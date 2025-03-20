Editor's Notes: Visions of Israel reshaped, new politics and society - comment

Every day makes Israel’s predicament of its future seem more grim. With a war on seven fronts that appears to have no end in sight, a growing social split of historic proportions, and a rising cost of living, it can feel now as if it will never get any better, that we will never get past this point.

But, let us, for a moment, assume the best; we get past this war, security is resumed and the social pains are lessened. This time period will be remembered for how it sharply shaped every aspect of Israeli life.

For a moment, let us jump ahead to that moment, when this time has been properly memorialized, and analyze how it may be fully remembered.

***

The glass doors slide open as Emma Rosenberg steps into the October 7 Memorial and History Museum in Jerusalem. It’s her first time in Israel in decades. Born in the United States, she grew up hearing stories from her grandparents about their visits to the country, their endless support for Israel in the aftermath of the war, the shock-waves that rippled through Jewish communities worldwide after October 7, 2023. But standing here now, in the year 2075, surrounded by holographic exhibits and interactive time-lines, she is struck by how much Israel has changed – and how much it has remained the same.

Noya Dan's story touched 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling because Noya was a huge 'Harry Potter' fan, and a photo of her dressed as Hermione circulated on social media and reached Rowling while Noya was still missing. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL/FACEBOOK)

A museum guide, an AI-driven avatar named David, materializes beside her. His voice is warm and welcoming. “Welcome to the October 7 Memorial Museum,” he says. “You are about to embark on a journey through one of the most transformative events in modern Jewish history. Please follow me.”

Emma follows as David leads her into the first exhibit: a massive, floor-to-ceiling 3D simulation of the morning of October 7, 2023. It is eerily immersive. The peaceful dawn over the kibbutzim near Gaza, the music festival in the desert, the families gathering for Simchat Torah celebrations. Then, in an instant, chaos. The holograms shift, showing Hamas militants storming the border, gunfire erupting, panic unfolding in real time.

Emma flinches as the soundscape fills the room – sirens, screams, the frantic voices of people sending their last messages to loved ones. She watches as images of young festival-goers appear, dancing one moment and running for their lives the next. One particular face lingers on the screen: Noya Dan, a 12-year-old girl with bright eyes and a Harry Potter book clutched in her hands.

"She was one of the youngest victims," David explains. "In the decades since, Noya's World, a book compiling her messages, sketches, and diary entries, has become required reading in schools, much like Anne Frank's diary was in the 20th century."

Emma exhales slowly. The Holocaust comparisons had been controversial at the time, but standing here, seeing the raw brutality of that day, she understands why so many in Israel had drawn them.

The road of charge

The next hall presents a stark contrast – silent, sterile, like a courtroom. The Simchat Torah Commission hearings play out on the walls, displaying testimonies from military leaders, intelligence officials, and politicians. A timeline tracks the fallout: the end of Netanyahu’s tenure, the rise of Benny Gantz, the restructuring of Israel’s military and political landscape.

“This war reshaped Israeli governance,” David narrates. “The old systems failed. The political landscape fragmented, then realigned. By the late 2020s, the country had new coalitions, new priorities. A major turning point was the end of blanket exemptions for Haredi men. The demand for universal national service was finally realized.”

A new section highlights a dramatic societal shift: The Haredi Exodus. Faced with mandatory military service, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews left their traditional communities, forming a new movement known as the Torah Zionists – a group committed to both Torah study and national service. These modern Haredim embraced army enlistment, higher education, and even political involvement, with women from these communities entering the Knesset by the 2040s. The emergence of this faction upended the Israeli political spectrum and played a major role in shaping the Zionist political bloc that defined the next generation of Israeli leadership.

Emma notices a political timeline labeled The October Bloc. “This movement,” David explains, “was formed by a coalition of Zionist parties in the late 2020s. They championed national reconstruction, institutional reform, and the mandatory enlistment of all citizens, including Haredim. Their impact is still felt in Israel’s policies today.”

The next exhibit feels colder, darker. Digital projections display Hamas’s atrocities in chilling detail: bodies burned, families executed in their homes. Captured footage of celebrations in Gaza is juxtaposed with global reactions. Some protested for Israel. Others celebrated the massacre.

“In 2075, Hamas is remembered alongside the Nazis and ISIS,” David states. “In Israeli schools, history classes study the October 7 attacks alongside the Holocaust. The term ‘Hamas’ has become synonymous with genocide and terror.”

One display catches Emma’s attention: Faces of Modern Amalek. The exhibit compares the words of Hamas leaders with previous dictators, showing their shared ideology of extermination. She had read about these debates, but seeing them laid out, with direct evidence, was something else entirely.

