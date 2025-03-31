'We do not need to live in America’s pocket': Why Israel must end US military aid - opinion

Israel is stronger than ever – economically, militarily, and diplomatically. But in one critical area, we’re still acting like a nation that hasn’t found its footing. We’re still accepting billions in American aid, year after year, as if we can’t stand on our own.

That’s no longer true. And it’s no longer right.

We’re proud to be America’s closest ally. We’re grateful for the decades of support. But gratitude is not a strategy. And strength built on dependence is not real strength. If we want to act like a sovereign nation, we need to finance our own defense. It’s time for Israel to proactively and proudly phase out US military aid.

Let’s be clear: This is not about turning away from America. The bond between our nations is deep, moral, strategic – and permanent. But real friendship must be based on mutual respect, not reliance. Real sovereignty means standing tall, not holding out a hand.

When a country relies too heavily on another for its core defense needs, it becomes exposed – not just militarily, but politically. As long as we are dependent, we are vulnerable to pressure, to delays, to shifting winds in Washington.

We saw this clearly during the Biden administration. While publicly declaring support for Israel, it quietly withheld key weapons, slowed delivery of critical arms, and used aid as leverage to dictate policy. It wasn’t just a political disagreement – it was a strategic risk.

And the risks ahead are even greater. If a future Democratic administration includes figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or others from the far Left, Israel could face unilateral cuts to aid with no warning. Why wait to be cornered, when we can choose to move first?

There is a rising tide of conservative leaders in the US who admire strength and self-reliance. Vice President JD Vance. Tucker Carlson. Large segments of the Republican base. They are part of the growing America First movement – one that believes the United States should stop sending foreign aid and focus on its own borders, economy, and people. They respect nations that defend themselves. They resent those that live off American taxpayers.

If we continue to act as if aid is a permanent entitlement, we risk alienating the very people who support us. But if we voluntarily give it up, we earn their trust, their admiration – and their long-term backing.

As Ronald Reagan once said, "We maintain the peace through our strength; weakness only invites aggression." The same is true of alliances. A strong, self-reliant Israel will be respected more, not less.

The US military aid package is substantial, but not decisive. It accounts for less than 3% of Israel’s national budget. We can – and we should – replace it ourselves.

How to end Israeli dependence on US military aid

I propose a five-year phased plan to reduce US aid to zero. Gradually. Respectfully. Strategically. This would give the defense establishment time to adapt, force long-overdue reforms, and send a clear message to the world: Israel stands on its own two feet.

We would still collaborate with the US on joint weapons development. We would still buy American systems when it makes sense. But we would do so as free partners, not dependent clients.

Some will say this is risky. That it sends the wrong signal. That we’re giving up a safety net. But influence that is bought can be taken away. Influence rooted in strength, clarity, and courage is lasting.

Others will say this is symbolic. That it won’t change much. But sometimes symbols matter. This is about pride. About purpose. About projecting confidence to our people and to the world.

Some in the security establishment will resist. Change is uncomfortable. But we’ve seen what happens when bureaucracies grow too comfortable. This plan will force us to cut waste, prioritize spending, and modernize.

And for those in Congress who claim Israel is a burden – this move takes that false weapon from their hands. They won’t be able to say we’re a drain, because we won’t be taking a dime.

On October 7, Israel faced its worst day in 76 years. And we didn’t ask for foreign troops to fight our war. Israelis, young and old, ran toward the front lines. No one waited for permission. No one waited for funding.

That is who we are.

It’s time for our national policy to reflect our national character. Israel doesn’t wait. Israel acts. The Jewish people are no longer guests in someone else’s empire. We are builders of our own.

We love America. We thank America. But we do not need to live in America’s pocket.

It’s time to walk forward – together, side by side, not hand in hand. It’s time to choose strength. It’s time to choose dignity. It’s time to choose independence.

The writer is an Israeli businessman, thought leader, and founder of the “Israel Tomorrow” initiative.