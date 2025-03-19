A movement, not a moment: How Birthright Israel can help ensure Jewish continuity - opinion

Like so many in our community, I woke up on October 7 to a nightmare. I spent hours scrolling through updates, watching in horror as innocent Israelis were slaughtered, kidnapped, and brutalized.

But what shook me even more than the attacks themselves was the reaction. The silence. The justifications. The open celebration of terror on college campuses and city streets worldwide.

I had spent years fighting antisemitism through legal action, media advocacy, and public speaking. I had helped Jewish students hold their schools accountable and pushed for legal protections for Jewish identity.

But at that moment, I knew that lawsuits and crisis management, while necessary, would never be enough.We don’t just need to respond; we need to build something stronger.

Student activism to national advocacy

New York University was my dream school. I applied early with no backup plan because I believed it was where I belonged. For my first two years, NYU felt like the perfect fit. I immersed myself in campus life, formed lifelong friendships, and, like so many of my friends, went on a Birthright Israel trip. New York University banner (credit: NYU PHOTO BUREAU)

But when I returned from Israel, I came back to a different campus. BDS activism had escalated, Jewish students were increasingly targeted, and Zionists were cast as unwelcome outsiders.

The administration stood by as student government resolutions condemned Israel, and Jewish students faced harassment. My Zionism, something I had proudly embraced on my Birthright Israel trip, was now being used to exclude me from spaces where I was once welcome.

It reached a breaking point when, during a Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration, anti-Israel protestors stormed our event, tore down Israeli flags, set one on fire, and injured a Jewish student while ripping a microphone from her hands.While New York Police Department officers intervened and made arrests, NYU took no action.

Instead, the administration honored the very student group that led these violent protests with the President’s Service Award.

Birthright Israel didn't just introduce me to my heritage – it gave me a sense of responsibility. It gave me the confidence to stand up for my identity, the strength to confront challenges, and a peer network that empowered me to take action when it mattered most.

That trip shaped my Jewish identity, and later on my career, in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Remaining silent felt like a betrayal of that very birthright.

I filed a Title VI complaint against NYU, arguing that Jewish students were being denied the same protections as other minority groups. At the time, Judaism was not explicitly covered under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.My case alone couldn’t change that – but it caught the attention of the White House.

I was invited to speak about my case alongside President Donald Trump, and three days later, he signed an executive order affirming that Jewish students, as an ethnic minority, were entitled to federal civil rights protections.Jewish identity was recognized in the Title VI framework of civil rights law.

After the case, I spent two years working as an activist, then enrolled in law school with the intent of becoming a prosecutor. I had no plans to return to activism full-time, but after October 7, my phone started ringing.I kept hearing the same two questions from Jewish students: “Should I remove my Star of David?” and “How do I sue my university?”

I realized that the Jewish community was at an inflection point. Do we hide, or do we stand up and fight?

Fighting antisemitism through the law

I went on to work at the National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC), which fights antisemitism through legal action. The fight against antisemitism isn’t just happening on campus – it’s happening in courtrooms, boardrooms, and public squares.

Since October 7, NJAC has filed five major federal anti-terror cases against those providing material support to Hamas. Organizations like National Students for Justice in Palestine act as PR agents for Hamas on campus, while entities like the Palestine Chronicle funded correspondents who actively held Israeli hostages.

Legal action is vital, but putting out fires is not enough – to ensure lasting change, we need to build a generation that is strong enough to withstand the storm. If our generation isn’t rooted in Jewish identity, we have nothing to defend.

Birthright Israel gives young Jews a foundation to stand on. It transforms their understanding of who they are and what they are part of. Without that sense of belonging, legal protections and advocacy efforts are meaningless.

Jewish pride cannot be reduced to an individual experience because it is the backbone of Jewish resilience. The work of NJAC and the mission of the Birthright Israel Foundation (BRIF) are deeply intertwined. One fights to protect Jewish rights; the other ensures there is a Jewish future worth protecting.

Ensuring Birthright Israel’s continuity

That’s why, in addition to my legal work, I am honored to step into my new role as director of strategic engagement at BRIF.

Birthright Israel is more than a trip – it is the foundation of Jewish continuity for future generations. With over 900,000 alumni, it has transformed Jewish identity by giving young Jews the opportunity to experience Israel firsthand.

But ensuring that Birthright Israel’s impact endures beyond the 10-day experience requires long-term vision and commitment. Strengthening our base of dedicated BRIF donors while also mobilizing our alumni is the key to securing our movement’s mission for the future.

A movement, not a moment

Birthright Israel has proven that immersive experiences can transform identity. Now, it’s time to ensure that transformation leads to lifelong engagement. The alumni network must be more than a collection of past participants – it must become a force for Jewish continuity.

As the former chair of Birthright Israel Foundation’s Alumni Ambassador Program, I worked with passionate former participants, helping them articulate and share their stories more effectively.

This reinforced my belief in the power of storytelling to empower young leaders, helping them take ownership of their narratives, inspire action, and become more impactful advocates in their communities.

I am committed to amplifying that power.

Jewish continuity is not guaranteed. It is something we must actively cultivate, and it begins with engagement, connection, and investment in the next generation. Birthright Israel alumni are not just participants; they are the future stewards of this mission.

My goal is to ensure that Birthright Israel does not just remain a cherished memory but becomes a lifelong commitment to Jewish identity, Israel, and peoplehood. Strengthening the relationship between our donors and our alumni and activating that alumni base will ensure that Birthright Israel is not just a moment but a movement.The gift from BRIF changed my life. Now, I am committed to making sure it continues to change the lives of generations to come.

The writer is a legal advocate and media contributor committed to protecting Jewish rights and addressing antisemitism in academic institutions. She is best known for filing a complaint against NYU under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act in 2019 for failing to protect its Jewish community from discrimination and harassment.