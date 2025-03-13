Can Israeli innovation end global world hunger? - opinion

A recent emergency summit brought together over 150 Nobel Prize and World Food Prize winners to address the critical issue of global food security.

The conclusions demand immediate action. Over 700 million people lack food security, and 60 million children under the age of five suffer from stunted cognitive and physical development due to nutritional deficiencies.

The current situation is alarming; without urgent and decisive action, it is expected to worsen dramatically.

With a projected global population increase of 1.5 billion by 2050, the outlook is deeply concerning.

Climate change is already disrupting agricultural output. At the same time, while geopolitical instability reduces yields and weakens distribution networks, agricultural efforts remain insufficient to meet growing demand.

To address these challenges, we need to act immediately and leverage advanced technologies.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other cutting-edge tools can improve yields and enhance distribution networks.

Significant advancements have already been achieved in biology and genetics, but we must accelerate efforts to unlock their full potential in practical applications.

As the Start-Up Nation, Israel is home to many advanced technology companies. With its leadership in AI, cyber tech, agri-tech, and food tech, Israel has proven its ability to bring breakthrough technology to the global market.

These innovations position the Jewish state as a leader in the fight against food insecurity and a key contributor to global collaboration.

Israeli innovation as a solution

For example, Israeli start-ups are developing AI-driven crop monitoring systems, precision agriculture solutions, and vertical farming technologies to improve efficiency and increase yields.

These innovations enhance food production and contribute to global food security.

Government policies must support these efforts.

Policymakers should incentivize innovation, remove barriers, and actively endorse research and development to ensure advancements in technology and agriculture are scalable and accessible.

At ICL, we take great pride in contributing to global food security.

Our recently launched Research and development (R&D) lab is a testament to our commitment to reducing hunger and ensuring a more secure food supply for all. Yet, there is still much more to be done.

The need for action is urgent, but the path forward is clear. Global collaboration among governments, corporations, researchers, and other stakeholders is essential to accelerate progress.

Together, we can achieve a world without hunger.

The writer is director of corporate development at ICL Group.