As war continues, it's time to empower Israeli women - opinion

After World War II, women’s indispensable contributions on the home front in places like the United States and United Kingdom fundamentally reshaped societal expectations, signaling a shift that paved the way for greater leadership opportunities in those countries.

As they took on critical roles in a variety of industries and arenas while men were away fighting the war, women demonstrated their resilience, capability, and leadership potential.

This societal transformation was not just a response to a complex and lengthy conflict; it was a recognition of women’s ability to step up in times of crisis and to lead in their own right.

There is much Israeli society can learn from the opportunity that emanated from that particular crisis in the middle of the last century.

The pogrom of October 7 was the bloodiest day in the history of the Jewish people since the end of the Holocaust, but it also once again showed many sides to women’s abilities. INBAL RABIN-LIBERMAN. (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Women take on leadership roles during the war

As an example, a group of women became the first female armored crews in Israel, and perhaps the world, to participate in active battle when they grabbed their tank, sped down to the Gaza border, and took out dozens of terrorist infiltrators, saving countless lives.

This was a story of quick thinking, heroism, and bravery that proved women can serve and fight in battle.This is certainly no exception or aberration.

Since October 7, women have been taking leading positions in the war effort, demonstrating bravery and resilience, whether with social or national efforts, leaders in the Hostages and Missing Families’ Forum, taking charge on the home front, or demonstrating grit and determination in the face of the military and security challenges.

This resurgence of female leadership is a testament to the strength and resilience of women in Israel. Yet, as we witness their active involvement in multiple arenas, we must ask ourselves: are we doing enough to foster their continued growth in roles across and at all levels of Israeli society?

Now is the time to seize this moment, to turn crisis into opportunity by empowering Israeli women and expanding their reach into political, economic, and societal leadership. The impact of women in leadership has been demonstrated time and again.

When women are in leadership roles in different arenas, societies thrive.

They bring diverse perspectives, innovative solutions, and a deeply rooted sense of empathy and collaboration. This is especially crucial in times of national strife when the strength of community and collective problem-solving is paramount.

However, this potential cannot be realized without deliberate action.

Empowering women

To ensure women’s contributions are sustained and amplified, we must create and support targeted initiatives that equip them with the resources, training, and opportunities necessary to excel.

Whether it’s through mentorship programs, leadership training, or increased representation in government, these programs can ensure that women not only occupy spaces of influence but also have the power and support to lead effectively.

That is why the Merit Spread Foundation is supporting such important and empowering initiatives, like the WoMed Mentorship Program, a program that advances outstanding early-career female physicians into key roles in clinical, academic, and administrative fields through personal mentoring; Seeing You, a unique initiative offering a range of emotional support services for wives of reservist combat soldiers; and Women in Tech Israel, an organization that strengthens the Israeli female technology ecosystem in national and international industries.

Nevertheless, we must also consider the social barriers that still exist. Gender biases and cultural norms often prevent women from reaching their full potential, regardless of their proven competence.

It’s crucial to challenge these systemic obstacles head-on, fostering a society where women are given equal opportunities to thrive. In Israel, where women have already proven their mettle, the path forward must be one that actively supports their growth in every sector.

The road ahead is clear. As Israel navigates its current security, economic, and societal challenges, it is essential that women are given the platform to lead in every domain, not only for the benefit of the nation as a whole but for the collective prosperity and future of the country.

This is also an opportunity for Israel to set an example for the world, a light unto the nations. Empowering women, especially in times of crisis, isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s the smart thing to do.

The future is one where women’s voices and leadership should not be an afterthought but an integral part of the conversation.

Now, more than ever, we must ensure Israeli women are given the tools to succeed and are empowered to lead, not just as a response to crises, but as a pathway to long-term strength and stability.

The time for action is now.

The writer is founder and CEO of the Merit Spread Foundation, a leading philanthropic organization that is creating a new standard in charitable donations by making giving more efficient and personalized through innovative solutions.