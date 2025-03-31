An iftar for all: Israelis, Palestinians come together in shared hope for peace - opinion

In a rare historic moment, nearly 1,000 people – Palestinians and Israelis, Muslims and Jews, Christians and Samaritans – gathered last week around a single iftar table near the Dead Sea, transcending the walls of conflict and political and religious divisions.

The baseline of the event was believing that justice, equality, freedom, and security are the rights of every Palestinian and Israeli, and every human being on this Earth. Amid the ongoing war and escalating tensions, this event served as a powerful reminder that humanity comes before differences and that dialogue and coexistence are still possible, even in the most challenging circumstances.

As the lead organizer of the iftar, I coordinated the efforts of dozens of volunteers from both sides, launching a private WhatsApp group that brought together Arab and Jewish activists who worked jointly to secure the venue, organize activities, and coordinate with security officials to ensure the safety of all participants.

Invitations were extended to Palestinian and Israeli organizations, as well as religious leaders from different faiths, who responded to the call with a unified message: Coexistence is not just a slogan but a reality that can be achieved with sincere effort.

The historic iftar for peace

On March 25, the historic iftar took place in the area of Deir Hajla near Jericho, where participants from various regions arrived, some traveling for hours to be part of this unique occasion. In my welcoming remarks, I emphasized the significance of this initiative in promoting peace among different religions and communities.

Speakers from different faiths took the stage. The iftar opened with Islamic and Jewish prayers, followed by remarks from a Samaritan community representative and Christian peace activists, and several figures represented their organizations and institutions.

As the sun set, the call to prayer echoed from a sheikh from Jerusalem, marking the start of the fast-breaking meal, while the sound of the shofar (Jewish ceremonial horn) filled the air – a symbolic act of unity despite theological differences. Muslim and Jewish participants broke their fast together, with each group receiving food prepared according to their religious requirements.

The event was marked by a deep sense of respect for one another’s religious practices. This mutual respect was further exemplified when, after the meal, Muslims and Jews stood side by side to pray in unison in an atmosphere of brotherhood, breaking down the barriers often created by religious differences. Muslims performed the Maghrib prayer while Jewish participants recited the Arvit prayers, forming a powerful image of the possibility of coexistence.

This moment underscored the event’s central message: True unity can only be achieved through respect, understanding, and shared experiences.

The evening continued with artistic and cultural performances, including shared songs promoting love and peace, followed by an open discussion on ways to enhance collaboration between diverse communities.

The gathering featured a special musical performance that became a symbol of unity and shared humanity. Palestinian and Israeli participants stood together to sing songs of peace, love, and hope, transcending their differences through the universal language of music. This rare moment of harmony highlighted the potential for cultural and religious connections, offering a powerful visual representation of the peace that is possible when people come together to celebrate shared values.

The historic iftar gathering reached beyond the attendees present in Jericho, as individuals from all over the world joined via Zoom. Activists, religious leaders, and thinkers from diverse countries expressed their admiration for this initiative and sent words of encouragement to those on the ground.

This virtual participation amplified the event’s impact, allowing global voices to unite in support of peace and coexistence. It also served as a platform to inspire future efforts toward building a lasting peace, showing that technology can bridge geographical and political divides.

What took place on this day was not just an ordinary iftar but a courageous step toward a future defined by dialogue instead of violence, and cooperation instead of hostility. In a world filled with crises, this event proves that humanity can prevail and that peace is not just a dream but a goal that can be achieved through collective effort and determination.

The writer is a Palestinian peace activist, humanitarian, and community leader from Ramallah. He is the CEO of the Children of Abraham Project, an international initiative aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue, particularly in conflict-affected areas. Since its founding in 2019, the project has organized events in India, Uganda, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia, bringing together Muslim and Jewish volunteers to work on joint humanitarian projects.