Can America’s allies rely on US security communications? - opinion

The exposed use of the Signal messaging app by the Department of Defense (DOD), CIA, and NSA raises a critical question: Can America’s allies continue to trust the US in terms of secure communications?

The recent breach of classified information involving senior US national security officials has shaken the foundation of the United States’ security measures and highlighted a troubling vulnerability. A secure system is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. The revelations surrounding Signal, an app primarily designed for civilian use, suggest that even the US government’s high-level security methods are exposed to weaknesses that could jeopardize national security – and the security of its allies.

In the case of the Signalgate scandal, where classified details of a US military strike in Yemen were shared with The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg hours before the mission was executed, it becomes clear that something has gone terribly wrong. The incident involved Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealing crucial information about the timing of warplane launches and bombing targets, all through an unsecured Signal chat.

A major slip up on Signal

Though Signal is often lauded for its encryption, it is a civilian tool, not specifically designed for the high-stakes environment of military operations. This mistake – whether inadvertent or not – demonstrates a shocking lapse in judgment and a severe breakdown in the procedures designed to protect sensitive information. A fighter plane takes off for an operation against the Houthi group in an unknown location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 17, 2025. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)

This is not about politics, but about professionalism and expertise in military and intelligence operations. Hegseth is a respected, honored US veteran, but the breach exposes a critical gap in the level of experience required for such sensitive tasks. His distinguished service does not negate the fact that, in the realm of national security, higher-ranking, more experienced officials must be relied upon for the protection of classified information.

The type of mistake made here is something that a low-ranking officer with minimal military experience would recognize immediately – the fact that civilian tools like Signal should never be used for high-level government communications. Experience and professionalism in military leadership are vital, not just for making decisions but for understanding the full weight of those decisions on the security of both the United States and its allies, such as Israel. This is experience that saves lives – and it cannot be ignored.

In contrast, countries like Israel would not be so lenient. If a communications security breach occurred where classified information about military operations was leaked to the media, the consequences would be swift and severe.

Israeli security officials responsible for such breaches would face criminal charges, not simply a change of position.

In Israel, the idea of leaking intelligence to the press, especially information that could compromise military operations or endanger lives, is unforgivable. The punishment would likely involve prison time, not resignation or reassignment. This is a standard to which America’s security protocols should aspire – not the laxity demonstrated in the Signal breach.

For US allies, this raises a serious concern: If America cannot guarantee the security of its own communications, how can they rely on its intelligence-sharing and military collaborations?

The danger of hacking by hostile powers like Russia, China, or Iran is real. These adversaries are constantly looking for ways to exploit weaknesses in systems used by Western powers. A breach of this magnitude – revealing classified military plans to a journalist – could have grave consequences, not just for US personnel, but for allied forces and citizens, as well.

The breach also undermines the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to combat Islamic terrorism, particularly in the Middle East. The administration’s tough stance on groups like ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis has been commendable, but its success relies on precise intelligence and secure communications.

Weakness in these areas, such as the failure to use properly secured channels for classified discussions, puts those military objectives at risk. If adversaries can gain access to this kind of sensitive information, it could lead to deadly consequences.

A deeply classified, top-secret military operation was leaked by senior US officials in an unsecured communication environment. What makes this breach even more troubling is that this was not some random journalist, but Jeffrey Goldberg – an individual with no security clearance to access such sensitive data. Thankfully, Goldberg held back crucial details, sparing the US from further embarrassment. But what if the journalist had been working for Russia, China, or Iran? The damage would have been incalculable. Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to downplay the severity of the breach by targeting Goldberg’s political affiliations instead only muddied the waters further.

The real question is how such a breach could happen in the first place. Why was a top security adviser, Mike Waltz, not more careful when inviting a journalist into an encrypted chat that contained classified military information?

How were US national security personnel so lax about using secure communication methods?

The breach isn’t just a political scandal. It is a wake-up call. US allies – including Israel – rely heavily on America’s intelligence and military operations, but they must question whether the US can offer the kind of secure, trustworthy communications they need. The DOD, CIA, and NSA are tasked with safeguarding America’s interests and, by extension, the security of its allies. They must utilize technologies that meet the highest levels of encryption and security, like the CSfC-approved solutions that are designed specifically for government and military use.

The Signal app is not built for the high-level, multi-layered security required by government and military entities. The use of a civilian platform for these sensitive conversations undermines the US’s ability to secure its military operations and the safety of its allies. The incident underscores the need for a robust, secure communication infrastructure for US officials.

America must reassess its security protocols to ensure that breaches like this do not happen again. Information is power, and the failure to secure it is a failure to protect the lives of American citizens and the brave men and women in uniform. For the US to remain a credible global security partner, it must prioritize the highest standards of secure communications. The stakes are too high, and the consequences too severe, to ignore the growing vulnerabilities in our communication methods.

The writer is president of Leyden Communications Israel, a crisis communications, public affairs and digital PR organization with offices in New York and Ra’anana. He has served as an officer in the IDF Spokespersons Office and as a senior consultant to the Foreign Ministry. He is not a representative of the Israeli government.