The Jewish nation prevails and leads, echoing the Purim story - opinion

I love the story of Purim – it has all the elements of a great tale: politics, romance, suspense, palace intrigue, and, best of all, a happy ending.

My Hebrew name is Esther, which is one of the many reasons I have always felt deeply connected to this story.

Throughout my life – whether as a Jewish professional, a lay leader, or working on behalf of the United States government – I have drawn inspiration from Queen Esther.

She was brave, clever, and strong. She saved the Jewish people!

As I’ve grown older and, hopefully, a bit wiser, I’ve come to realize that at some point in life, most people feel the Esther spark – that moment when they step out of their comfort zone to do something brave for something bigger than themselves. ‘Esther and Mordecai’ by Aert de Gelder, a student of Rembrandt, which is now in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

That spark ignited across our community after Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

In November, 300,000 people stopped what they were doing and came to Washington, DC to stand in solidarity with Israel.

Many traveled great distances, some weren’t comfortable in large crowds, others had safety concerns – but still, they felt the Esther spark compelling them to act.

The Esther spark is invigorating and empowering, and gives you an adrenaline rush.

But I have a secret to share – there is something even more gratifying than the Esther spark: empowering others to find their Esther spark.

Taking inspiration from the Purim story

That’s what Mordechai did in the Purim story. Without support and guidance from Mordechai, Esther might have never pursued her spark.

Empowering others to find their Esther spark, take a courageous step forward, embrace leadership, and push beyond their fears is one of the most gratifying feelings you can experience.

It’s one I’ve been feeling in abundance of late in my role at the Jewish Federations of North America.

Last month, Jewish Federations of North America opened our new flagship office in Washington, DC, a gathering space to host events, programs, and, most importantly, host advocacy missions for our federations from across the country.

In just a few weeks, more than 20 federations have reached out to schedule visits.

After years of limited travel and virtual meetings, members of our community finally have the chance to meet with lawmakers, raise their voices, and fight for critical priorities: the release of the hostages, laws to combat antisemitism, and, most urgently, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides federal funding to keep our institutions safe.

Before these advocacy trips, our staff and well-trained lay leaders prepare federation members through training sessions – covering everything from the dos and don’ts of lobbying, to how to tell their stories, and even what to wear for their day on Capitol Hill.

Often, I can sense the anxiety through the Zoom screen from first-time advocates who have never met with a member of Congress or set foot on Capitol Hill.

Our job is to be like Mordechai and fan the Esther spark within them.

When the day arrives, I have the privilege of walking alongside these passionate leaders as they navigate the halls of power, presenting the Jewish community’s needs to those who can make a difference. And when the meetings end, the excitement on their faces says it all.

People often say lobbying is addictive. I used to think that was because of the proximity to power – the thrill of speaking with someone famous or influential.

But now, I realize the true source of that addiction. It’s the rush of doing something scary, stepping into the unfamiliar, finding your voice – and knowing you made an impact.

Esther’s bravery saved the Jewish people, but Mordechai’s wisdom and encouragement made it possible.

Today, as federations train and empower new advocates, we keep that legacy alive – because while the Esther spark is about finding the courage to act, the Mordechais of our community ensure that courage spreads, igniting future leaders who will carry our people forward.

The writer is the vice president of government relations for the Jewish Federations of North America.