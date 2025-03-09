Wisdom from the past, guidance for the present: Actions matter, execution matters more - opinion

Two seemingly unconnected events on opposite sides of the world last week underscored a fundamental truth: it is not just what you do, but how you do it that truly matters.

Lessons from Jewish law and modern medicine

While visiting Perth, Western Australia, for a family simcha (celebration), I was honored to lead an interactive teaching session on the intersection of Halacha (Jewish law) and modern medicine.

My chosen topic – patient confidentiality and the circumstances under which it may be ethically necessary to break confidence – sparked a vibrant discussion among an eclectic group of 30 healthcare professionals, including doctors, psychologists, and radiographers.

These individuals, representing various specialties and religious backgrounds, engaged deeply with the teachings of two great Jewish scholars: Maimonides (1135-1204), the renowned physician, philosopher, and rabbi, and Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan (1838-1933), better known as the Chafetz Chaim. THE RAMBAM: Maimonides marble bas-relief, US House of Representatives. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Through an insightful and thought-provoking discussion, several core principles emerged.

Moral dilemmas are inevitable: There are conflicts in life where no decision can fully satisfy all parties. Acknowledging this is the first step to ethical decision-making.

Weighing harm: In difficult scenarios, one or more parties may suffer harm. The key is to minimize damage wherever possible.

Examine your motives: Decisions should be made with utmost integrity. Are vested interests clouding judgment? Is personal bias at play?

Empathy in action: Even when difficult choices must be made, they should be executed with sensitivity, revealing only what is absolutely necessary. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The greater good prevails: Individual rights are important, but sometimes the overall well-being of society must take precedence.

Diplomatic fallout at the White House

While this intimate gathering deliberated on ethical nuances, a major geopolitical incident unfolded on the other side of the world. On February 28, 2025, a contentious meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took place at the White House. What was meant to be a strategic discussion on a minerals agreement and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War instead spiraled into a dramatic confrontation, signaling a severe downturn in US-Ukraine relations.

During the meeting, President Trump accused Zelensky of ingratitude, stating, “You’re not acting at all thankful.” He went further, warning the Ukrainian leader, “You’re gambling with World War III.” As Zelensky attempted to respond, tensions flared, with both leaders raising their voices in frustration.

The heated exchange led to an abrupt cancellation of a planned joint news conference and the formal signing ceremony for the minerals agreement. The Ukrainian delegation was subsequently asked to leave the White House, and in the aftermath, Trump announced a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, citing the need to reassess its alignment with US interests and global peace efforts.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, President Zelensky found himself in a difficult position. His tactics of playing hardball against a master of the art had backfired, forcing him into damage-control mode.

In contrast, just weeks earlier, King Abdullah II of Jordan had met with Trump under equally challenging circumstances. Despite facing an American proposal for Jordan to absorb a significant proportion of the Gazan population – an idea unpalatable to the Jordanian leadership – the king remained diplomatically composed, displaying deference and respect. His approach, though obsequious to a fault, demonstrated an acute awareness of geopolitical realities and the necessity of maintaining a functional relationship with a powerful ally.

The stark contrast between these two meetings highlights an essential lesson – not just for global leaders, but for all of us. The wisdom of Maimonides and the Chafetz Chaim remains profoundly relevant today: careful rhetoric, empathy, and a commitment to the greater good must guide our actions.

The takeaway message

In personal and professional decision-making, as in diplomacy, it is not merely what we do that defines us, but how we do it. Leaders who understand this principle navigate conflicts with foresight, ensuring their actions serve society rather than just their own interests. Those who ignore it risk jeopardizing alliances, reputations, and the very goals they seek to achieve.

This lesson is particularly pertinent to Israel’s current struggle for survival. As the nation faces relentless threats from its adversaries, the conduct of its leaders in navigating this existential crisis is paramount. Israel’s military and political leadership must balance the need for decisive action with the wisdom of diplomacy, ensuring that their responses, while firm, remain tactically astute and strategically sound.

The defense of Israel is not merely about military might – it is about securing the nation’s future through the careful management of global alliances, maintaining moral clarity in the face of adversity, and preserving the ethical high ground. Just as Maimonides and the Chafetz Chaim taught the importance of introspection and measured action, so too must Israel’s leaders approach their decisions with deep consideration for both immediate security and long-term geopolitical consequences, and avoid the pitfall of vested interest.

Israel’s war of survival is not just about battlefield victories but about ensuring that its actions – whether in war or diplomacy – serve the greater purpose of securing peace and stability for its people. Reckless rhetoric or rash decisions can alienate allies and embolden enemies, whereas a thoughtful, strategic approach can solidify Israel’s standing on the world stage.

In times of crisis, leadership is tested not just by the choices made but by the way those choices are executed. History will judge Israel’s leaders not only by their determination but by their wisdom in pursuing what is just and necessary for the survival of the Jewish state, and not their own political legacy.

The writer, a rabbi and physician, lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya. He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.