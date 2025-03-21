Houthi chutzpah cannot last in face of Israel, US strength - comment

For the second time in less than 24 hours, Jerusalemites and many across Israel rushed to their bomb shelters as the threat of a Houthi missile from Yemen sounded across the country.

The Houthis remind me sometimes like something out of a kid’s TV show.

If Iran is the big bully of the playground of the schoolyard and Hamas and Hezbollah are like the twins who joined the gang, carrying pocketknives and ripped jackets, then the Houthis are like the small kid who hides behind the big ones and pokes his head out occasionally yelling “Yeah!”

The threat of the Houthis is minimal when compared to that of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps or that of Hamas and Hezbollah, and Hamas and Hezbollah have been dealt drastic blows in their wars to destroy the Jewish state.

Hamas appears to be seeking any form of a ceasefire to halt Israeli airstrikes which resumed this week, and Hezbollah are no longer the fighting force they once were, especially after the assassination of their leader Hassan Nasrallah and Israel’s bleeper attack. Fire and smoke billows from the site of an air strike in Sanaa (credit: Abdulrahman al-Ansi/Reuters)

This is not to completely diminish the Houthi threat. They are still an enemy and anything is still possible. Although the Israeli Air Force did a remarkable job of catching the missiles before they even entered Israeli airspace. Israelis are wise to take precaution and always keep themselves safe.

However, just like that cheeky child in the school yard poking his head out, the Houthis are no real match for the military power of Israel, and more importantly they are no match for their newest enemies in combat - the United States of America.

And they must realize this. They must realize that they are on the losing side, there is no way they can win; a small force comparable to the billions of dollars in might that Israel in the US have to spend on their military and defending freedom.

The US began attacking Houthi targets last weekend and has not let up in its campaign to destroy the terror group. US President Donald Trump has vowed the Houthis will be “annihilated” and threatened to hold Iran responsible for any Houthi attacks.

As well as the major port city of Hodeidah and the capital Sa'ana, the Americans have also targeted the province of Saada, which is reportedly a long-time hideout for Houthi leaders.

Over 100 attacks since the October 7 massacre

The Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping targets in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. They claim to be acting in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians.

Now is the time for the US and Israel to make sure the job is finished and the Houthis can no longer cause little children to be running to the bomb shelter in the middle of the night. The time has come to deal with them, just as Hamas and Hezbollah have been dealt with, before all eyes turn to Iran and the ayatollahs.

The time has come to remove the Houthis from the political game and bring peace to Yemen. Around 130,000 people have died in the famine since the Civil War erupted throughout the country, and it is time for Yemen to finally know peace.

The Houthi chutzpah must be taken care of once and for all.