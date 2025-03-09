My life-changing experience at Alexander Muss High School in Israel

Nearly two years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to attend Jewish National Fund-USA’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss), which was an experience that profoundly shaped my identity, deepened my connection to Israel, and ignited my passion to advocate for our Jewish people. Growing up in a Zionist household, I always felt a connection to Israel, but my time at Muss deepened my understanding of Zionism and transformed that connection into action. It was more than just a semester of school for me—it was a journey of self-discovery, education, and growth that has left an everlasting impact on my life.

A Study Abroad Experience Like No Other

I first heard about Muss through my cousins who attended and raved about the experience. The idea of studying abroad in Israel, especially in a program that emphasized experiential learning, intrigued me. I knew that Muss would not only provide me with an excellent academic experience, but would also provide the avenue to explore my heritage in a way that was personal and meaningful.

In our Israel Studies class, we learned Jewish and Israeli history and then physically traveled to the places we just learned about; history came alive in a way no textbook ever could. My favorite aspect of Muss was the tiyulim (trips) that took us all over Israel and a week in Poland.

Whether a day of hiking in majestic Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev, the three-day Yam L’Yam hike (from the Dead Sea to the Mediterranean Sea), exploring the stone walkways of Jerusalem’s Old City, dancing at the Kotel, or trekking up Masada in the pitch black of night to watch the sunrise over the horizon, every tiyul reinforced the deep history and resilience of our Jewish people.

I’ll never forget standing at the Kotel after learning stories about the destruction of the Second Temple, gently placing my hands on the ancient stones, and feeling an overwhelming sense of belonging and connection to my ancestors. Similarly, when we were in Poland and I was touching the last remnant of the Warsaw Ghetto wall and standing on the train tracks leading to where over 1.1 million Jews died in Auschwitz-Birkenau, I felt immense and deep emotions for the hardships endured by previous generations of our people. It was moments like these that solidified my love for Israel and my unwavering commitment to preserving and sharing our history.

Memories and Skills to Last a Lifetime

In addition to attending classes, I made friends that will last a lifetime. Together, we experienced walking the path of 4,000 years of Jewish history and 125 years of modern Zionism, but we also spent an untold number of hours together laughing and making memories whether hanging out in the community rec area, walking to Hod HaSharon for a meal or shopping, or staying up late talking endlessly in our dorm room.

Muss also helped me develop essential life skills. Living in Israel for a semester taught me independence, adaptability, and leadership. I had to advocate for myself when needed, manage my time between schoolwork and exploring the country, and learn to live in a communal environment. I became more confident in my ability to take initiative, make decisions, and advocate for myself and others. Most importantly, I learned the value of standing up for what I believe in, which may not always be what the crowd thinks.

Now That I'm Home

Since returning from Muss, I have dedicated myself to continuing my education about Israel and Jewish history and remaining active in the community. In addition to several other roles, I was a Jewish National Fund-USA Sababa Fellow, held several BakeAgainstHate Community Bake Sales, and this past December, I spoke at their annual Breakfast for Israel in Chicago. I also created an Instagram account to reclaim the Zionist narrative to one of positivity to combat misinformation about Zionism. You can find my project at “Zionism_Reclaimed.”

Muss gave me the foundation and the confidence to dream big and make a difference for Israel and the Jewish people. I am forever grateful to have experienced Muss.

Jordan Dakoff is a Senior at Deerfield High School, where he is a member of the school's Genocide Commemoration Day Committee, Israel Club, and Hebrew Honor Society. Dakoff is also a StandWithUs Kenneth Leventhal High School Intern, a speaker in the "Student to Student" program, and a Hebrew Teacher at Congregation BJBE. Jewish United Fund of Chicago recently recognized Dakoff as one of Chicago's 18 under 18.

