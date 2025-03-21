‘Israelis are exhausted’: The country demands changes - opinion

Mass protests have erupted across Israel, with much of the focus on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

In the immediate aftermath of October 7, 2023, the political establishment largely closed ranks. The nation was at war and had to confront the tragic, senseless slaughter of that day. There was an urgent need to rescue 251 hostages and eliminate the threats posed by Hamas and Hezbollah, both backed by Iran.

Issues that had previously divided the country—such as judicial reforms—were put on hold. A national inquiry into the events leading up to October 7 was expected, with blame to be shared across the political and military establishment.

Now, almost 18 months later, history will likely judge the political and military leadership favorably for how they conducted the war, defeated both Hamas and Hezbollah militarily, and kept Iran at bay. That they managed to do so despite repeated obstacles from the Biden administration makes their success all the more commendable.

At the same time, Netanyahu has had to battle internal criticism, including persistent accusations that he refused to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas throughout 2024. Efforts to delegitimize him have remained constant. Israelis attend a protest march against the decision of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire head of Shin Bat Ronen Bar, at the entrance to Jerusalem, March 19, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The latest ceasefire has collapsed, leaving 59 hostages still in captivity—only 24 of whom are believed to be alive, held under inhumane conditions. It is predictable that Hamas will not willingly give up its last bargaining chip, as its leadership remains indifferent to the suffering of its own citizens. With US support, Israel has made clear that Gaza will not be rebuilt unless Hamas is demilitarized, further reducing any incentive for Hamas to negotiate.

At the same time, while the vast majority of Israelis support efforts to free the remaining hostages, Hamas’s demands are too extreme to accept under the simplistic notion of “making a deal today and dealing with Hamas tomorrow.”

A Herculean task for any government

Navigating this Catch-22 is a Herculean task for any government. Netanyahu’s continued leadership only complicates the situation, as his presence prevents the formation of a broader coalition, leaving him reliant on the ultra-Orthodox parties and the far right. As a result, every government decision is viewed with suspicion, as many believe the primary goal is to protect Netanyahu’s political survival.

Despite Israel’s military successes, the country is now deeply divided, revisiting the tensions that existed before October 7 while incorporating new disputes stemming from the war.

Judicial reforms have been revived.

The High Court has unilaterally appointed its chief justice.

Legislation on ultra-Orthodox enlistment remains deadlocked, while excessive funding of Haredi institutions fuels public anger.

Netanyahu’s corruption trials have resumed, adding a distraction Israel can ill afford.

The October 7 national inquiry remains in limbo, with many suspecting delays are a strategy to shield Netanyahu from scrutiny.

Netanyahu’s efforts to maintain control over his coalition have also led to the sidelining of those perceived as threats. Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi—seen as stabilizing figures during the war—were pressured to leave the coalition. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed. Now, efforts are underway to remove Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

At the heart of public anger is the accusation that Netanyahu has failed to secure the release of the hostages. This view is widely supported by mainstream media commentators, who have consistently called for him to take responsibility for October 7 and resign.

The growing frustration has culminated in mass protests across Israel. These demonstrations are no longer just the domain of left-wing activists warning about threats to democracy. A broader, deeper frustration has taken hold, shared by much of the population.

Israelis are exhausted after 18 months of war.

Reservists, who have sacrificed so much, may soon be called upon again to re-enter Gaza.

Displaced citizens in the north and south feel their security concerns and demands for rebuilding have been ignored.

The hostage crisis continues to traumatize the nation, compounded by harrowing testimonies from those who were released.

War widows appear on television, questioning why the burden of military service is not shared equally.

Public trust in the government is rapidly eroding. Many are disgusted by the government’s tone-deaf handling of the hostage families and outraged by the continued financial support for ultra-Orthodox institutions while their communities refuse to share in military service.

Moreover, Netanyahu’s ongoing alliance with far-right figures such as Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir alienates the majority of Israelis, including those in the center and moderate right.

Netanyahu now faces an uphill battle to convince the public that the renewed military campaign in Gaza is driven purely by security needs, rather than political survival.

At its core, the protest movement is demanding transparency, accountability, and new leadership. Israel is seeking a leader who can unify the nation and heal the divisions of the past 18 months.

Netanyahu, for all his flaws, has been a transformative figure in Israeli politics and deserves credit for strengthening the country’s security since October 7. However, he has also polarized the nation and carries enormous political baggage.

As Israel moves toward a post-war era, the country needs a leader who can rebuild trust and restore unity.

Romy Leibler is a former prominent business and communal leader in Australia now residing in Jerusalem, Israel.