52 deaths in 3 months: Gov't must fight bloodshed in Israeli Arab society - opinion

Since the beginning of this year, 52 Arab Israelis have been murdered. Most of them were young, in their 20s and 30s. Many young people are paying the price for the growing influence of criminal organizations within Arab-Israeli society, the ongoing incompetence of the police and security forces, and the neglect of Arab lives, particularly the youth.

In recent months, we have witnessed commendable initiatives by local Arab leaders who have turned to “sulha” (mediation) committees that work to reconcile feuding families. These initiatives reflect the responsibility that local leaders and religious figures feel to prevent the next murder and victim.

Alongside these efforts, civil society organizations are working in the field to support youth and young adults through informal educational programs, academic and employment integration initiatives, and the establishment of community resilience teams.

However, key questions remain unanswered: How is it possible that the national security minister has failed to implement a comprehensive plan, in collaboration with Arab leadership, to eradicate crime?

Crime in Arab Society is a national crisis

Why is crime in Arab society considered an “Arab problem” rather than a national crisis? How can the Israeli police abandon their fundamental duty of ensuring safety and security for all citizens? How is it possible that in just three months, 52 Arab citizens of Israel have been murdered, with the numbers rising to the point where almost every day, another person is killed? Murder scene in Rama where Education Ministry adviser Sahar Ismael was shot dead on Sunday, August 15, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

In the 2000s, there was a severe crime wave in Netanya, primarily involving Jewish crime organizations. In response, the government swiftly convened an emergency committee and devised a comprehensive action plan to uproot organized crime from the city.

This intensive operation included deploying a special force of 200 police officers, implementing numerous strategic measures, and allocating significant financial resources. Today, Netanya has transformed from a city plagued by violent crime into a thriving hub of technology, industry, and security innovation.

The Arab community is caught between despair and hope, helplessness and responsibility. We see this through various grassroots efforts to take action rather than giving up.

Whether through the previously mentioned sulha committees, diverse programs aimed at young people at risk of being drawn into crime, or volunteer initiatives to promote a culture of reconciliation – especially during Ramadan, a month of mercy, compassion, and solidarity.

Unfortunately, this sacred period has turned into a month of bloodshed, fear, and confinement. Young people are afraid to leave their homes, and their lives have become cheap and disposable.

The crisis has reached such a critical point that it has been widely acknowledged – both in Arab society and across Israel – that crime is a national issue requiring direct leadership from the prime minister.

It must be prioritized with all necessary resources dedicated to its daily eradication. The time for committees, endless discussions, and speeches has long passed.

It is time to act

Action must be taken immediately. The same model that successfully transformed Netanya and other Jewish areas must be applied here. Arab Israelis must be treated as equal citizens whose lives are valued – not as expendable statistics.

Many countries worldwide have faced severe crime waves, and in all cases, the solution has involved a combination of relentless law enforcement and substantial community investment, with a strong focus on youth and young adults.

Where the government fails, civil society attempts to step in; but this is not a sustainable solution. A broad government initiative is needed – one that strengthens security forces, intensifies law enforcement, introduces appropriate legislation, and allocates significant funding for community-based crime prevention programs, particularly for at-risk youth.

Only a combination of consistent policy, cooperation with Arab society, and concrete action on the ground can bring about real change. Crime is not an inevitable fate. It’s time to act!

Arab society demands proper support and reinforcement through resource allocation and programs aimed at closing security, educational, and social gaps.

This includes continuing to strengthen the government’s multi-year development plan for the Arab sector, supporting civil society organizations and local municipalities, and ensuring the proper development and monitoring of implementation mechanisms.

The time has come for a multi-pronged approach: strengthening government responses while reinforcing community-driven solutions. Expanding funding for employment and education programs targeting disengaged youth – those labeled as “idle youth”–is critical.

These young people, lacking purpose and economic prospects, are easy prey for criminal organizations. Supporting and expanding initiatives that empower Arab youth must be a priority.

The bloodshed in Arab society must end. This requires responsible and courageous leadership. If the government does not take immediate action, crime will only worsen, and its devastating consequences will spread throughout the country.

This is not just an Arab problem – it is a national crisis. Every citizen in Israel must demand actionable, well-funded solutions and ensure their implementation. The government has a duty to provide security for all its citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background.

The writer is vice-CEO of AJEEC–NISPED.