World Zionist Congress must do more to support students on college campuses - opinion

The World Zionist Congress, often heralded as the “parliament of the Jewish people,” convenes every five years to allocate significant funds and shape policy for global Jewish communities.

Yet, in the aftermath of the horrific events of October 7 – when a new wave of antisemitism erupted across the globe, particularly in the United States – the WZC has demonstrated a glaring inability to address one of the most pressing challenges facing American Jewry: the normalization and escalation of antisemitism.

What we are witnessing on college campuses, in public protests, and even in the mainstream media is a dangerous trend: antisemitism cloaked in the guise of political discourse. Jewish students are vilified, businesses are boycotted, and synagogues are defaced.

Yet the WZC, with its substantial budget and global reach, has failed to provide a coordinated, strategic response. Tellingly, other than a thinly detailed “Antisemitism in 2023” report replete with basic factual inaccuracies (such as confusing Penn State with the University of Pennsylvania), the WZC’s Department for Combating Antisemitism & Enhancing Resilience website does not list any other activities or events.

As someone who was thrust into an activist role shortly after October 7, it is imperative not to remain silent in the face of this inertia. The current leadership, predominantly older and disconnected from the realities of younger Jewish Americans, has shown itself incapable of mobilizing the resources necessary to combat this growing threat. American Zionist Movement banner advertising the upcoming World Zionist Congress 2025 elections. (credit: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

While the congress doles out millions of dollars to projects that, while admirable, often fail to address the immediate needs of today’s Jewish communities, it neglects the single most vital investment we can make: education.

Education is the most powerful tool we have to fight ignorance, hatred, and misinformation. Targeted, cutting-edge programs that equip young Jews with the tools to understand and articulate their identity, counter antisemitic rhetoric, and foster pride in their heritage are paramount.

We need partnerships with university students on the ground who know best how to spend the money. We need online campaigns that expose and counteract antisemitic tropes. We need to reclaim the narrative.

Running for a WZC seat

This is why I am running for a seat at the World Zionist Congress. I represent a new generation of leaders – younger voices who understand the urgency of this moment and are ready to act. If elected, my mission will be to overhaul the way the WZC allocates its resources.

It’s time to shift priorities away from symbolic gestures and toward substantive action. This means funneling funds directly into educational initiatives that address antisemitism head-on in classrooms, online spaces, and public forums. It means ensuring that every dollar spent has a measurable impact. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

I have spoken on dozens of college campuses across North America and know a significant number of the Jewish student leaders who’ve taken charge since October 7. It is simply stunning to see how many struggle to get even the most negligible budgets passed by their communal Jewish institutions.

The amount of red tape faced by our Jewish activists on college campuses, who are on the frontlines of the ideological battle, is inexcusable. It goes without saying that most of them haven’t even heard of the World Zionist Congress.

The stakes could not be higher. If the WZC continues on its current path, it risks becoming irrelevant to the very people it claims to represent. But if we seize this moment, we can transform the congress into a force for real, lasting change. We can empower a generation of young Jews to stand tall in the face of hatred, armed with knowledge, confidence, and resilience.

The Jewish people have faced existential threats before, and each time, we have risen to meet the challenge. This moment is no different. Let’s make sure the World Zionist Congress rises with us. Please go out and vote.

The writer is a student activist and the lead plaintiff against Harvard University, alleging pervasive and systemic antisemitism. He is a regular contributor on US national media, has testified in front of the US Congress multiple times as well as in the Knesset, and lectures internationally on Jewish communal issues. He is a candidate for the World Zionist Congress with Aish Ha’am.