanders must enforce these policies consistently, without exception.

Beyond the military, this is a wake-up call for Israeli society. Just as Hamas exploited soldiers’ posts to plan an attack, it has also used civilian social media to track reservists, monitor troop deployments, and even target the homes of high-profile military personnel. Families of soldiers must recognize that even a seemingly harmless post can put lives at risk.

Israel cannot afford another October 7. The IDF’s new social media policy is a step in the right direction, but it must be part of a broader transformation in how Israel approaches digital security. Information in the wrong hands can be just as deadly as any weapon.