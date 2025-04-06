What are the ancient and modern practices of Passover's Kimcha de’Pischa? - opinion

It’s a profound irony that one of the most enduring antisemitic stereotypes portrays Jews as miserly or excessively focused on money – a trope deeply rooted in historical prejudices and perpetuated through cultural representations like Shakespeare’s Shylock in The Merchant of Venice. This caricature has been used to vilify Jewish communities for centuries, despite substantial evidence to the contrary.​

In reality, Jewish teachings place a strong emphasis on tzedakah, the act of charitable giving, which is considered both a moral obligation and a vital component of communal life.

Studies have shown that Jewish households in America are notably more philanthropic than their non-Jewish counterparts. For instance, a 2013 study revealed that 60% of Jewish households earning less than $50,000 annually donated to charity, compared to 46% of non-Jewish households in the same income bracket.

This commitment to generosity is exemplified by the tradition of Kimcha de’Pischa, an Aramaic term meaning “flour for Passover.” This centuries-old practice involves collecting funds or food items to ensure that every member of the Jewish community can celebrate Passover with dignity and joy. By providing for those in need during this significant holiday, Jewish communities not only counteract harmful stereotypes but also reaffirm their dedication to the deep-seated value of communal responsibility and kindness within Jewish culture.

Origins and evolution

The practice of Kimcha de'Pischa dates back to ancient times and is mentioned in the Jerusalem Talmud (Yerushalmi, Bava Batra, ch. 1) as a communal obligation to provide for the less fortunate during Passover. The Shulchan Aruch, a foundational code of Jewish law, also references this tradition, highlighting its longstanding significance.

Historically, community leaders would collect donations of flour, wheat, or monetary contributions to provide matzah, wine and other essential Passover provisions to impoverished families. This ensured that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, could partake in the holiday’s rituals and meals with joy and without the stress of wondering how to cover the cost.

Over the centuries, the forms of Kimcha de’Pischa have varied across different Jewish communities:

Eastern Europe: In shtetls (small towns), it was customary for wealthier individuals to discreetly provide packages of food or financial aid to needy families before Passover. This preserved the dignity of recipients while allowing the donors to fulfill the mitzvah (commandment) of charity.

Sephardic communities: In countries like Morocco and Turkey, communal ovens were used to bake large quantities of matzah. Community members ensured that the poor had access to these facilities and the necessary ingredients. In some communities, a designated gabbai tzedakah (charity official) would go door to door collecting donations of wheat, flour, or money, ensuring that no family went without the basic necessities for the holiday.

19th-century Europe: In cities such as London, Paris, and Vienna, Jewish charitable societies were established to provide food vouchers to struggling families. These vouchers could be exchanged at kosher markets for Passover essentials such as matzah, wine, and potatoes. Synagogues often played a central role in these efforts, organizing volunteers to distribute food directly to those in need.

North Africa and the Middle East: In Yemen and Persia (Iran), entire communities came together to prepare for Passover by setting aside portions of their own flour or matzah production for the less fortunate. In some towns, wealthy Jewish merchants would fund the mass baking of matzah, which was then distributed to those unable to afford it.

Modern practices: Today, many Jewish organizations worldwide run Kimcha de’Pischa campaigns, collecting funds to distribute food packages, supermarket vouchers, or direct financial assistance to those in need. This adaptation addresses contemporary needs while honoring the tradition’s original intent.

Personal reflections

Growing up, my parents were deeply involved with the Manchester Jews Benevolent Society, an organization that played a pivotal role in our community. Established in 1861, the MJBS began as a benevolent society focused on providing weekly allowances to Jewish individuals over the age of 60 and granting assistance to those in need.

Every Sunday and Wednesday, I watched my parents dedicate their time to the society, distributing clothing and financial aid to those less fortunate. The period leading up to Passover was especially busy; families would arrive in large numbers to receive new outfits for the holiday and vouchers redeemable at local kosher shops. This act of chesed (kindness) was integral to our lives and left an indelible mark on me.

The enduring spirit of chesed

The essence of Kimcha de’Pischa lies in the collective effort to ensure that every Jew can celebrate Passover without the burden of financial hardship. This tradition embodies the Jewish value of chesed, fostering unity and empathy within the community. By providing for others during Passover, we not only honor our ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom but also reaffirm our commitment to social responsibility.

At the Seder, very early on in the proceedings, we hold up our matzah and declare, Kol dichfin yeitei v’yeichol – “All who are hungry, let them come and eat.” This moment is more than just words; it is a call to action. By contributing to Kimcha de’Pischa, we ensure that this declaration is not merely symbolic but a tangible reality, allowing those in need to partake in the festival as equals.

Continuing the tradition

For those inspired to uphold the beautiful tradition of Kimcha de’Pischa, numerous organizations worldwide facilitate such charitable efforts. A simple online search for the term will reveal various groups accepting donations. Alternatively, reaching out to your local rabbi or synagogue can provide guidance on contributing to community-based initiatives. Through these acts, we perpetuate a legacy of compassion, ensuring that the spirit of Passover remains inclusive and joyous for all. Chag sameach vekasher – a happy and kosher holiday to everyone.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya. He is a co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.