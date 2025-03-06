The art of the raw deal: How Zelensky failed to learn how to deal with Trump's ego - opinion

In a series of swift strokes, the Trump administration tossed the president of Ukraine out of the White House, froze weapons shipments to his country, prepared to lift sanctions on Russia, halted all offensive cyberoperations against Moscow, and advised Ukraine to forget about regaining territory illegally seized by Russia – and don’t even think about joining NATO.

Donald Trump was furious. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to show the expected gratitude and deference to his host. But very soon Trump did get the praise he craves – from the Kremlin.

They were toasting Trump with vodka shots in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin is one very happy fellow. His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, extolled Trump’s conversion. The American president, he declared, “largely aligns with our vision.”

Former Russian president Dmitri A. Medvedev thanked Trump for “telling the truth” to Zelensky’s face, The New York Times reported, gleefully adding: “The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office.” He urged Trump to suspend remaining American aid – which Trump promptly did.

Russian commentators called the Oval Office blow-up a "gift" from Trump to Putin. That was an understatement.

Trump is punishing Zelensky for having the temerity to ask for security guarantees in recognition of Putin’s long history of breaking every agreement with Ukraine since the country’s independence.

Instead, he muscled Zelensky to agree to give up billions of dollars' worth of his country’s mineral rights to be exploited by American corporations. Putin wouldn’t attack the American companies and workers, Trump assured him, and that would provide all the security needed. Trump confidently told a reporter that Putin might cross other presidents but never him.

Zelensky walked into an ambush at the Oval Office last week, and he should have known better. The meeting was his idea; he planned to sign the minerals deal but wanted a face-to-face to discuss security guarantees.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was there, told CNN that Zelensky’s demands for the return of seized territory and reparations were “ridiculous.” He’s “not a peacemaker, he’s a troublemaker.”

Zelensky failed to learn from the French and British leaders who had been there a few days earlier about dealing with the fragile but voracious ego of the American leader. Humbly heap on the praise and gratitude.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could give a master class. When it comes to dealing with Trump, there is no world leader more adept at shameless obsequiousness. He once even named a settlement Kfar Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could give a master class. When it comes to dealing with Trump, there is no world leader more adept at shameless obsequiousness. He once even named a settlement Kfar Trump.

There can never be too much gratitude, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance kept reminding Zelensky.

Three once-strong congressional supporters of Ukraine quickly flipped to become spineless acolytes attacking Zelensky. Senator Lindsey Graham, former senator Marco Rubio (now secretary of state), and former congressman Mike Waltz, now the National Security Advisor, are saying Zelensky must publicly apologize or probably resign.

“He’s got to say ‘I want to make peace. I don’t want to fight a war any longer,’” Trump demanded.

One rare Republican had the courage to stand up for an ally whose country is under attack by Vlad the Invader. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Trump’s treatment of Zelensky made her “sick to my stomach.” The administration is abandoning allies and American values and “embracing Putin,” she added.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer remarked that Trump is “desperate to earn the affection of a thug like Vladimir Putin.”

Zelensky has been an inspiring and effective wartime leader but could use some political polishing if he is to have any hope of repairing the relationship. He was far too argumentative in public with a notoriously thin-skinned Trump and with Vance, who was anxious to show his chops as the MAGA heir.

Repairing the relationship between Trump and Zelensky

Repairing the relationship will require some major league apologizing, maybe prostrating himself and begging for forgiveness. Trump likes converts to his cult – just ask Rubio, Graham, Ted Cruz, and Vance.

Zelensky has publicly and privately expressed his gratitude to Trump and the United States many times, including that day and before a joint session of Congress. But Trump demanded more. Even as he ordered the arms halt, the president complained Zelensky “should be more appreciative.”

Trump was putting form above substance, accusing his visitor of violating the sanctity of the holy Oval instead of addressing the substance of the discussion. He seems to feel that blocking weapons deliveries will motivate Zelensky to agree to Trump’s and Putin’s terms.

The problem is that the two presidents are looking at the problem from opposite directions. For Trump, it’s all about the deal; for Zelensky, it’s about security.

Trump made that clear. “I’m not worried about security,” he shouted, “I’m worried about getting the deal done.” And he gave his visitor an ultimatum: “You’re either going to make a deal, or you’re out.” After the press left the room, Zelensky was given the boot.

Asked later by a reporter if US policy is “in alignment” with Russia, Trump dodged the question.

Given Putin’s record, Ukraine needs and deserves some form of Western security guarantees that go beyond letting American firms exploit its vast natural resources, and European leaders understand this even if Trump doesn’t.

The mineral deal is “not enough,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Russia is the aggressor,” he warned Trump, and Zelensky’s country “has been invaded, and we should all be supporting him and not fawning over Putin!”

Starmer and other European leaders held an emergency summit last weekend to show support for Ukraine and form a “coalition of the willing.”

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s likely next chancellor, said the Oval Office shouting match was an “obviously manufactured escalation” by the American side. He has called for Europe to pursue greater independence from the United States.

The Europeans are talking about a partial one-month truce to test whether Putin is “acting in good faith” and stepping up weapons deliveries.

February 28, 2025, may go down in Russian history as the beginning of realizing Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian-Soviet empire, the demise of NATO, and the breakup of the Western alliance of democracies.

For all of Trump’s faith in Putin, there is no indication that the Russian dictator is willing to make a deal that Ukraine and its allies can live with or that he will abide by it. Don’t discount the possibility that Putin and Trump may privately cut a deal and force it on Ukraine. And you can bet it won’t address Ukraine’s security needs.

Trump drools over the thought of a Nobel Peace Prize, and he doesn’t seem to care who or what he must sacrifice for it. That should be a lesson for Israel.

The writer is a Washington-based journalist, consultant, lobbyist, and former legislative director at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.