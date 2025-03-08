American Jewry's moment of reckoning and renewal - opinion

Last month’s 50th annual mission to Israel of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations was an extraordinary experience – one of profound reflection, renewed commitment, and a reaffirmation of the enduring bond between American Jewry and the State of Israel. Over the years, I have attended many such gatherings, but never before has our mission felt as urgent and necessary as it does now.

Since October 7, the Jewish people has faced an unprecedented reckoning. The barbaric attack by Hamas, which took the lives of 1,200 innocents and led to the kidnapping of more than 250 into Gaza, shook us to our core. The reverberations continue – through the trauma endured by victims’ families, the communities struggling to rebuild, and, perhaps most disturbingly, the surge of antisemitism worldwide.

Yet, amid this darkness, extraordinary resilience has emerged. The Jewish people – across Israel and the Diaspora – has united in unprecedented ways. From the historic rally in Washington in the immediate aftermath of the attack to shiva (mourning period) calls around the world, from military enlistments to grassroots fundraising efforts, we have demonstrated the true strength of Am Yisrael: our unity.

The unbreakable US-Israel bond

Throughout history, the Jewish people have endured unimaginable challenges. Time and again, our survival has depended on unity – both within our community and through the alliances we forge. Nowhere is this more evident than in the US-Israel relationship.

During our mission in Jerusalem, we reaffirmed this bond with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, IDF officials, and Israeli families directly affected by the war. The message we conveyed was clear: American Jewry stands unwavering in its commitment to Israel’s security and sovereignty. The United States and Israel share more than diplomatic ties; they share a moral foundation built on democracy, freedom, and the pursuit of peace. THE WRITER hosts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the annual mission to Israel of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Organizations, in Jerusalem earlier this year. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Today, the threats to Israel remain existential. The war in Gaza extends beyond Hamas; it seeks to ensure that Israel’s children do not grow up under the constant threat of rocket fire. It aims to prevent Iran’s proxies from tightening their stranglehold on the region. It reinforces the principle that no nation should be forced to tolerate the kind of terror inflicted on Israel that fateful October morning.

American support for Israel must remain resolute. Political divisions or shifting geopolitical priorities must not weaken the bipartisan foundation that has long defined this alliance. When it comes to Israel’s right to defend itself, there can be no equivocation. There will be none.

Antisemitism’s resurgence and our response

Perhaps even more shocking than the attack itself has been the response in too many corners of the world. The October 7 massacre should have been a moment of universal moral clarity. Instead, grotesque celebrations of terror have erupted, antisemitic attacks have surged to historic levels, and universities, media outlets, and international institutions have struggled – or refused – to acknowledge the truth.

Jewish students face harassment on college campuses. Synagogues are being vandalized. Age-old antisemitic tropes are reemerging with alarming frequency. These are not abstract concerns; they are the lived reality of Jews in America and across the globe today.

The fight against antisemitism requires vigilance, action, and moral courage. University administrators must enforce existing laws against hate and harassment. Governments must adopt and implement the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism. Jewish communities – whether in New York, Paris, London, or Tel Aviv – must stand firm in their identity and refuse to be intimidated.

Strength through unity

History teaches that unity ensures survival. Our enemies have always sought to divide us – whether through force, fear, or political manipulation. Yet, we have survived and thrived because we have refused to break.

Now is the time for action. American Jews must continue to raise their voices, advocate for Israel’s security, and demand that antisemitism be confronted wherever it festers. We must stand by our Israeli brothers and sisters – not only in times of war but also in times of healing and rebuilding. We must do so as a unified community, undeterred by those who seek to silence or divide us.

The road ahead is long, and the challenges are great. Yet, as I stood in Jerusalem last month, looking at the leaders of our Jewish future, I felt something stronger than despair. I felt hope. Hope that our people, bound by history and destiny, will rise to meet this moment. Hope that our unity will remain our strength. Hope that, as we have for thousands of years, the Jewish people will endure and emerge stronger than ever.

Am Yisrael Chai.

The writer is the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (COP), the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern. Follow him on X at @daroff.