The heroic educator

A new section, titled ‘The Teacher Who Wouldn’t Leave’, recounts the story of Amram Shlomi, a teacher who had taken his students on a school trip near the Gaza border that fateful day. When the attack began, he led them into a bomb shelter and shielded them for hours, distracting them with songs and Torah stories while terrorists raged outside. When Hamas militants finally broke in, Amram stood in front of his students and refused to move – buying them just enough time for a rescue team to storm the shelter and eliminate the threat. He did not survive, but every one of his students did. His sacrifice became a symbol of the war, and his name is now commemorated in Israeli schools across the country.

A new section shifts the focus. Holograms of Jewish protests in New York, London, and Paris show how diaspora communities responded to the war. The surge in antisemitic attacks. The Jewish students who hid their Stars of David. The synagogues that fortified themselves, doubling their security measures overnight.

“But it wasn’t just a time of fear,” David adds. “It was a time of awakening. A time when many Jews who had previously been disengaged found their voices.”

She sees images of the October 7 Anti-Hate Alliance, an organization that had redefined Jewish advocacy abroad. The fight against antisemitism had taken on new urgency in those years, and by 2075, Jewish pride and activism were stronger than they had been in generations. Another movement that became the most significant stream of Judaism in the US was the October 8 Jews, which focused on restructuring Jewish life in America. One of the leaders of this movement was Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Harvard alumnus who sued Harvard University in 2024 and became a multi-millionaire. In the first days of this movement, before Kestenbaum became wealthy, the movement was funded by Bill Ackman, an elderly Jewish billionaire who led the pressure on Ivy League universities that wouldn’t combat antisemitism in 2023 and afterward.

The kibbutz reborn

The next exhibit takes Emma by surprise. A display titled ‘The Rebirth of Kibbutzim’ chronicles an unexpected resurgence of the communal movement. Once thought to be relics of the past, dozens of new kibbutzim emerged in the wake of the war, founded by young Israelis seeking solidarity, security, and a return to communal values. Many of these new kibbutzim were established near Gaza and the northern borders, serving as both homes and strategic defense outposts.

“The war proved that the spirit of the kibbutz never truly died,” David explains. “It simply evolved.”

The war led to a complete overhaul of Israel’s security doctrine. The IDF transitioned to a preemptive deterrence model, utilizing AI-powered surveillance and autonomous strike capabilities to neutralize threats before they materialized. Shin Bet expanded its domestic intelligence network, preventing infiltrations with near-perfect efficiency, while Mossad shifted towards aggressive counter-terrorism operations, eliminating threats far beyond Israel’s borders. The hybrid warfare model developed in the wake of the war became a blueprint for global counter-terrorism efforts, earning Israel recognition as a leader in hi-tech security and intelligence.

In the decades that followed, the world’s perception of Israel underwent a dramatic shift. The war exposed the fragility of international support, as many Western nations initially hesitated to condemn Hamas’s atrocities. However, by 2075, historical analysis has largely vindicated Israel’s response, with global leaders citing October 7 as a case study in moral clarity in warfare. Nations that once criticized Israel’s military actions have since adopted its counterterrorism strategies, and diplomatic relations with Arab states have evolved – some strengthening ties, while others remain in quiet hostility. For much of the Western world, Israel is now seen not just as a nation that survived, but as a fortress state, resilient in the face of any threat.

The tour ends in a bright, open space. A holographic tree grows from the ground, its branches intertwining with names of those lost. Nearby, a timeline stretches to the present, showing Israel’s evolution in the decades since the war.

“From tragedy came transformation,” David concludes. “The war of 2023–2025 forced Israel to rebuild – politically, socially, militarily. It reforged Jewish unity worldwide. It left a lasting imprint on how history remembers resilience, survival, and victory over terror.”

Emma stands there for a long moment, staring at the names on the tree. The world had changed. Israel had changed. But the Jewish people, as always, endured. This was a vow that the lessons of October 7 would never be forgotten.

***

A YOUNG IDF officer I met on a Birthright Israel trip this week asked me, “What narratives will be told about our times, post-October 7, 50 years from now?” He compared it to how the Holocaust and past wars shaped identity.

“I have no idea,” I told him. “But it’s not up to me – it’s up to you.”

At 42, I see his generation – 20-something officers and professionals – as the ones who will shape Israel’s future. In a Tel Aviv hotel, I met Israelis who lost friends on October 7, fought that day, and American Jews who barely knew their heritage before but are now deeply engaged.

Unlike politicians and journalists, these young people are proud Zionists, deeply connected to their Jewish identity. They will lead us forward. Their traumas have forged resilience. They will define the day after this war – and Israel’s rebirth.