How a Jewish quiz team brought hope to the UK amid rising antisemitism - opinion

Since October 7, the Jewish community in the UK has faced a heightened sense of vulnerability. Pro-Palestinian marches take place almost every weekend in London, often accompanied by rhetoric that makes many Jews feel uneasy.

The Jewish chaplain at Leeds University received death threats, causing him to return to Israel, and hostility on university campuses across the country has made Jewish students feel isolated. Even the BBC’s coverage of Israel has been widely criticized for its perceived bias.

Against this backdrop, it can often feel as though the climate for Jews in the UK is increasingly inhospitable.

However, while on a work related trip to Manchester last week, I learned that not everything is bleak. Amid the challenges, there are still moments of warmth, pride, and even joy for British Jews. One such moment came from an unlikely source – one of the most popular quiz shows on BBC2.

Only Connect is a prestigious BBC quiz show where contestants must identify connections between seemingly unrelated clues. It's known for being intellectually demanding and attracts some of the sharpest minds in the country. Recently, a team of three Orthodox Jewish young men – Rafi Dover, Jacob Epstein, and Aron Carr – entered the competition under the name Four Opinions.

The name was inspired by the well-known Jewish saying, “Two Jews, three opinions,” reflecting the spirited intellectual discourse that is characteristic of Jewish tradition. Team captain Rafi Dover explained, “It was a way to say something about ourselves. I think we are all opinionated, and we wanted a Jewish name for our Jewish team.”

The three friends turned out to be exceptionally skilled at lateral thinking and problem solving. Week after week, they tackled some of the toughest questions the show had to offer. Their knowledge, teamwork, and analytical prowess carried them all the way to the final, where they emerged victorious, winning the entire competition.

Proudly and openly Jewish

One of the most remarkable aspects of their journey was how openly Jewish they were throughout the process. All three contestants wore kippot (skullcaps) on the show, a visible and proud declaration of their faith. Not only that, but Rafi’s mother, Lynne, even knitted them special kippot (skullcaps) with the Only Connect logo for the semi-final and final.

“We spoke to the crew, who obviously thought they were hilarious,” said Dover. “They really helped us show them off with an overhead shot near the end of the episode.” Rob Sassoon, a member of the losing team was really enamored by the kippot, so Lynne knitted one for him too!

In an era when many Jews in the UK feel an increasing sense of hostility from institutions and the media, the warm reception the team received from the Only Connect production crew was refreshing. Rafi, Jacob, and Aron reported that they encountered nothing but kindness and support from the staff, camera crew, and everyone involved in the show. There was no sign of the negativity or bias that has left many in the Jewish community feeling marginalized.

In an era when many Jews in the UK feel an increasing sense of hostility from institutions and the media, the warm reception the team received from the Only Connect production crew was refreshing. Rafi, Jacob, and Aron reported that they encountered nothing but kindness and support from the staff, camera crew, and everyone involved in the show. There was no sign of the negativity or bias that has left many in the Jewish community feeling marginalized.

Winning Only Connect was undoubtedly an impressive achievement. The show has a devoted following and is regarded as one of the most challenging quiz competitions in the UK. But for Rafi, Jacob, and Aron, their victory was about more than just taking home a trophy. It was a chance to showcase the intelligence, dedication, and warmth of the Jewish community on a national stage.

Their participation – and ultimate success – was a source of immense pride for British Jews. They demonstrated that one can be both proudly Jewish and fully engaged in British society. At a time when many feel pressure to hide their identity or downplay their heritage, these three young men did the opposite.

They stood tall, kippot on their heads, and showed the country what Jewish perseverance and intellect look like.

A ‘kiddush Hashem’ on national television

In Jewish tradition, a kiddush Hashem refers to an act that brings honor to God and the Jewish people in the eyes of others. The success of Four Opinions on Only Connect was precisely that. They provided a positive and uplifting representation of Jewish life in the UK, countering the negative narratives that too often dominate the discourse.

Despite the hostility that exists in some corners, their story is a reminder that Jews in the UK can still thrive, achieve, and be celebrated for who they are.

As Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, the late former British chief rabbi once said, “Non-Jews are embarrassed by Jews who are embarrassed by their Judaism.” In this case, non-Jews were proud of Jews who were proud of their Judaism.

A message of hope

The story of four opinions serves as a much-needed antidote to the prevailing sense of fear and uncertainty that many British Jews feel today. It reminds us that, even in difficult times, there are still spaces where Jews can be themselves without compromise.

It shows that not all institutions are hostile and that there are still many in the UK who appreciate and respect Jewish culture and traditions.

For anyone feeling disheartened by the recent surge in antisemitism, let this be a reminder: it is not all doom and gloom. Jewish life in the UK is still vibrant, meaningful, and full of opportunities to shine.

And sometimes, the best way to make that clear is by answering trivia questions on national television, with a smile on your face and a knitted Only Connect kippah on your head.

Congratulations on a great job to Rafi Dover, Jacob Epstein, and Aron Carr. You have done British Jewry proud.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya. He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.