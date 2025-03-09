The ADL’s Never is Now conference, a pivotal moment in fighting antisemitism - opinion

Thousands of people from across the US – young, old, and everyone in between – gathered at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never Is Now” conference at the Javits Center in New York City this past week.

This event was dedicated to combating antisemitism, teaching participants how to confront antisemitism, and informing participants about what the ADL has done in the past year. The energy in the room was undeniable as attendees came together with a shared purpose: to push back against rising hatred and to reaffirm their commitment to the Jewish community and its future.

Social media influencer and activist Montana Tucker opened the conference by sharing her deeply personal connection to the cause. As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, she emphasized the importance of using her platform, which reaches 14 million people, to make a difference.

She told the crowd, “When we say Never Again, we have to mean it.” She underscored her commitment by wearing a huge yellow ribbon at the Grammys Awards as a symbolic gesture to bring the hostages home. She concluded by saying, “Never is now. Raise your voice and make some noise.” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt took the stage with a dramatic message: The world has changed significantly over the past year, and so must our response to antisemitism, the writer notes. (credit: Daniel Rosen)

A dramatic message

Following Tucker, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt took the stage with a dramatic message: The world has changed significantly over the past year, and so must our response to antisemitism. He stressed that the ADL must pivot and cannot do things the same way it has done them in the past. We are in a different world than last year, as he pointed out many things that have changed.

Greenblatt highlighted the shifting landscape on college campuses, where university leaders are now being forced to confront their role in combating antisemitism.

He noted significant positive changes in that regard and pointed to broader global changes: the new US administration doubling efforts to combat antisemitism, Sinwar and Nasrallah’s deaths, Syrian president Assad’s ousting, and the major weakening of Iran and its so-called axis of resistance.

Despite these developments, Greenblatt warned that significant challenges remain. He criticized self-proclaimed progressives who believe they have the right to decide what is and is not antisemitism and emphasized that their narratives must be challenged.

“We are in a new era. The ground has shifted,” Greenblatt declared. He then turned to the audience to personalize the experience to the audience, asking how they may have changed an aspect of their daily life because of the current situation.

"How many of you have changed your account name... on Uber or DoorDash so they don't sound Jewish?.. Or removed a mezuzah?" That is fear. Since October 8, 2023, we live in a different world.

He described the rise in antisemitism as unacceptable and shared a list of actions the ADL has been engaged in. He described legislative advocacy, partnerships on campus, best practices guides, a legal helpline, and a campus antisemitism report card. He stressed the need for bold innovation in combating hatred and noted that organizations must remain adaptable, ensuring their strategies are effective rather than being beholden to traditional funding sources.

Greenblatt concluded his speech with a resounding call to action:

“We will never stop fighting for our community. Never, never, never because Never Is Now. Am Yisrael Chai”

The “Never Is Now” conference serves as a reminder that the battle against antisemitism is far from over, but that there is a palpable energy from thousands of participants to take an active role to fight back in constructive ways.

The Jewish community and its allies are standing firm, refusing to back down in the face of rising hatred. Sixteen months after October 7, the message was clear: Silence is not an option, and the time to act is now.

The writer is a co-chair of a new organization, Emissary, leading the effort to combat antisemitism on social media. You can contact him at drosen@emissary4all.org.