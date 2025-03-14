Is Iran’s regime on the brink? Khamenei’s dialogue suggests so – opinion

Former colleagues in Counter Terrorism and analysts at the CIA and Mossad understand that, with 12 years of field research in the Middle East and counterterrorism analysis focused on the Islamic Republic, I grasp the essence and the meaning of an 'urgent briefing.' Today, I direct my public opinion to these two prominent global political figures.

I hope they recognize that diplomatic efforts with Tehran's criminal ayatollahs are ineffective and illusory and pursuing them is merely fanciful and futile. It's time for America and Israel to decisively act and surgically remove this malignancy and infectious tumor, allowing the modern world to see the fall of the most dangerous terrorist regime. in fact, the globe may witness the collapse of the world’s most dangerous terrorist regime and the Islamic caliphate of Shiite mullahs in Tehran.

Today, Tehran's dictator, once again at the podium, rambled and spouted nonsensically. Khamenei asserted, 'we will not negotiate, we will retaliate if attacked, though we do not seek war.' Despite his absurd claims, it's evident from his speech that the Islamic Republic is progressing towards developing a nuclear weapon. The delusional and arrogant dictator has hijacked diplomacy, yet his words betray fear and a display of foolishness.

Who doesn't know that this rogue terrorist regime perpetually sows chaos and stands ready to launch global terrorist operations through its sleeper cells? Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks with defense industry experts in Tehran, Iran, February 12, 2025 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Khamenei threatens the US, Israel

In his speech today, Khamenei threatened America and likened himself to Muhammad bin Abdullah at the Battle of Uhud (23 March 625 AD)—a same myths and superstitions used by Islamic caliphates for 1400 years to mask their crimes and barbarism. These tales, both meaningless and valueless to the public, lack any credibility on the global stage.

The dictator of Iran will not change his aggressive and sham behavior; he persists in sophistry and fallacies. He refuses to abandon the instruments of evil and barbarism—missiles, nuclear bomb, and a terrorism network. Deluded, he views the Islamic Republic as formidable, yet in reality, this despised regime is weak and isolated.

Khamenei plays the threat card while covertly signaling flexibility to the White House. Yet, his deep-seated sadism and animosity towards America and Israel are beyond cure. He is a psychotic dictator, detached from the realities of Israel and America, lacking the capability for war and relying solely on threats, empty bluffs, and hostilities as his only leverage.

Khamenei perceives himself at war with the world, considering himself wise and knowledgeable, while viewing the rest of humanity as foolish. He consistently believes in his righteousness, deeming the entire world dishonest and deceptive. His remarks today served as a ludicrous show of power to a select few regime loyalists and were meant for domestic consumption, aiming to galvanize support from regime adherents.

Indeed, Khamenei disregards the fate of Iran's great and oppressed nation. He has sacrificed an entire nation with a civilization of 5,000 years to his reckless games, wickedness, inanity, destructive ideology, and display of barbarism, all while claiming to represent the Iranian people.

Today, Iran is impoverished, bankrupt, fragile, and lawless country. The Iranian people wishes for Khamenei's demise, hoping and praying he meets a fate worse than Gaddafi or Saddam, and they even openly predict a similar downfall for the IRGC commanders and Khamenei's loyalists. However, among the Iranian people, Khamenei is not taken seriously and remains the most despised figure, having occupied his position for 36 years.

In truth, Khamenei is an ignorant, biased, and cowardly dictator who has hijacked Iran, cloaking his actions with the nation’s name. Yet, Iran and its brave people are not defined by the Islamic Republic; they are victims of this rogue regime's occupation.

Khamenei's greatest fears—sorrow, terror, and nightmares—are driven by the potential of internal crises and the ignition of anti-regime public uprisings. These, fueled by economic collapse and national ruin, could finally consign the decrepit 46-year-old regime to the grave.

It might be argued that CIA Director Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Waltz, and Director of American Intelligence Community Gabbard face a more substantial burden: engaging in an intelligence war and conducting targeted infiltration operations. These efforts could include exposing the inefficiencies of Iran's occupying regime, penetrating its intelligence and military establishments, and laying the necessary groundwork for maximum economic pressure and sanctions while blocking financial channels that support Iran’s network of Islamic terrorism and its global isolation.

However, these measures and clandestine operations alone are not highly effective. If a war breaks out and Iran's nuclear and missile facilities, along with its terrorist training centers, are militarily destroyed, both from the perspective of the Iranian people and internationally, Khamenei will be viewed as the primary suspect and the main instigator or culprit.

Khamenei is in a crisis, and merely isolating him offers no benefits. He must be decisively removed from the stage. Khamenei will persist in his hostility toward America until his demise. Therefore, it is imperative that he be removed before the Islamic Republic can leverage its nuclear capabilities further. Naturally, his removal will not be mourned, as he is the supreme leader of the world's Islamic terrorists.

Removing him, akin to figures like Sinwar, bin Laden, Baghdadi, Nasrallah, and Soleimani, won't have significant immediate consequences. It will, however, send a clear message to the networks of Middle Eastern Islamic terrorism, shaking the foundations of their regime. This act will demonstrate to the people of Iran that the resolve of America's global power and Israel's regional dominance is not to be underestimated. Faced with this formidable pressure, the collapse of the regime becomes both conceivable and achievable.

Furthermore, it is crucial to also target key military and intelligence figures within the regime to preempt any potential backlash or sabotage following the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

The coward officials of the Islamic Republic, despite their threats to ignite the region, merely engage in bluster, rhetoric, posturing, and media sensationalism. Khamenei thinks that by projecting a facade of toughness and issuing empty threats and bluffs, he creates deterrence—but it's futile. He shies away from negotiation, fearful of making concessions or retreating. Khamenei’s tactics involve internal repression, anti-American propaganda, hostility towards Israel, delusional threats and baseless bluffs.

In his speech today, his primary concern was signaling to the White House and Israel, emphasizing the regime's need for survival as a precaution for future challenges. Khamenei wanted to tell Trump that the regime's survival is important for the rainy day. I hope Trump and Netanyahu realize that the mullahs, rather than mastering chemistry, physics, or mathematics, have honed their skills in trickery, charlatanism, lying, and deception within Shiite educational institutions. He serves as a useful agent for the Russians but is not a reliable ally or a trustworthy person.

Khamenei's goal is to ensure his regime's survival with the acquiescence of America and Israel. He is aware that should hostilities commence, the Iranian populace will consign this warmongering dictator to the trash heap of history, where he belongs. Indeed, a tumultuous spring and summer loom ahead... "Strike the snake's head, or it will bite..."