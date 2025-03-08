One standard for Ukraine, another for Israel - opinion

Over the past decades, the relationship between Israel and key European nations has often been characterized by a frustrating double standard. On one hand, these countries maintain economic, scientific, and security ties with Jerusalem. On the other, they regularly lecture Israel on its policies in Judea and Samaria and its war – a war more justified than any other – against Hamas, all while demonstrating much greater leniency toward questionable regimes across the globe.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, European nations swiftly imposed severe sanctions on Moscow, boycotted Russian goods, and provided Kyiv with economic and strategic support. Yet when it comes to Israel, which is fighting a prolonged war against brutal terrorist organizations that threaten its security, Europe not only refrains from offering similar support but often condemns Jerusalem and imposes military and diplomatic sanctions on it.

Many European nations show remarkable tolerance toward oppressive regimes and turn a blind eye to well-documented human rights violations in places like North Korea, China, and Iran. They maintain close trade relations with Beijing and Tehran, where the theocratic regime suppresses women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and political dissidents while openly threatening to destroy Israel.

The Islamic Republic receives relatively lenient treatment from European governments despite developing ballistic missiles that threaten the free world. By contrast, when it comes to Israel – a democracy with an independent judiciary, free press, and active opposition – Europe does not hesitate to criticize, exert pressure, and even call for boycotts.

A recent example of European hypocrisy came just last weekend when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was publicly expelled from the Oval Office by US President Donald Trump. European leaders rushed to defend Zelensky, but it is clear that their primary concern is their own security. In Finland, for example, Russia’s neighboring state, fear of nuclear war has become so intense that the national stockpile of iodine pills – used to mitigate radiation exposure – was completely depleted. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy head to a private room to hold a meeting during a summit at Lancaster House in central London, Britain March 2, 2025. (credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Zelensky to express the European Union’s support for Ukraine. “Your honor today is a tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people,” she told him. “You have been strong and brave.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also wrote, “Dear Zelensky and dear Ukrainian friends, I say to you – you are not alone.”

Finnish Premier Petteri Orpo reinforced Europe’s stance, saying, “We stand firmly with Ukraine and will continue our unwavering support to achieve a just and sustainable peace.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen joined the chorus of supporters, declaring: “We stand proudly with Ukraine and its people.”

When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Europe tends to adopt a one-sided approach, granting the Palestinians near-immunity from criticism while almost automatically blaming Israel. The European Union funds numerous nongovernmental organizations that actively oppose Israeli policies and, at times, even participate in projects that undermine Israeli sovereignty. Meanwhile, Palestinian terrorism is met with relatively mild responses, as if it were an unavoidable fate rather than a murderous ideology that should be condemned outright.

When Israel acts to defend its citizens against terror attacks, European nations lecture Israel on morality, demand “proportionality,” and warn against “war crimes.” Yet when European nations themselves face security threats – such as the ISIS attacks in Paris, Brussels, and London – they respond with far more forceful measures than Israel typically does.

This contrast makes it clear that Europe’s moral demands on Israel are not rooted in universal principles but in political expediency and public pressure.

Europe’s relationship with the Jewish people cannot be separated from history. For centuries, Jews were persecuted across the continent – from the Spanish Inquisition to the Holocaust, in which 6 million of our people were murdered by Nazi Germany.

After World War II, Europe sought to atone for its past by supporting the creation of the State of Israel. Yet, in recent years, some European countries appear to be trying to relieve themselves of that historical guilt by shifting blame for the Palestinians’ plight onto Israel.

Under the guise of criticism of Israeli policy, modern antisemitism has taken root. Hatred of Jews now manifests as obsessive hostility toward Israel. When European institutions equate Israel with South Africa’s apartheid regime, they not only distort history but betray the truth. Israel is a democratic state where all citizens – Jews, Arabs, Druze, and Circassians – enjoy equal rights.

Europe’s double standard

ANOTHER KEY driver of Europe’s double standard is the influence of media and the pro-Palestinian lobby. Prominent outlets such as the BBC and The Guardian frequently portray Israel in a negative light while obscuring or downplaying Palestinian terrorism.

Recently, the US Agency for International Development launched an investigation into its past funding of media outlets like the BBC, which allegedly promoted anti-Israel propaganda and suppressed information about Palestinian terrorism. USAID funds have also reportedly been linked to international terrorist financing, including funds benefiting Hamas.

European public opinion is shaped by this distorted narrative, which paints Israel solely as an occupying force while ignoring the complexities of the conflict. In many countries, politicians cater to public sentiment by criticizing Israel to score political points, especially among Europe’s growing Muslim populations.

Some of the most blatant hypocrisy can be found in Ireland, Sweden, and Belgium, where antisemitism is barely disguised as criticism of Israel. In these countries, Jews are often forced to hide visible symbols of their identity, and the gap between reality and how Israel is portrayed abroad is stark and infuriating.

The United Kingdom has adopted a particularly critical stance toward Israel, especially regarding settlements and military operations in Gaza. British officials frequently lecture Israel on the importance of “upholding international law,” yet they often turn a blind eye to human rights violations by other nations, such as China’s oppression of Tibetans and Uyghurs.

Britain has experienced severe terrorist attacks at the hands of Islamic extremists, prompting the government to adopt drastic measures, including restricting civil liberties and implementing administrative detentions. Yet when Israel takes similar measures against Hamas or Islamic Jihad, it faces harsh condemnation from the British government.

The UK’s policy toward Israel is riddled with contradictions. While maintaining close bilateral ties, it holds Israel to far stricter standards than it does other nations – including Israel’s enemies.

This reality requires Israel to pursue an independent policy, safeguarding its national interests even in the face of international pressure. At the same time, Israel must continue explaining its complex reality to the world, exposing Europe’s inconsistencies and demanding fairer treatment in the international arena.

The writer is the CEO of Radios 100FM, an honorary consul general, deputy dean of the diplomatic consular corps, president of the Israeli Radio Communications Association, and a former NBC television correspondent.