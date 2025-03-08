Persistence of Amalek: The never-ending Jewish war against the forces of evil - opinion

The war we have been waging to defend our people and our land has made the words of the Bible come alive. God granted this land to His people, intending it to be a stage for moral greatness, a place where a life of commandment and covenant would inspire the world. But He also warned that settling this land would be fraught with struggle and would not go unchallenged.

As we continue to build a society rooted in these sacred foundations, we find ourselves vilified by a world unwilling to accept a sovereign Jewish nation. The prophecies of the Bible have rarely felt this vivid in our lifetime.

There is one specific biblical word that feels more relevant now than it has in generations: Amalek. We are commanded to wage an eternal battle against Amalek, the nation that first assaulted us in the desert as the ancient Israelites left Egypt.

Though we can no longer identify their genealogical descendants, and the formal mitzvah of eradicating them has receded, we are still bound to remember their assault and eradicate the echoes of Amalek in our time.

Evidently, Amalek is more than just a vanished nation – it is a concept, an enduring force that outlives its original people. But what is this concept, and why does remembering it lie at the heart of Jewish historical consciousness? ‘THE VICTORY of Joshua over the Amalekites’ (1624-25) by French painter Nicolas Poussin (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Pure evil

The Amalek war was starkly binary. We had just emerged from 210 years of crushing slavery, barely beginning to recover from our nightmare of subjugation. We posed no threat to anyone as we struggled through the desert toward our ancient homeland.

And yet Amalek – a nomadic, war-hardened people – attacked us without provocation. As the biblical verse describes: “They happened upon you on the journey.” The midrash adds a chilling detail: Not only did they attack, but they also mutilated the bodies of the fallen. This was pure, unrelenting evil.

At that moment in history, the world was on the brink of mass divine revelation. The word of God was about to be heard, and divine miracles had already illuminated His presence. Yet Amalek’s assault served as a brutal reminder that evil will always exist. God can summon plagues, turn rivers to blood, rain down fire and hail, and darken an empire. He can split the sea and deliver bread from heaven. But He does not deprive humanity of free will.

Some human beings will always use that freedom for nefarious ends. No miracle, no revelation, not even the most undeniable display of divine power will erase evil from this world. It remains our mission to fight it, both for our own survival and for the moral future of humanity.

Modern naivete

For the modern mind, this notion is difficult to accept. We deeply want to believe that humanity has advanced beyond the savagery and hatred that plagued ancient societies. With enough education, dialogue, and democracy, we tell ourselves, evil in its purest form can be eliminated. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Humanists place their faith in the boundless potential of human beings – their capacity to reshape the world, to engineer societies free of persecution, and to construct cultures that reject cruelty. Just as technology has alleviated physical suffering and inconvenience, so too, they believe, can the right ideas and institutions rid the world of evil itself.

But sometimes optimism and faith in humanity can spiral into runaway idealism and unchecked utopianism. Those blinded by utopian dreams cannot accept that the Amalek monster resurfaces in every generation. It shatters their boundless faith in humanity’s ability to perfect itself.

Unable to confront pure evil head-on, they search instead for culprits, convinced that every horror must have been provoked by some worse crime. Blinded by their unwavering humanism and refusal to acknowledge pure evil, they distort reality, desperately searching for villains to justify the atrocities committed by contemporary Amaleks.

Despite our own optimism in humanity and our embrace of modernity and progress, we still remember Amalek and avoid falling into the naïve trap of assuming that evil can be fully eradicated by human institutions.

Amalek is still alive

With each passing week, as we receive horrifying details of the torment by Hamas endured by our hostages, we are once again reminded of the savage, inhuman brutality of Oct. 7. Pure evil still exists.

Bloodthirsty murderers will always find ideologies to justify their hatred, dehumanize their victims, and unleash unspeakable horrors. And yet, the world still crowns Hamas as a righteous cause while casting us as the villains.

Intoxicated by their progressive faith in humanity’s ability to eradicate hatred and evil, they frantically search for villains – and we become easy targets.

They will come around

History, though, has shown that when we take a stand against Amalek, humanity eventually awakens to the righteousness of our cause. When we confront evil, the world, however slowly, recognizes our role in defending what is just and moral.

Immediately after the war with Amalek, Jethro – Moses’ Midianite father-in-law – journeyed to the desert to join the Jewish people. The midrash teaches that Jethro, upon hearing of our battle against Amalek’s pure evil, wanted to align himself with the people who had waged this noble fight.

Hundreds of years later, we faced a different Amalek – not in the dunes of Sinai but in the palaces of Persia. Once again, our triumph over Haman, a descendant of Amalek, stirred the hearts of many within the mighty Persian empire. The Scroll of Esther recounts that “many among the nations aligned themselves with the Jews.” They did not convert but recognized the justice of our cause and stood in solidarity with our fight against evil.

What happened before will happen again. We already have strong support in our righteous war. Many nations stand firmly by our side in this struggle against pure evil. Even in countries where vocal opposition exists, governments remain strong in their support of Israel. Rabid protesters seize loud megaphones, creating the illusion that the entire world has turned against us.

History, and the biblical template, tell us that eventually reason will triumph over hatred, and clarity will pierce through the fog of confusion.

Eventually, the sheer brutality of evil will be so undeniable that even the most stubborn utopians will be forced to recognize Amalek for what it is – and they will thank us for standing on the front lines against it.

Historical patience

The Torah concludes its account of the war by reminding us that our struggle against Amalek spans generations, mi’dor dor; Jewish history unfolds over millennia, not mere decades. To live with Jewish historical consciousness is to possess the imaginative stamina to envision the long arc of history.

Many today are searching for a decisive, immediate victory in our war against Hamas and other enemies. But the Torah teaches us that such conclusive triumphs with Amalek are elusive. It is unlikely that we will witness a final resolution to our struggles against our numerous enemies in our lifetime. We are part of a larger arc, one that stretches far beyond our own days.

The midrash describes Jacob planting acacia trees when he went down to Egypt, knowing that one day his descendants would be redeemed and would need those trees to build the Tabernacle. For over two centuries, through darkness and suffering, the trees stood, waiting for their purpose to be fulfilled. Jacob planted them with full awareness that he would never live to see the redemption, let alone the construction of the sanctuary they would form.

We plant, we build, we defend – not just for ourselves but for the eternal story of our people. The war against Amalek is far from over. 

The writer, a rabbi at the hesder Yeshivat Har Etzion/Gush, was ordained by Yeshiva University and has an MA in English literature from CUNY. His most recent book, Reclaiming Redemption: Deciphering the Maze of Jewish History (Mosaica Press), is in bookstores and at www.mtaraginbooks.com.