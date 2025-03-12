Breaking glass ceilings: The quiet revolution of haredi women - opinion

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) women are at the forefront of the Israeli job market today. However, when examining their representation in leadership and senior management roles, a more challenging picture emerges. They work, earn a living, study, and acquire an education – yet they still face glass ceilings that are difficult to shatter.

According to the Haredi Institute for Public Affairs (HIPA), the employment rate of ultra-Orthodox women reached 81% in 2023, nearly identical to that of non-haredi Jewish women (84%). However, when looking at their advancement into senior positions, gaps remain. In hi-tech and the information and communications industries, haredi women hold only 5% of senior positions, compared to 6% among non-haredi Jewish women. In public administration and local government, the gap is even more pronounced: 8% compared to 11%.

Beyond this, wage disparities remain significant. In 2022, the average monthly income per capita among haredi women was only NIS 9,225 ($2,535) – just 55% of the income of non-haredi Jewish women, which stood at NIS 16,656 ($4,575), according to HIPA. This gap not only limits their ability to advance but also affects the broader economic resilience of the ultra-Orthodox sector.

In response to these challenges, recent years have seen the emergence of various initiatives aimed at creating advancement pathways for haredi women, recognizing that existing models are not always suited to their unique needs. Some programs focus on managerial and leadership training, others offer support and mentoring frameworks, and some develop career tracks tailored to ultra-Orthodox values and lifestyle.

One such example is the Lapidot program, designed specifically for senior haredi female managers – to help them strengthen their leadership skills and expand their influence while remaining true to their religious and communal values. Similar to other initiatives in various fields, Lapidot seeks to address the unique challenges and opportunities that haredi women encounter in the job market, whether through professional training, mentoring by senior executives, or creating a support network that facilitates career advancement.

Alongside Lapidot, other initiatives within the haredi sector are also creating customized career paths – whether through collaboration with ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, integration into new industrial sectors, or developing employment platforms that enable professional growth without violating social norms.

Catalysts for broader societal change

These initiatives are not just about individual success: they are catalysts for broader societal change within the ultra-Orthodox community. The more haredi women assume managerial roles, the greater will be their representation in decision-making positions that influence their community, education system, and the job market as a whole.

More haredi women in senior roles is not just a matter of social justice: it is also a significant economic opportunity. Their well-planned and adapted integration into the workforce and decision-making centers generates far-reaching effects – on haredi society, the financial stability of its families, and the Israeli economy as a whole. As more haredi women advance and receive salaries that reflect their qualifications, the standard of living in the sector will rise, and Israel’s economy will strengthen as a result.

The question is no longer whether haredi women can lead, but how to ensure they have the right conditions to do so. By continuing to develop tailored solutions and fostering sector-specific and professional career paths, we will see them breaking barriers more and more, leading to profound and meaningful change for an entire generation of new leaders.

Linda Cohen-Rofeh is vice president of transformation and headquarters director at Strauss Group. Odelia Frosh is CEO of GoUp Consulting and Strategy, the first haredi consulting firm.