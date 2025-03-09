An Arab shift on Gaza and Hamas - opinion

The United States and Israel have rejected the new Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction, which was unveiled following the March 4 Arab Summit in Cairo.

Dubbed “Gaza 2030,” the Arab plan envisions the creation of a new governing body in the Gaza Strip – excluding Hamas – to oversee reconstruction and humanitarian efforts. However, the plan does not mention the need for Hamas to lay down its weapons and relinquish control over the Strip, much to the dismay of the US and Israel.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes remarked that the proposal did not “acknowledge the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable.” He also reiterated that “President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas” and emphasized that the administration “looks forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

US President Donald Trump makes an announcement about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 3, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)

What's noteworthy?

While the Arab plan may not entirely align with the expectations of the Israeli government and the Trump administration, its positive elements are noteworthy.

First, this is the first time in many years that key Arab nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, have put forward what seems to be a serious and comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza crisis. In the past, most Arab nations refrained from taking action and leaned on the international community, including the United Nations, to take the lead.

The mere fact that Arab leaders saw a necessity to convene an emergency summit on the future of Gaza is a positive development. It highlights their willingness to finally take an active and constructive role in addressing the crisis.

SECOND, THE Arab leaders refrained from placing sole blame on Israel for the Gaza crisis. They also stopped short of condemning Trump’s relocation plan, with some Arab leaders even praising the American president for his efforts to pursue peace in the region. This signals to both Jerusalem and Washington that there is a shift in the tone of the Arab world.

Third, the Arab countries appear to be united in their stance that Hamas should have no role in the future of Gaza. The plan does not mention the terrorist group at all, and calls for the establishment of a government of technocrats. It also supports the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) – Hamas’s bitter political rival – to the Gaza Strip.

Fourth, one should not be discouraged by the fact that the Arab Summit did not specifically call on Hamas to disarm and lay down its weapons. Such a demand would have undoubtedly alienated the Islamist group and led it to come out against the Arab initiative. Instead, Hamas leaders actually “welcomed” the plan. Ironically, the American and Israeli rejection of the plan may enhance its prospects. From Hamas’s perspective, if Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu oppose the Arab plan, it must be seen as favorable to the Palestinians.

It’s no secret that many Arab countries have strong reservations about Hamas and other Islamist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood. The Arab Summit did not come out of a void; it reflects a growing willingness among Arab nations to engage more actively in Palestinian internal affairs. Additionally, it highlights an increasing sense of disillusionment with Hamas within the Arab world. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

IN RECENT months, it is not uncommon to hear criticism, explicitly and implicitly, of Hamas in the Arab world.

Take, for example, Arab-League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who told Saudi Al-Arabiya TV that “Hamas should step down from power if Palestinian interests demand it, especially given the deepening crisis in the region.”

A couple of days later, Saudi journalist Tariq al-Homayed echoed this sentiment in an article for Asharq Al-Awsat. Referring to Aboul Gheit’s statement, he wrote: “Yes, serving Palestinian interests does demand that it [Hamas] do so. Aboul Gheits’s assertion is extremely consequential, clear, and indeed sensible. His position should be reiterated by Arab statesmen and institutions, and above all, by the Palestinian Authority itself.”

Further evidence of this emerging Arab position is found in remarks by Anwar Gargash, a senior UAE official, who wrote on X/Twitter: “The rational call of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, for Hamas to step down from the administration of Gaza is appropriate, as the interests of the Palestinian people must come before the interests of the movement, especially in light of the calls to displace Palestinians from Gaza, and the resulting war that destroyed the Strip and tore apart its human and social fabric as a result of its [Hamas’s] decisions.”

The coming weeks and months will determine whether the Gaza Strip moves toward reform and reconstruction or faces a resumption of war with Israel.

The Arab countries understand that for both Israel and the Trump administration, the removal of Hamas from power is a non-negotiable condition for moving forward. The onus is now on the Arab nations to exert pressure on the terrorist group to step down and disband. This is the only path to ending the current crisis and paving the way for the formation of a new Israeli-Arab – American alliance aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, while furthering the goals of the Abraham Accords.

The writer served in the Foreign Ministry and is a former senior adviser to Israel’s ambassador in the UAE. She is a specialist on the Abraham Accords and a strategy and communications consultant on the MENA region.