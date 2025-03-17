Turning the victim into an aggressor - Opinion

Once again, the UN Human Rights Council is dead wrong. Its latest report lodged baseless claims that Israel has been employing genocidal acts and sexual violence against Palestinians since October 7 while turning a blind eye to the real sexual violence Hamas terrorists waged on Israelis.

This UN Human Rights Council is not a serious institution. It is not interested in human rights. Its latest debacle has exposed it as an incubator of Jew-hatred interested only in demonizing and delegitimizing the State of Israel, whose people suffered the worst massacre since the Holocaust; whose citizens are still praying for the return of 59 hostages held in brutal Hamas terror tunnels; whose babies, women, and men were butchered, maimed, and kidnapped when Hamas monsters invaded sovereign Israel by air, land, and sea on that dark Saturday 16 months ago.

Instead of allocating United Nations resources to investigating and condemning the incontrovertible proof pointing to the genocidal barbarity and sexual violence by Hamas on October 7, it has chosen to side with terror. The Council ignored Hamas’s horrific use of rape and sexual violence against Israeli women to pursue this deranged crusade against Israel.

It’s worth looking at the current composition and leadership of the 47-member Human Rights Council. Presiding over the Council’s Asia-Pacific states is the Islamic Republic of Iran – a murderous regime that has for 46 years been beating, repressing, and killing its own people, especially women, with relative impunity.

The timing of this report is also important. Last week, we celebrated the Jewish festival of Purim and read Megillat Esther to remember how Haman plotted to eradicate the entire Jewish people. A torn UNRWA logo is seen among destruction in Rafah, in southern Gaza, January 22, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Today, Hamas, a modern-day incarnation of Haman, continues to openly seek our destruction, and the United Nations stands idly by.

Israel must call out the UN's lies

If the UN is looking for guidance on Hamas’s war on women, consult forensic experts in Israel who have testified to the shocking physical evidence of sexual assault they found on October 7 victims ranging from children and teenagers to old-age pensioners. Speak to survivors like Amit Soussana, who bravely came to the UN to speak to ambassadors about the sexual assault she endured and witnessed while in Hamas captivity.

The State of Israel will not stop calling out the UN’s deafening silence when it comes to formally condemning Hamas and designating it as the barbaric terrorist organization it is. For the UN to air mendacious claims of sexual violence against Israel while ignoring Israeli victims is a new low.

This noxious display of antisemitism will go down in history as one of the most egregious attempts by an international body to distort reality to advance the anti-Israel narrative that has become all too pervasive at the UN.

Shame on the UN. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The writer is Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations.